this 'announcement' changes nothing at all. he is still owner, he has just passed on 'stewardship' which arguably he already had all this time anyway. nothing but a distraction.



also, any sale will be of the parent company that owns Chelsea. freeing up those sale proceeds directly to Roman will no doubt be a challenge but remember these oligarchs all keep several law firms engaged for issues like this. they will craft their way out of it because the government are so inept and fine with turning a blind eye when big money is involved.



Sorry but this isnt correct. Any intra group parent/subsidiary/partial ownership, relationship etc are all still association. It doesnt matter where money/revenue flows, nor asset ownership or liability burden is placed within a group structure, he will still have an asset freeze. What he is doing is removing himself as a significant controller/decision maker of Chelsea and thus non pertinent to the typical management and ownership of an asset. Its all de facto and doesnt for one minute mean that he cannot still be that puppet master for the foreseeable future, if allowed!!! He might be posturing for a sale but he might not be. He might just be playing for time until things can change back.