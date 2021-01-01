The thing that has worked so far for them is that they could afford to fire and hire managers until one succeeds. Even if they succeed, the season they don't do well, they get fired again. Hire and fire until they succeed - if they succeed, give one or two more seasons, then fire again. So far, it's got them 5 League Titles and 2 CLs, but eventually they are going to run out of good managers that they haven't already hired and fired and others will stop taking the 'project' seriously.



I've often wondered when their luck will run out. They don't seem to recruit to a style, a philosophy or a system - mainly because Chelsea don't have an identity, and their managers are never there long enough to establish one.It's the ultimate mercenary club - managers know they'll get loads to spend, and even if they fail they'll probably be sacked early enough in their contract to get a massive payout. Players go there to join the circus and get loads of money and hopefully a trophy. They don't go there because of the prestige of the club, nor because of the manager, or because of a philosophy or a system, and certainly not because of the fans or atmosphere.15 changes of manager in 20 years (excluding caretaker managers) just goes to show how money can bring success regardless of the shitshow going on behind the scenes, or having a trigger happy gangster owner with no regard for patience, youth development, or the idea of how a proper footballing dynasty is built. If Chelsea continue to wobble and don't make top 4, Abramovic wouldn't bat an eyelid at chucking Tuchel in the bin and starting all over again. That's how shallow and plastic that club is.