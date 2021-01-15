Happy to have this explained to me as I don't know all the specifics but the Chelsea game today is post-poned because of World Club Cub. Didn't we have to play kids in a game because the senior team was away on World Club Cup duty?



Dunno the specific rules, but ours was a cup game and timing may have had a lot to do with it. Chelsea represent UEFA CL at the CWC, and by playing in the CL they represented the PL. So I can see why a PL game is postponed for a CWC game. In our case we had to play a cup game that cannot be postponed because it had to be completed before the next round. That was in the beginning of December when games were coming thick and fast every 2-3 days and, quite literally, there was no time.