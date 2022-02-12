« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus

Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22440 on: Today at 10:33:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:29:45 am
Yeah me and Nick have winked at each other across platforms at the station a few times, never got the chance to meet Amir before I moved away though.

Typo?
tubby

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22441 on: Today at 10:39:22 am
CaseRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22442 on: Today at 10:44:36 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:10:32 am
^ Spot on. Even 10 years ago they were doing shit like this...



i was on the train back with a load of theirs and thats a fake image apparently. I showed them 5 different ones in their ground, but no, all fake. A lot like their club really!
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22443 on: Today at 10:44:56 am
I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.

I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.

I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.
Ray K

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22444 on: Today at 11:00:08 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:40:54 am
Just curious here, but who is the "they" they are referring to? Because it's not us, and it's certainly not United. 

Arsenal perhaps? Spurs? City? Crystal Palace?
Man City after last year's CL final, given it's an Oasis song they're referring to.
Paul1611

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22445 on: Today at 11:11:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:56 am
I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.

I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.

I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.

I live in Maidenhead, and coach kids U7&U8 football and the kids all turn up in various team shirts.  Still at an age where they support their Dads team.  I'd say a split between Liverpool and United with Chelsea and Arsenal after that.  Pleasingly no City kits anywhere to be seen :)
oojason

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22446 on: Today at 11:42:14 am
Quote from: CaseRed on Today at 10:44:36 am
i was on the train back with a load of theirs and thats a fake image apparently. I showed them 5 different ones in their ground, but no, all fake. A lot like their club really!

What about images outside the ground? ;)




They are probably confused as it is one of the very rare Chelsea flags not to be laminated - or handed out to them by the club for them to wave ;D
Coolie High

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22447 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:56 am
I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.

I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.

I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.

Yeah Slough and Guildford arent alike at all, Slough is very multicultural with a significant Asian population in comparison to Guilford, Chelsea do have a lot of fans in places like Kingston Epsom and other parts of Surrey where there biggest competition for support apart from the traditional big three English clubs are Crystal Palace and Wimbledon.

A lot of great footballers come from that region also in recent times including our own Harvey Elliot.
Capon Debaser

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22448 on: Today at 12:48:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:56 am
I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.

I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.

I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.
yeah, seen you mentioning Brentford quite a bit recently so thought youd moved. Turns out you never lived there at all Derp  :P
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22449 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:48:38 pm
yeah, seen you mentioning Brentford quite a bit recently so thought youd moved. Turns out you never lived there at all Derp  :P

Im turning into Rob having a Manc wife with my Brentford mentions. Ill most likely be able to contain it to the Championship thread again from next season!
Yosser0_0

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22450 on: Today at 01:03:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:44:56 am
I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.

I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.

I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.

The Slough Office Nick? I believe they had a great boss there? Er - unless you were the boss?
 :-\

Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22451 on: Today at 01:04:55 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:03:24 pm
The Slough Office Nick? I believe they had a great boss there? Er - unless you were the boss?
 :-\



I was Assistant (to the) Regional Manager.
Hazell

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22452 on: Today at 01:06:07 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:03:24 pm
The Slough Office Nick? I believe they had a great boss there? Er - unless you were the boss?
 :-\

I always saw Nick as the Malcolm type to be honest.
Capon Debaser

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22453 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:51:36 pm
Im turning into Rob having a Manc wife with my Brentford mentions. Ill most likely be able to contain it to the Championship thread again from next season!
Haha
Romford_Red

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22454 on: Today at 01:09:53 pm
I have a friend on my FB who's a Chelsea fan. Pretty much all they ever post is memes to mock one football team or another. Constantly spouts their hate of 'dippers' and all that stuff. Today they posted this...

Quote
As I only mentioned to someone on here last night, in order of abuse received from other clubs fans..... Liverpool, spurs then West ham. Got Liverpool's abuse Sunday and right on cue, West hams today. There's a line when banter becomes abusive and twice in 3 days it's crossed that line. Some people need to take a step back and look at themselves.

They were there at Wembley and posted this...

Quote
Good to see the Scousers in the Chelsea end get a battering. Tossers
Quote
There was blood lol

Just don't understand this mindset. Utterly vile.
Yosser0_0

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22455 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:06:07 pm
I always saw Nick as the Malcolm type to be honest.

I was thinking more of a Keith type, watched 'Keith's Appraisal' episode last week.
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IkYUDQCYGHA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IkYUDQCYGHA</a>

To be honest - that's pretty much how my appraisals go! Main skill = Apathy.
 
12C

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22456 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:42:14 am
What about images outside the ground? ;)




They are probably confused as it is one of the very rare Chelsea flags not to be laminated - or handed out to them by the club for them to wave ;D

They have a few John Terry Leg End signs up and around the ground.
TepidT2O

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22457 on: Today at 02:43:16 pm
Tuchel getting angry about being asked questions about the war.

On the one hand I get it, this really isnt anything to do with him.

On the other hand, hes the only senior person from the club who will actually speak to the press, so what does he expect? Chelsea have put him in a dreadful position.
El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22458 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm
Feel for the poor man, I can't imagine how he must feel having to answer questions about the dodgy Russian owner of his sportswashing football club (which he joined from another sportswashing football club with morally bankrupt owners). I'm sure he consoles himself with the big bags of Rubles and Riyals under his bed.
Sharado

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22459 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:43:16 pm
Tuchel getting angry about being asked questions about the war.


There's a very easy way for him not to have to answer any of these questions.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22460 on: Today at 03:09:56 pm
Roman selling of his house & flat in London apparently. Must know some massive shit is coming his way
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22461 on: Today at 03:15:22 pm
Wasn't he barred from entering the country? How was he allowed to own property?
Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22462 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:09:56 pm
Roman selling of his house & flat in London apparently. Must know some massive shit is coming his way

Whats he going to do with the money? Hes going to need a lot of biscuit tins to keep all the cash in.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22463 on: Today at 03:19:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Whats he going to do with the money? Hes going to need a lot of biscuit tins to keep all the cash in.

No idea. Move it to a Swiss bank account, Caymans etc. Buy a John Terry NFT?
Red-Soldier

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22464 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Whats he going to do with the money? Hes going to need a lot of biscuit tins to keep all the cash in.

British overseas tax haven or a Swiss bank perhaps...........
Tobelius

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22465 on: Today at 03:24:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Whats he going to do with the money? Hes going to need a lot of biscuit tins to keep all the cash in.

Going to have to hire extra guys to carry all those suitcases back to his yacht
rob1966

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22466 on: Today at 03:29:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:15:22 pm
Wasn't he barred from entering the country? How was he allowed to own property?

He was only barred from the UK in 2018 when his Visa expired and was allowed back in last year on his Isreali passport. He's been buying stuff in London since 2001, his £150million pad he has owned for 13 years.
Kopenhagen

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22467 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:43:16 pm
Tuchel getting angry about being asked questions about the war.

On the one hand I get it, this really isnt anything to do with him.

On the other hand, hes the only senior person from the club who will actually speak to the press, so what does he expect? Chelsea have put him in a dreadful position.

He joined them and accepted their dirty money.

No sympathy for him whatsoever.
SamLad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22468 on: Today at 04:18:52 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:55:06 pm
Feel for the poor man, I can't imagine how he must feel having to answer questions about the dodgy Russian owner of his sportswashing football club (which he joined from another sportswashing football club with morally bankrupt owners). I'm sure he consoles himself with the big bags of Rubles and Riyals under his bed.
After they won the CWC all he could do was kiss RA's arse.
PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #22469 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm
