« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1867038 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,732
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21880 on: Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:31:58 pm
Just doesn't seem right this lot being World and European Champions. :puke2

I know and don't get me wrong, I obviously wanted them to lose heavily but I don't know, it doesn't mean al that much when they win trophies, just like Man City, everyone knows they've been financially doped, it's hard to believe there's any sporting merit in anything they do.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,788
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21881 on: Yesterday at 07:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm
I know and don't get me wrong, I obviously wanted them to lose heavily but I don't know, it doesn't mean al that much when they win trophies, just like Man City, everyone knows they've been financially doped, it's hard to believe there's any sporting merit in anything they do.

exactly.

Its easy with them as it is Abu Dhabi - just dont watch them play (apart from vs us). They play turgid, shit on a stick football, nothing to be missed by ignoring them. I can only imagine their own fans watched this anyway, of what interest would it be to anyone else, I didnt even know it was on till I saw this thread had jumped up. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,990
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21882 on: Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm »
Sickening that Chelsea have won it.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,370
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21883 on: Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:59 pm
Another trophy bought by a sportswash.

*Moves along. Nothing to see here...*

Enjoy it while you can Chelsea fans, before the crackdown on dodgy Russian money in London begins...

Oh yeah, thatll never happen. Heres to another twenty years of these dicks at the top table.
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,304
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21884 on: Yesterday at 07:51:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm
Enjoy it while you can Chelsea fans, before the crackdown on dodgy Russian money in London begins...

Oh yeah, thatll never happen. Heres to another twenty years of these dicks at the top table.
;D
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21885 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:47:36 pm
Enjoy it while you can Chelsea fans, before the crackdown on dodgy Russian money in London begins...

Oh yeah, thatll never happen. Heres to another twenty years of these dicks at the top table.

Are Chelsea not more self sustaining these days? I mean they spent recently big but they do tend to sell big as well.

They did well to win the CL last season I mean they beat City in the final who are much better team than them, even though that was Pep doing his usual overthinking when it comes to the CL.

What is often overlooked is that their performance in the PL has underwhelmed relative to their spend and they players they brought in since they last won it.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21886 on: Yesterday at 09:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm
Ffs Palmeiras couldn't even get to penalties, Mendy is crap at them.
Tuchel should sub Kepa for Mendy for Penalties I believe they done it before
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21887 on: Today at 12:23:04 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Are Chelsea not more self sustaining these days? I mean they spent recently big but they do tend to sell big as well.

They did well to win the CL last season I mean they beat City in the final who are much better team than them, even though that was Pep doing his usual overthinking when it comes to the CL.

What is often overlooked is that their performance in the PL has underwhelmed relative to their spend and they players they brought in since they last won it.

Theyre about £1bn in debt to Abramovich so not exactly self sustaining if he decides to call that in
Logged
Believer

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,283
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21888 on: Today at 01:09:43 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:23:04 am
Theyre about £1bn in debt to Abramovich so not exactly self sustaining if he decides to call that in

Wonder which end of the ground they'll sell to NCP when he does.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 543 544 545 546 547 [548]   Go Up
« previous next »
 