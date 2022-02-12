« previous next »
They've always been a beacon for racists and nationalists from shithole towns in the home counties.

Near 20 year rivalry with these after they won the lottery (courtesy of the Russian people) but I still don't class them as rivals. Don't really give a shit when they win anything domestically unless it's at our expense. Was annoyed they beat Bayern in the CL final but more annoyed when John Terry fell over to gift United a CL.

All in all, they're just a classless club that got lucky.

They've always been horrible c*nts, mate. Back in the seventies, more working class but still c*nts. NF and all that they were bang into it. I loved getting in to them back then. It's the culture within the club, nothing to do with the locale outside
They'll copy everything off us, except for our morals

If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

They'll copy everything off us, except for our morals



Our's is just so much better too. Well thought out and shows effort.

They ginned theirs up on PowerPoint.
They've always been horrible c*nts, mate. Back in the seventies, more working class but still c*nts. NF and all that they were bang into it. I loved getting in to them back then. It's the culture within the club, nothing to do with the locale outside

Paul Canoville wrote a book which detailed the appalling racist abuse he suffered from his own fans in the 80s as a Chelsea player.
Above all he's a terrible, tedious writer who hardly ever makes an interesting point while dressing it up in a load of smug Guardianisms.

Bland and banal, mate. A wrong 'un
Brilliant.no sign of Uncle Uzzy driving a tank?
