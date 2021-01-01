No matter what he does, he's not going to change the subjective or objective view that he owns Chelsea. Once he gets sanctioned the reporting of Chelsea will change. Soon when reporting about Chelsea, there will be a quick introduction saying something like"Chelsea, club of sanctioned russian oligarch and Putin supporter Roman Abramovitch...."
Sponsors are also going to drop them like a plague. No matter if Chelsea is directly hit by sanctions or not, there's no way 3, trivago and co will want to be associated with a sanctioned individual. It really does look like the club is going to be fucked