He was the perfect striker for Mourinho's football - powerful, quick target man who could score goals out of nowhere and was also choc full of gamesmanship.
Been enjoying reading the names of all the Chelsea strikers here, a fine trip down memory lane. It made me think of Drogba. Back when we had our duels with them in the Champions League I hated him. Proper hate. His diving and antics were driving me mad. Remember that game where he feigned an injury and realized that he was off the pitch, then proceeded to roll back onto the pitch so that the ref had to blow the whistle? Shithousery of the highest order.But now as I grow older I have to appreciate what a brilliant striker he was. Unplayable when he was on point. 100 league goals is not shabby at all.
people like big dick nick.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was a Monster, bossed it at Leeds, went to Atletico for one season and finished top scorer in Spain and carried on at Chelsea.He had that strange running gait as well but he knew where the bloody goal was.
I hated him too. Such a cheat. Made him unplayable because he could out muscle you. But if you tried to be too physical hed cry like a baby and invariably win cheap free kicks. Made him so hard to deal with. A proper bastard.
And of course, his strop post-Barcelona.
