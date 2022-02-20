Was watching Thiago Silva last night - he's a fantastic centre back that's really not talked about that much

When Virgil first emerged for us and he was being called 'best in the world' Silva was the one that was his competition - but because he was playing in Paris he got very little discussion/exposure

Now he's 37 and he's still stupidly good... I'm pretty sure he's the 2nd best CB in the league.

Obviously they play a set up where he's not getting isolated very often but his reading of the game is just incredible, shame he's fit for Sunday