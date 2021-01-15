« previous next »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Happy to have this explained to me as I don't know all the specifics but the Chelsea game today is post-poned because of World Club Cub.  Didn't we have to play kids in a game because the senior team was away on World Club Cup duty?
As far as I'm aware there wasn't another fee time to play Villa before the next round and we agreed to play it then. Chelsea and Arsenal will expect to have a free date somewhere or it'll get put in to a shit time for Chelsea later on if they can't.
Quote from: lfc79 on Yesterday at 10:42:30 am
I see Chelsea will not be able to play any unvaccinated players in their champions league tie against Lille, interesting to see who it affects given the premier league says 80% of players are vaccinated.

They'll probably fudge it by saying they've picked up minor knocks or something.
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Happy to have this explained to me as I don't know all the specifics but the Chelsea game today is post-poned because of World Club Cub.  Didn't we have to play kids in a game because the senior team was away on World Club Cup duty?
Think that was FA cup if that makes any difference.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:11:34 pm
Think that was FA cup if that makes any difference.

League Cup, the EFL are not pushovers like the PL!
This Palmires team look shit but Chelsea looking to bore their way to another cup.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:44:57 pm
This Palmires team look shit but Chelsea looking to bore their way to another cup.  ;D

It was one of my happiest moments as a Liverpool fan when we won that. Felt like a lifetime to get another opportunity at it.

Chelsea are gonna do it arent they
Get in. Decent pen.
Oooooo porco!!!!

Come on Palmeiras!!!
Third time I remember Silva giving away a pen almost exactly the same way.

Should take up volleyball in retirement.
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:01:52 pm
Happy to have this explained to me as I don't know all the specifics but the Chelsea game today is post-poned because of World Club Cub.  Didn't we have to play kids in a game because the senior team was away on World Club Cup duty?
Dunno the specific rules, but ours was a cup game and timing may have had a lot to do with it. Chelsea represent UEFA CL at the CWC, and by playing in the CL they represented the PL. So I can see why a PL game is postponed for a CWC game. In our case we had to play a cup game that cannot be postponed because it had to be completed before the next round. That was in the beginning of December when games were coming thick and fast every 2-3 days and, quite literally, there was no time.
Palmeiras has looked great.
Wtf they are playing Saul??
Wonder if the will go to penos
Sickening.
State of that prick Azpilacueta.
World Champions of uninspiring boring oil+oligarch backed £2bn+ football...

Chelsea [2] - 1 Palmeiras; Havertz penalty 117' - https://streamgg.com/v/6207f42a05b9b & https://v.redd.it/67jdqnbg9gh81

Luan (Palmeiras) red card against Chelsea 120+6' - https://streamgg.com/v/620805c50a8c6


2-1; after extra-time.

Ffs Palmeiras couldn't even get to penalties, Mendy is crap at them.
What an incredibly harsh decision, especially at that stage in a final.
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 07:01:40 pm
What an incredibly harsh decision, especially at that stage in a final.

Blocked a shot heading towards the goal with his hand up in the air, how is that a harsh decision?
Absolute shite decision

Hes won it for them
This diving and killing time by play acting with the ref obliging it is the worst thing in football
3 minutes added on when the ball has been in play for about 30 seconds since the 115 minute. Refs are clearly siding with the oligarchs.
We really should be beating these in the League Cup final.
Hang on what

Hes giving the free kick aswell?

You cant do that
Abramovich finally purchases the last trophy in the set.
They were never going to lose with a goalkeeper called (W)everton
Awful decision now that I see it.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:09:00 pm
Hang on what

Hes giving the free kick aswell?

You cant do that

AFCON rules by the looks of it.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:10:55 pm
Abramovich finally purchases the last trophy in the set.

Cool

Go away now. Thatd be funny watching Chelsea become Chelsea again
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:10:55 pm
Abramovich finally purchases the last trophy in the set.

That's it isn't it? Mam City will do it at some point as well. Thankfully we did it without it being so hollow :)
Luan there throwing the game, bad marking on lukaku, gives away pen, gets sent off
