I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.
I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.
I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.