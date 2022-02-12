Liverpool are the secret "blue-print" of all that Chelsea covet and would like to be. They claim to hate us, but they ape so much about our culture and fandom...it's really quite transparent. We're the long-established model for a fandom that's the genuine article and a club that has European pedigree, an international following and a strongly established media narrative (for better and for worse) which spans decades.



They likely regret not really having evolved a strong terrace "anthem" for themselves like YNWA....because that's one component you can't just reverse engineer when your club becomes wealthy and begins winning things!! That has to happen naturally and organically or it doesn't happen at all....and for Chelsea, it obviously never happened....so it's not like they can just create an anthem the same way they set about printing all those plastic flags....in order to convince people that they've suddenly acquired a meaningful cultural heritage for themselves.



Chelsea have just become the sum of all their "modern" parts....but deep down, they despise themselves for this and would love to be seen as a club of genuine, historical and cultural substance.



Their hatred for us (such as it is)...is rooted in envy!!

