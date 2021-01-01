I used to work in Slough capon, never lived there.



I live in West London, but further out than where all the football teams are. From seeing shirts around here, and my sons football and mates Id say Arsenal edges Chelsea round these parts. A few Spurs. Growing numbers of Brentford which is quite nice to see. Few Liverpool and not that many of either Mancs.



I guess the Chelsea support is quite spread out into the suburbs and beyond but Slough and Guildford arent that alike Id say. My brother lives down near where Chelseas training ground is and I think they have a lot of support there, probably unsurprisingly.