Enjoy it while you can Chelsea fans, before the crackdown on dodgy Russian money in London begins...



Oh yeah, thatll never happen. Heres to another twenty years of these dicks at the top table.



Are Chelsea not more self sustaining these days? I mean they spent recently big but they do tend to sell big as well.They did well to win the CL last season I mean they beat City in the final who are much better team than them, even though that was Pep doing his usual overthinking when it comes to the CL.What is often overlooked is that their performance in the PL has underwhelmed relative to their spend and they players they brought in since they last won it.