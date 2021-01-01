Thats just reminded me of the mad era when all the top clubs seemed to have four legitimately strong striking options. United had York, Cole, Sheringham and Solskjaer. Then replaced one or two of them with Van Nistelrooy (and Forlan?).
Chelsea had Zola, Flo, Vialli and at some point added Hasselbaink and Gudjohnsen.
Arsenal had Henry, Wiltord, Kanu, Suker for a short while.
We had Owen,Fowler, Heskey, Litmanen.
My mind has probably got blurred and three probably a few years between some of those players all being there but there was some real attacking depth at that time.