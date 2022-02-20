« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1875516 times)

Online El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21960 on: Yesterday at 06:01:07 pm »
Ill be annoyed if he has
Online afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21961 on: Yesterday at 06:21:06 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 02:35:23 pm
He'd say something like 'Player X is not in a good moment but we know he'll improve'.



Undoubtedly, "good or bad moments" are the most Jurgen of expressions...
Offline Ab125

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21962 on: Yesterday at 07:14:32 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on February 20, 2022, 01:00:17 am
Is it true Lukaku had 7 touches against Palace?

Notouchu
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21963 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:33:17 am
He doesn't come to the UK any more anyway, it is his assets that need to be seized. Seeing Chelsea return to being a "mortal" club with massive debt on them would be
one of the sweetest moments in football.

Never had I wanted a club to go kaput more than Chelsea and thats even before Abramovich. A British without a single British player at one point. Its a bit like Fortnum and Mason only selling things that are made in China.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21964 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm »
Hopefully Abramavich is unavailable for the final due to a broken bank account
Offline 4pool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21965 on: Today at 01:54:36 am »
Match Official appointments have been confirmed for the League Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday 27 February, as follows:

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley

Reserve Assistant Referee: Tim Wood

VAR: Darren England

AVAR: Simon Bennett
Online Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21966 on: Today at 02:29:36 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:54:36 am
Match Official appointments have been confirmed for the League Cup Final 2022 between Chelsea and Liverpool on Sunday 27 February, as follows:

Referee: Stuart Atwell

Assistant Referees: Dan Cook and Daniel Robathan

Fourth Official: Andrew Madley

Reserve Assistant Referee: Tim Wood

VAR: Darren England

AVAR: Simon Bennett
Well that's us fucked if we need any VAR intervention
Offline JackWard33

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21967 on: Today at 11:02:52 am »
Was watching Thiago Silva last night - he's a fantastic centre back that's really not talked about that much
When Virgil first emerged for us and he was being called 'best in the world' Silva was the one that was his competition - but because he was playing in Paris he got very little discussion/exposure
Now he's 37 and he's still stupidly good... I'm pretty sure he's the 2nd best CB in the league.
Obviously they play a set up where he's not getting isolated very often but his reading of the game is just incredible, shame he's fit for Sunday
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21968 on: Today at 11:32:16 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:02:52 am
Was watching Thiago Silva last night - he's a fantastic centre back that's really not talked about that much
When Virgil first emerged for us and he was being called 'best in the world' Silva was the one that was his competition - but because he was playing in Paris he got very little discussion/exposure
Now he's 37 and he's still stupidly good... I'm pretty sure he's the 2nd best CB in the league.
Obviously they play a set up where he's not getting isolated very often but his reading of the game is just incredible, shame he's fit for Sunday

Kante is another one of these players who's ridiculous. Think everytime we've played them when he's been fit he's ran rings around us. Doesn't ever stop running and seems to be everywhere round the pitch.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21969 on: Today at 11:40:03 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:02:52 am
Was watching Thiago Silva last night - he's a fantastic centre back that's really not talked about that much
When Virgil first emerged for us and he was being called 'best in the world' Silva was the one that was his competition - but because he was playing in Paris he got very little discussion/exposure
Now he's 37 and he's still stupidly good... I'm pretty sure he's the 2nd best CB in the league.
Obviously they play a set up where he's not getting isolated very often but his reading of the game is just incredible, shame he's fit for Sunday
He doesnt half help cover up a lot of Rudigers faults too (so does Rudiger himself, to be fair), never noticed before last night just how much Rudiger gets pulled out of position due to his aggressive nature. One point he was tackling a full back bang on to the touchline and halfway line.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21970 on: Today at 12:17:30 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 12:14:18 pm
Im going to hold off on all comments about Lukaku being a flop until Sunday evening. Wouldnt it be typical if he turned up for the final?

quite  ;D

Few here getting very cocky about this game already. One who shall remain nameless, but is a serial whinger, lets put it that way, in the PL/CL match thread this week had it pretty much won, which is beyond arrogant.

Lukaku is a massive lump, but weve seen him often enough over his career to know that when hes bothered he can be a nightmare to defend and has scored plenty to back that up.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21971 on: Today at 12:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:17:30 pm
quite  ;D

Few here getting very cocky about this game already. One who shall remain nameless, but is a serial whinger, lets put it that way, in the PL/CL match thread this week had it pretty much won, which is beyond arrogant.

Lukaku is a massive lump, but we’ve seen him often enough over his career to know that when he’s bothered he can be a nightmare to defend and has scored plenty to back that up.

Its going to be a really, really tough game. We are amazing but they are a top side and European champions, with a few influential players like Kante fit and on form.

Its quite possibly the 3rd or 4th hardest opponent we could have faced in the whole of Europe. Compare that with how good the sides were that City faced in those finals.
