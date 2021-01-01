« previous next »
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21800 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm
He was the perfect striker for Mourinho's football - powerful, quick target man who could score goals out of nowhere and was also choc full of gamesmanship.
Great player but a bit of a w@nker by all accounts
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21801 on: Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm »
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a Monster, bossed it at Leeds, went to Atletico for one season and finished top scorer in Spain and carried on at Chelsea.

He had that strange running gait as well but he knew where the bloody goal was.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21802 on: Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 08:34:47 pm
Been enjoying reading the names of all the Chelsea strikers here, a fine trip down memory lane. It made me think of Drogba. Back when we had our duels with them in the Champions League I hated him. Proper hate. His diving and antics were driving me mad. Remember that game where he feigned an injury and realized that he was off the pitch, then proceeded to roll back onto the pitch so that the ref had to blow the whistle? Shithousery of the highest order.

But now as I grow older I have to appreciate what a brilliant striker he was. Unplayable when he was on point. 100 league goals is not shabby at all.

I hated him too. Such a cheat. Made him unplayable because he could out muscle you. But if you tried to be too physical hed cry like a baby and invariably win cheap free kicks. Made him so hard to deal with. A proper bastard.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21803 on: Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm »
Drogba used to destroy Carragher, it was honestly painful to watch.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21804 on: Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm »
Their next game is HUGE.
Offline darragh85

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21805 on: Yesterday at 11:03:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:59:45 pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a Monster, bossed it at Leeds, went to Atletico for one season and finished top scorer in Spain and carried on at Chelsea.

He had that strange running gait as well but he knew where the bloody goal was.

he had some belt of a ball too. i quite like him as a pundit. was hilarious that time him and Phil Thompson were pundits for a game together.
Offline jckliew

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21806 on: Today at 01:22:52 am »
So in conclusion, Chelsea is the graveyard for fine strikers And only ONE, ONE striker lived to tell his tale of success.
DROGBA. 
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21807 on: Today at 01:37:39 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:32:40 pm
I hated him too. Such a cheat. Made him unplayable because he could out muscle you. But if you tried to be too physical hed cry like a baby and invariably win cheap free kicks. Made him so hard to deal with. A proper bastard.

I'll always remember the pretend fit he threw on floor against Man Utd. Cringeworthy. And of course, his strop post-Barcelona. He reminds me a lot of Hazard in some respects. When he was on and wanted to show you up, unplayable (the 06/07 season for example) and a re-invention of a target man. When he wasn't arsed, a bit of a moody passenger.
Offline afc turkish

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21808 on: Today at 03:00:35 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:37:39 am
And of course, his strop post-Barcelona.

Was a fucking disgrace...
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21809 on: Today at 08:34:21 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:48:10 pm
Kezman. Another tube

Ah yes the cokehead
Offline Elzar

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21810 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21811 on: Today at 12:01:18 pm »
Saúl liked a tweet linking him with a return to Atleti.

"We were shite but even more so since Saúl left. We need him back as he can help with his fantastic goals and determination.
Online RedSince86

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21812 on: Today at 12:04:35 pm »
Kezman in 05 who said Anfield was nothing to worry about before the 2nd leg.
Offline keyop

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21813 on: Today at 01:40:16 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:58:10 pm
The thing that has worked so far for them is that they could afford to fire and hire managers until one succeeds. Even if they succeed, the season they don't do well, they get fired again. Hire and fire until they succeed - if they succeed, give one or two more seasons, then fire again. So far, it's got them 5 League Titles and 2 CLs, but eventually they are going to run out of good managers that they haven't already hired and fired and others will stop taking the 'project' seriously.
I've often wondered when their luck will run out. They don't seem to recruit to a style, a philosophy or a system - mainly because Chelsea don't have an identity, and their managers are never there long enough to establish one.

It's the ultimate mercenary club - managers know they'll get loads to spend, and even if they fail they'll probably be sacked early enough in their contract to get a massive payout. Players go there to join the circus and get loads of money and hopefully a trophy. They don't go there because of the prestige of the club, nor because of the manager, or because of a philosophy or a system, and certainly not because of the fans or atmosphere.

15 changes of manager in 20 years (excluding caretaker managers) just goes to show how money can bring success regardless of the shitshow going on behind the scenes, or having a trigger happy gangster owner with no regard for patience, youth development, or the idea of how a proper footballing dynasty is built. If Chelsea continue to wobble and don't make top 4, Abramovic wouldn't bat an eyelid at chucking Tuchel in the bin and starting all over again. That's how shallow and plastic that club is.
Online El Lobo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21814 on: Today at 01:44:39 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:40:16 pm
I've often wondered when their luck will run out. They don't seem to recruit to a style, a philosophy or a system - mainly because Chelsea don't have an identity, and their managers are never there long enough to establish one.

It's the ultimate mercenary club - managers know they'll get loads to spend, and even if they fail they'll probably be sacked early enough in their contract to get a massive payout. Players go there to join the circus and get loads of money and hopefully a trophy - not because of the prestige of the club, not because of the manager, not because of a philosophy or a system, and certainly not because of the fans or atmosphere.

15 changes of manager in 20 years (excluding caretaker managers) just goes to show how money can bring success regardless of the shitshow going on behind the scenes, or having a trigger happy owner with no regard for patience, youth development, or the idea of how a proper footballing dynasty is built. If Chelsea continue to wobble and don't make top 4, Abramovic wouldn't bat an eyelid at chucking Tuchel in the bin and starting all over again. That's how shallow and plastic that club is.

They're almost a bit like Watford in that the revolving door managers sort of works for them. They've won 5 PLs, 2 CLs, 2 ELs, 5 FA Cups and 3 League Cups under Abramovich. Annoyingly so, but still probably a bit short considering how much money they've spent, the players they've had and the managers they've had.
