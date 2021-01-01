« previous next »
Offline Max_powers

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22200 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm
£70m a season isn't pumping in money these days.
I thought about five years ago they'd declared themselves sustainable. Maybe they were at that point then fees rocketed again .

They have made some astoundingly bad player purchases in past 5 years. Lukaku and Werner cost them the same as VVD and Allison. Havertz they paid 100m for. They have signed a bunch of other big money players that have flopped real hard Danny Drinkwater, Saul, Kepa, Morata, Barkley, Emerson, Bakayoko.

They are a really poorly run team. What saves them is the ability to take massive losses and still keep spending. Their academy is one of the best in the world but even then they hardly bring many players from the youth-set-up to first team.
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22201 on: Yesterday at 10:22:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm
this 'announcement' changes nothing at all. he is still owner, he has just passed on 'stewardship' which arguably he already had all this time anyway. nothing but a distraction.

also, any sale will be of the parent company that owns Chelsea. freeing up those sale proceeds directly to Roman will no doubt be a challenge but remember these oligarchs all keep several law firms engaged for issues like this. they will craft their way out of it because the government are so inept and fine with turning a blind eye when big money is involved.
Sorry but this isnt correct.  Any intra group parent/subsidiary/partial ownership, relationship etc are all still association. It doesnt matter where money/revenue flows, nor asset ownership or liability burden is placed within a group structure, he will still have an asset freeze. What he is doing is removing himself as a significant controller/decision maker of Chelsea and thus non pertinent to the typical management and ownership of an asset.  Its all de facto and doesnt for one minute mean that he cannot still be that puppet master for the foreseeable future, if allowed!!!  He might be posturing for a sale but he might not be. He might just be playing for time until things can change back.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22202 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm »
Online Libertine

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22203 on: Today at 12:27:49 am »
Offline harleydanger

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22204 on: Today at 12:50:30 am »
Transferring his mega-yacht into his cousins name as we speak.

This is exactly the same thing.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline tuaz

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22205 on: Today at 06:27:39 am »
Even taking the announcement at face value, without knowing anything about the charity trust (which I don't), it just looks like he's making the trustee board do extra work managing the club but the charity doesn't get its assets or income since it's still his.  Ridiculous and I would say against the interests of the charity.  If it's true some trustees on the board are against it, I can see why.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22206 on: Today at 06:57:12 am »
are they trying to take pressure off the players with those bullshit news before the final?
Online Circa1892

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22207 on: Today at 08:45:39 am »
Probably should call this thread Still Roman Abrahmovics Chelsea
Online Circa1892

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22208 on: Today at 09:27:47 am »
I wonder if their players will try and do a show of solidarity before the game. If so they need to be fucked off.
Online KillieRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22209 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
The UK state should seize the club & sell it to the highest (acceptable) bidders.
Online jillc

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22210 on: Today at 10:40:31 am »
Here's the message as it only consists of three pathetic sentences I'm not going to be generous and call it a "statement" like CFC do.

https://t.co/Jifn0GbLbI
Offline Ray K

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22211 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:40:31 am
Here's the message as it only consists of three pathetic sentences I'm not going to be generous and call it a "statement" like CFC do.

https://t.co/Jifn0GbLbI
They really are worthless scum. Everyone associated with that club are fucking vermin.
Online YJT

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22212 on: Today at 10:45:32 am »
No matter what he does, he's not going to change the subjective or objective view that he owns Chelsea. Once he gets sanctioned the reporting of Chelsea will change. Soon when reporting about Chelsea, there will be a quick introduction saying something like"Chelsea, club of sanctioned russian oligarch and Putin supporter Roman Abramovitch...."

Sponsors are also going to drop them like a plague. No matter if Chelsea is directly hit by sanctions or not, there's no way 3, trivago and co will want to be associated with a sanctioned individual. It really does look like the club is going to be fucked
Offline Uncle Ronnie

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22213 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Such a weird statement. Whos it meant to be for?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22214 on: Today at 11:15:52 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:50:30 am
Transferring his mega-yacht into his cousins name as we speak.

This is exactly the same thing.

It will still get seized, just like the football club. To be honest, I am surprised by the severity of the sanctions, but it seems that the US want to turn the oligarchs agains Putin. Difficult times for Chelsea, or any other business owned by a Russian oligarch ...
Online rushyman

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22215 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
That statement from them

What an absolutely vile football club top to bottom
Online Circa1892

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #22216 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Situation

Shithouse club. If the sanctions make them go bust then fine.
