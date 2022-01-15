« previous next »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21680 on: January 15, 2022, 03:33:25 pm
Werner and Lukaku are up there with Andy Carroll as two major expensive flops.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21681 on: January 15, 2022, 03:37:22 pm
We should have beaten these at least once this season. They arent that good.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21682 on: January 15, 2022, 03:38:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 15, 2022, 03:37:22 pm
We should have beaten these at least once this season. They arent that good.

Yep.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21683 on: January 15, 2022, 03:40:37 pm
Tuchel and Lukaku's make up and make out session was short lived:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/chelsea-engchelsea/story/4570327/chelseas-romelu-lukaku-must-do-more-to-lead-attack-in-man-city-loss-thomas-tuchel

Also - Tuchel looked like a wound up monkey on the sidelines today. A full spaz.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21684 on: January 15, 2022, 06:51:24 pm
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21685 on: January 17, 2022, 08:59:20 pm
From the BBC:

Chelsea have welcomed the Crown Prosecution Service's decision to define a chant that has been aimed at their players and fans as a homophobic slur.

The CPS said last week that fans singing the slur during matches were committing a hate crime.

It added that those found to have used the words could face prosecution.

Chelsea said they "will not hesitate" to take action against individuals who continue to sing the chant.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Leeds, Tottenham and Everton have all condemned their fans for singing the homophobic chant this season.

Spurs condemned a section of their supporters for allegedly signing the chant during their League Cup semi-final first leg-defeat at Stamford Bridge this month.

"Chelsea welcomes the news that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recognises that the term 'rent boy' is a homophobic slur, and that those who use it are liable to prosecution," said the club in a statement.

"We will continue to work with our supporters and our LGBTQ+ fan group Chelsea Pride to ensure that our club is welcoming and inclusive for all.

"We will not hesitate to take action against anyone who persists in using this or any other discriminatory language, including working with the police and CPS to secure prosecutions."

Tracy Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride, thanked Tottenham's LGBTQ+ fan group Proud Lilywhites for working together to "collect a number of victim impact statements detailing how hearing this chant negatively impacts the experience of football".

Funny how the cockney gobshites dont seem to care about what "negatively impacts the experience of football" when its their hateful shithouses singing "murderers" or "always the victim", or "Feed the Scousers"

Utter fucking fannies.

Woke when it suits them, but gobshites on a permanent basis.

Twats.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21686 on: Yesterday at 08:58:05 am
Quote from: newterp on January 15, 2022, 03:33:25 pm
Werner and Lukaku are up there with Andy Carroll as two major expensive flops.

£155m, probably £450k/w in wages+ and it doesn't matter to them either. They'll probably end up selling Werner to Dortmund to replace Haaland and make their money back anyway.

If Tuchel doesn't get close to first next season they'll sack him won't they?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21687 on: Yesterday at 09:07:33 am
Not a problem when they were chanting racist stuff or laughing at poverty but go crying to mama when they got hurt a little.

If they want to take the moral high ground, they should take a good hard look at their own vile behaviours.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21688 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 08:58:05 am
£155m, probably £450k/w in wages+ and it doesn't matter to them either. They'll probably end up selling Werner to Dortmund to replace Haaland and make their money back anyway.

If Tuchel doesn't get close to first next season they'll sack him won't they?
Almost £600k a week...

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/chelsea-fc/payroll/
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21689 on: Yesterday at 09:15:17 am
Tuchel might be sacked at the end of the season if he doesn't win anything.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21690 on: Yesterday at 09:19:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:15:17 am
Tuchel might be sacked at the end of the season if he doesn't win anything.
Lets not speak too soon on that considering we might play them in a final ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21691 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 am
Getting rid of the rent boys chant is a good thing, dunno how anyone can argue otherwise.  If their fans then carry on with the racist or poverty mocking stuff, then get them reported and get that banned too.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21692 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 am
 
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 09:19:55 am
Lets not speak too soon on that considering we might play them in a final ;D
:-[
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21693 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Fascinating how relatively ineffectual Lukaku has been

Over 10 league 90s hes at 0.39npxg .. which is not horrendous but not a 100 million quid striker  and down at 2.25 shots per 90

It just shows how important systems are to top level teams
And how little football journalists are at understanding this (if you go back to the start of the season and the consensus opinion on the transfer)
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21694 on: Yesterday at 11:26:54 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:15:17 am
Tuchel might be sacked at the end of the season if he doesn't win anything.
ah no.. the CL even bought Di Matteo a few months and everyone could tell abramovich absolutely did not want to keep him
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21695 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm
Pretty laughable how after 2-3 games into the season you had the likes of  Neville claiming Chelsea were already champions, Lukaku was signing of the season and would hit 30-40 goals.   
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21696 on: Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Won 4 of their last 13 league games, one of which was a last minute penalty vs depleted Leeds and another was vs Watford where they got absolutely battered.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21697 on: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm
I thought they'd be contenders. Shocking that they've fallen this far behind. Another team that should be hot on the heels of city given her much they've spent.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21698 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm
I thought they'd be contenders. Shocking that they've fallen this far behind. Another team that should be hot on the heels of city given her much they've spent.
Pretty much this for everyone saying City have it to easy because of money well Chelsea performances the last 5 seasons have been laughable 100's million spent and 0 title challenges.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21699 on: Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Pretty much this for everyone saying City have it to easy because of money well Chelsea performances the last 5 seasons have been laughable 100's million spent and 0 title challenges.

City for all their money have made the right decisions in recent years and have a settled top manager in his 5th season.

Chelsea have never had that. They regularly win trophies with new manager effect (the 3 CL finals they've reached were all with mid-season appointments) but because they sack managers all the time they never build anything sustainable.

Not just all the money they've spent but look at the sheer amount of players (quality and quantity) that their Academy churns out.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21700 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm
They have found their defenders scoring stopped, and now just rely on their long range shooting to come up with something.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21701 on: Yesterday at 10:22:44 pm
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21702 on: Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
Saturday 19th of November they were 7 points clear, we beat Arsenal at home the day after.

Tuchel lost the changing room already?

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21703 on: Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:01:20 pm
Won 4 of their last 13 league games, one of which was a last minute penalty vs depleted Leeds and another was vs Watford where they got absolutely battered.
That's a very poor run of form. They are in a top 4 battle.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21704 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
Saturday 19th of November they were 7 points clear, we beat Arsenal at home the day after.

Tuchel lost the changing room already?


The loss of Chillwell and James have been massive for them. Also they havent got a striker whos in decent form. Jorginho is still their top scorer I think in the league, all from pens.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21705 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Lukaku is a big flop. Cost £100m, made the team worse and even disrespected them.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21706 on: Today at 12:14:32 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:33:52 pm
That's a very poor run of form. They are in a top 4 battle.
That they are. If Spurs win their games in hand will be a point above them, Arsenal - on par. Just to think that these were tipped for the title...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21707 on: Today at 01:31:07 am
List Chelsea foreign striker Flops here:


Andriy Shevchenko
Adrian Mutu
Kezman
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21708 on: Today at 01:39:08 am
Be lovely to pick up Werner for a moderate fee and him to be a huge success like Mo.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21709 on: Today at 01:42:42 am
Didn't someone predict based on xG and other stats that Chelsea would fall off eventually.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21710 on: Today at 01:46:31 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Lukaku is a big flop. Cost £100m, made the team worse and even disrespected them.

Didnt really disrespect them, just told the truth.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #21711 on: Today at 03:52:07 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 01:31:07 am
List Chelsea foreign striker Flops here:


Andriy Shevchenko
Adrian Mutu
Kezman
Torres?
