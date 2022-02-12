« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:29:30 am
They've always been a beacon for racists and nationalists from shithole towns in the home counties.

Near 20 year rivalry with these after they won the lottery (courtesy of the Russian people) but I still don't class them as rivals. Don't really give a shit when they win anything domestically unless it's at our expense. Was annoyed they beat Bayern in the CL final but more annoyed when John Terry fell over to gift United a CL.

All in all, they're just a classless club that got lucky.

They've always been horrible c*nts, mate. Back in the seventies, more working class but still c*nts. NF and all that they were bang into it. I loved getting in to them back then. It's the culture within the club, nothing to do with the locale outside
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:57:45 pm




They'll copy everything off us, except for our morals

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm
They'll copy everything off us, except for our morals



Our's is just so much better too. Well thought out and shows effort.

They ginned theirs up on PowerPoint.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:01:45 pm
They've always been horrible c*nts, mate. Back in the seventies, more working class but still c*nts. NF and all that they were bang into it. I loved getting in to them back then. It's the culture within the club, nothing to do with the locale outside

Paul Canoville wrote a book which detailed the appalling racist abuse he suffered from his own fans in the 80s as a Chelsea player.
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 02:24:36 pm
Above all he's a terrible, tedious writer who hardly ever makes an interesting point while dressing it up in a load of smug Guardianisms.

Bland and banal, mate. A wrong 'un
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 01:56:41 pm
Brilliant.no sign of Uncle Uzzy driving a tank?
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm
nintchdbpict0000747118761" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>gratis upload[/url]


There we go!!!!
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:15:08 pm
nintchdbpict0000747118761" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>gratis upload[/url]


LOL, Uzzy needs to be holding a fencing stick to be truly accurate.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm
They'll copy everything off us, except for our morals



I always hate that banner of ours because it instantly reminds me of the twattish Gallaghers and City.
Kicking off all over.

Shithouse club. Shithouse fans.

Always notice that when there is a few of us they bottle it and fuck off.

Anyway I hope they get relegated and their stadium gets ground down to make tuna chuck tins for cross eyed rats.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:12:52 am
https://twitter.com/FrankieBall_v2/status/1498043819446751251?t=1Kt76YpY2YD1-wlADtyzXA&s=08

 :lmao :lmao Love it. Can imagine the fume from many Rangers fans too. Sad gits.

Arf

But can I ask why those titheads weren't actually singing it themselves?

Probably don't know the words.

Too complicated.
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:15:34 am
I dunno why everyone is jumping on him for the shhh thing, half their penalty takers did the same.

So are you saying that they are all inbred wankers?
What a deluded fan base they are. Trying to convince themselves that Van Dijk is not fit to tie up Silva's bootlaces.  ;D
Massively outnumbered at Wembley in their own city.  Loads of plastic flags and banners / flags supplied by their club compared with the many unique flags in our end. The few flags they had were England flags with Chelsea inscribed thereon.  They couldnt resist the Gerrard slipped and victims chants.  Such a small time club with a pathetic fanbase.
Ukraine and Russia commence peace talks at Belarusian border



Where's Roman?
Liverpool are the secret "blue-print" of all that Chelsea covet and would like to be. They claim to hate us, but they ape so much about our culture and fandom...it's really quite transparent. We're the long-established model for a fandom that's the genuine article and a club that has European pedigree, an international following and a strongly established media narrative (for better and for worse) which spans decades.

They likely regret not really having evolved a strong terrace "anthem" for themselves like YNWA....because that's one component you can't just reverse engineer when your club becomes wealthy and begins winning things!! That has to happen naturally and organically or it doesn't happen at all....and for Chelsea, it obviously never happened....so it's not like they can just create an anthem the same way they set about printing all those plastic flags....in order to convince people that they've suddenly acquired a meaningful cultural heritage for themselves.

Chelsea have just become the sum of all their "modern" parts....but deep down, they despise themselves for this and would love to be seen as a club of genuine, historical and cultural substance.

Their hatred for us (such as it is)...is rooted in envy!!
^ Spot on. Even 10 years ago they were doing shit like this...

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
What a deluded fan base they are. Trying to convince themselves that Van Dijk is not fit to tie up Silva's bootlaces.  ;D

I reckon Silva is class but their setup helps the cbs a lot.  Matip, Konate and Van Dijk could play with slippers on in their setup. 
