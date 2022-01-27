« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1862204 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21840 on: January 27, 2022, 11:28:37 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on January 27, 2022, 11:19:00 pm
i meant more in terms of his ownership of Chelsea and  if the conflict escalated severely with NATO moving into defend Ukraine. could he really stay in England given his ties to Putin?
He's not in England he was kicked out a few years ago, as I recall.

Unless he's wheedled his way back and I missed it
Offline killer-heels

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21841 on: January 27, 2022, 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on January 27, 2022, 11:19:00 pm
i meant more in terms of his ownership of Chelsea and  if the conflict escalated severely with NATO moving into defend Ukraine. could he really stay in England given his ties to Putin?
NATO wont defend Ukraine, Ukraine isnt a NATO member.
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21842 on: January 28, 2022, 02:14:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 27, 2022, 11:49:25 pm
NATO wont defend Ukraine, Ukraine isnt a NATO member.
100% correct. But what's at stake here are the Baltic countries, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, even though the events are unfolding in Ukraine. Putin doesn't want NATO to have key bases in those countries, certain weapons, etc.

There are some similarities with the Cuban mission crisis in 1967, after which respective nuclear weapons were agreed to be withdrawn from both Cuba and Turkey. I suspect that Putin will get what he wants, the West will keep it quiet, and no updated weapons will be deployed at the above countries.

Putin is giving NATO a new lease on life too...
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21843 on: Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm »
What an awful display by Lukaku. A £100m striker getting bullied for strength and pace by Plymouths defenders.

If Tore Andre Flo was still playing today he would be ahead of Lukaku. Such is his level that I believe he would be journeyed off to a mid-table or Italian team for a big loss after this season. He is never going to improve his game at this point in his career.
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21844 on: Yesterday at 07:57:37 pm »
Abramovich is hardly ever in the UK, i think he was here a few months ago and it was his first time for over 3 years.

He spends most of his time in Israel, he funds a lot of West Bank settler groups who use the financial backing to buy land in Israel controlled Jerusalem, most Arab residents are forced out by the Israeli courts, houses these families have owned decades before the state of Israel was founded, the houses are knocked down and these heavily funded settlers build new houses from that financial backing the likes of Abramovich fund.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/21/leaks-show-chelsea-owner-abramovich-funded-israeli-settler-group
Offline PaulF

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21845 on: Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
What an awful display by Lukaku. A £100m striker getting bullied for strength and pace by Plymouths defenders.

If Tore Andre Flo was still playing today he would be ahead of Lukaku. Such is his level that I believe he would be journeyed off to a mid-table or Italian team for a big loss after this season. He is never going to improve his game at this point in his career.

its weird how all the recent big money moves seem to be failing. Grealish, Shancho, Lukaku, Ronaldo.
I get there's an expectation at that level, and maybe it's not fair.  But these players look poor value at half the cost.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21846 on: Today at 12:01:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:07:29 pm
its weird how all the recent big money moves seem to be failing. Grealish, Shancho, Lukaku, Ronaldo.
I get there's an expectation at that level, and maybe it's not fair.  But these players look poor value at half the cost.
I guess it says a lot about the mentality of Lukaku that he's had two big-money moves in England now and they have both been flops. I don't know what it says about him that his only great season in England was with the bitters.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21847 on: Today at 12:59:21 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:01:25 am
I guess it says a lot about the mentality of Lukaku that he's had two big-money moves in England now and they have both been flops. I don't know what it says about him that his only great season in England was with the bitters.

He's been a 1 in 2 striker pretty much everywhere he's gone, the only exceptions being his last season at United and this season, both when he was heavily criticised for continuing to be the same footballer he's always been. The real question is why are big clubs constantly throwing around huge fees to sign a decent but unspectacular striker.
Offline RedG13

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21848 on: Today at 03:50:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:59:21 am
He's been a 1 in 2 striker pretty much everywhere he's gone, the only exceptions being his last season at United and this season, both when he was heavily criticised for continuing to be the same footballer he's always been. The real question is why are big clubs constantly throwing around huge fees to sign a decent but unspectacular striker.
Basically .54 xg per 90 Goal scorer his whole career and .16 xa for 90. So basically .7 xga per 90 though his whole career but he doesnt press much for a coach that wants to press and isnt a player who creates for himself a lot.
https://fbref.com/en/players/5eae500a/Romelu-Lukaku
https://understat.com/player/594
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21849 on: Today at 04:45:36 am »
The rumored US sanctions if Russia does invade Ukraine would go after the Oligarchs. Roman could definitely be caught up in that.
