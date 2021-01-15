Happy to have this explained to me as I don't know all the specifics but the Chelsea game today is post-poned because of World Club Cub. Didn't we have to play kids in a game because the senior team was away on World Club Cup duty?
I see Chelsea will not be able to play any unvaccinated players in their champions league tie against Lille, interesting to see who it affects given the premier league says 80% of players are vaccinated.
Think that was FA cup if that makes any difference.
This Palmires team look shit but Chelsea looking to bore their way to another cup.
.FIFA Club World Cup Final...Chelsea [1] - 0 Palmeiras; Lukaku 55' - https://streamgg.com/v/6207e30cac7d9Chelsea 1 - [1] Palmeiras; Raphael Veiga penalty 64' - https://streamgg.com/v/6207f2288be1fwww.flashscore.co.uk/football/world/fifa-club-world-cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_FIFA_Club_World_Cup : www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/clubworldcup/uae2021
What an incredibly harsh decision, especially at that stage in a final.
Hang on what Hes giving the free kick aswell?You cant do that
Abramovich finally purchases the last trophy in the set.
