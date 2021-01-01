If you go back to the first season of Abramovich, their transfer activity since really is just dreadful. Youngsters signed for huge money and then sold quickly for a loss and going on to do well elsewhere. Players signed, sold and then re-signed. Players signed for big money, never given a chance and then loaned out 3/4/5/6 times until their contract ends. Money launched at bizarre, established players who are never played and then ushered quickly out of the back door.



Yeah, this is spot on. I'll never know how the likes of David Luiz and Alvaro Morata have commanded as much transfer fees as they have in the career, and you know what? Chelsea were involved with both of them.The thing that has worked so far for them is that they could afford to fire and hire managers until one succeeds. Even if they succeed, the season they don't do well, they get fired again. Hire and fire until they succeed - if they succeed, give one or two more seasons, then fire again. So far, it's got them 5 League Titles and 2 CLs, but eventually they are going to run out of good managers that they haven't already hired and fired and others will stop taking the 'project' seriously.