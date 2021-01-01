« previous next »
Offline 4pool

  Re: Chelsea Football Circus
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,232
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22480 on: Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 03:19:25 pm
No idea. Move it to a Swiss bank account, Caymans etc. Buy a John Terry NFT?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm
British overseas tax haven or a Swiss bank perhaps...........

Swiss banks won't have it. They are also sanctioning Russia and the oligarchs .
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22481 on: Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm »
Think Tuchel was right in what he said, and I do sympathise with him.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22482 on: Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:53:33 pm
Swiss banks won't have it. They are also sanctioning Russia and the oligarchs .

I'll take it
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,881
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22483 on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:42:10 pm
Think Tuchel was right in what he said, and I do sympathise with him.

Why?

Take the money take the question. Hes a multi millionaire whos earned most of that from PSG and Chelsea. If he had any problem with Abramovich he could resign. He doesnt - therefore he doesnt get to pick and choose his questions.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22484 on: Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm
I'll take it
That money was just resting in my account
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,853
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22485 on: Yesterday at 07:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
Why?

Take the money take the question. Hes a multi millionaire whos earned most of that from PSG and Chelsea. If he had any problem with Abramovich he could resign. He doesnt - therefore he doesnt get to pick and choose his questions.
*shrugs* natural human feeling towards another individual. It's an anxious, stressful time and none of us have too much experience or knowledge of such times, nor many answers.

And the media are sharks
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22486 on: Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:48:37 pm
*shrugs* natural human feeling towards another individual. It's an anxious, stressful time and none of us have too much experience or knowledge of such times, nor many answers.

And the media are sharks

The media are perfectly entitled to ask him legitimate questions about the nature of the person he works for, who made his money thanks to the person currently threatening nuclear war on our doorstep.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:52:30 pm
Chelsea are stitching him up good and proper.

There's a really straightforward way he doesn't have to answer difficult questions about his club being funded by one of Putin's besties.

Just like there was an easy way for him to avoid difficult questions about Qatari sportswashing.

You lie with dogs, you wake up with fleas.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:51:18 pm by Sharado »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,580
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22487 on: Yesterday at 07:53:42 pm »
Tuchel choose to work for him so questions will come with territory.

However, the media are no angels here as hes always been a crook of an owner and they now only seem to care.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,338
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22488 on: Yesterday at 08:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:45:27 pm
That money was just resting in my account

A good long rest
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,808
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22489 on: Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:29:44 pm
Why are all the dickheads in the comments bigging him up  :butt :butt
Chelsea Chavbots

Some of the shite they have been tweeting is outrageous
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,573
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22490 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm »
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22491 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament

I wonder which fit and proper persons are circling?
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22492 on: Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament
Poor guy, I fear he'd have no place to live. He'd have to stretch his feet on the office couch...

 

Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,841
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22493 on: Yesterday at 09:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament

If only our government wasn't in Putin's back pocket. We can and should seize these assets NOW, before he has a chance to fucking sell them.

How long will selling them even take?  Sounds like it would have to be quick, although Boris will probably given him a month to get it sorted. In any case, a fire sale at short notice won't do Chelsea any favours.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,739
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22494 on: Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm »
Take a wage, and spend the transfer pot, then gets all uppity when asked questions about the source of all these funds? Yeah fuck off you little worm
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22495 on: Yesterday at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
I wonder which fit and proper persons are circling?

Michael Ashley, come on down!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,573
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22496 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm
Poor guy, I fear he'd have no place to live. He'd have to stretch his feet on the office couch...

 
John Terry opens his front door one evening to see Roman holding two bags and a sheepish look on his face.
'Toni, can you make up the spare room for a few days love?'
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SK8 Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22497 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm »
Hope he uses my solicitor for the house sale. 16 weeks and useless....!!!!
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22498 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 09:11:06 pm
Take a wage, and spend the transfer pot, then gets all uppity when asked questions about the source of all these funds? Yeah fuck off you little worm
On Lukaku🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22499 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament

Uhh, how's he going to launder that money out of the UK?
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22500 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm »
Sell to someone rich like him but not Russian, who'll sell it back.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,110
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22501 on: Yesterday at 09:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Uhh, how's he going to launder that money out of the UK?

That was my thought too.
I expect his house is actually owned by a company in the Cayman Islands or similar, and will be transferred to another company whose actual owner is hidden. No money will enter or leave the UK.

The club is a bit more difficult.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:10 pm by RJH »
Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • Boss Tha
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22502 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm
John Terry opens his front door one evening to see Roman holding two bags and a sheepish look on his face.
'Toni, can you make up the spare room for a few days love?'

I thought the punchline was going to be;

'I'm sorry Wayne. Please finish your cider.'

 :D
We are Liverpool!

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22503 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm »
knowing these c*nts, im sure they will come out smelling of roses.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,165
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22504 on: Yesterday at 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm
knowing these c*nts, im sure they will come out smelling of roses.

Thought it would be smelling of rat piss...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,409
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22505 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:30:14 pm
knowing these c*nts, im sure they will come out smelling of roses.

No one associated with Putin and Russia is coming out smelling anything other than sewer garbage.
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22506 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
you just know it though, he will sell the club. some other super rich scumbag will buy and their lovely supporters can talk about what players they will buy next
Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22507 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Roman Abramovich will receive bids to buy Chelsea this week with parties believing that, for the first time, he will consider a sale #cfc

https://t.co/zpwvz8dVfF

@thetimes
🔺 NEW: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is selling his palatial London home to avoid having his assets frozen under UK sanctions, Chris Bryant MP tells parliament

Whos going to be doing that then? Whos going to pay whatever Abramovich thinks the club is worth, plus another billion quid, or however much it is to pay off the debt, and on top of that be seen to be paying a Russian Oligarch, who are the current persona non-gratas around the world, a load of cash?  Cos he aint giving it away is he?

Good luck with that

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22508 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 07:48:47 pm
The media are perfectly entitled to ask him legitimate questions about the nature of the person he works for, who made his money thanks to the person currently threatening nuclear war on our doorstep.

There's a really straightforward way he doesn't have to answer difficult questions about his club being funded by one of Putin's besties.

Just like there was an easy way for him to avoid difficult questions about Qatari sportswashing.

You lie with dogs, you wake up with fleas.

Damn right

Theres the whole point of sanctions. Its not to give anyone receiving Russian money a get out of jail card simply by saying I am not a politician.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22509 on: Yesterday at 10:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Whos going to be doing that then? Whos going to pay whatever Abramovich thinks the club is worth, plus another billion quid, or however much it is to pay off the debt, and on top of that be seen to be paying a Russian Oligarch, who are the current persona non-gratas around the world, a load of cash?  Cos he aint giving it away is he?

Good luck with that

like I said, one of his super-rich buddies who isn't Russian will help him out.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,841
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22510 on: Yesterday at 11:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm
No one associated with Putin and Russia is coming out smelling anything other than sewer garbage.

Chelsea fans won't care. By now they're so used to the smell they don't notice it anymore.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22511 on: Today at 12:03:25 am »
Seems unlikely to get a sale under these conditions. Rich people aren't rich because they throw money away.

A decent bribe to Johnson gets Chelsea FC seized and sold off for peanuts. The Fat Idiot gets to look impressively tough on the world stage whilst padding his own bank account, and the new buyers don't look like they are helping Russian oligarchs whilst making a very tidy profit on a firesale asset.

It also opens the door for the kind of asset strippers that could never afford the £3bn plus Abramovich needs to recoup his investment or even whatever selling price he is willing to settle for. Mike Ashley, come on down.
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
