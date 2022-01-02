« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1847567 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21640 on: January 2, 2022, 08:05:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on January  2, 2022, 07:38:40 pm
They only do it to get a bite out of Liverpool fans, even talking about it is giving them what they want.  Just ignore it.
Every chant, including feed the scousers, is aimed to get a bite out of us. The know damn well the irony of singing it, we need to ignore it and let them sing their daft songs that are well out of date
Logged

Offline Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21641 on: January 2, 2022, 09:26:05 pm »
Tuchel looks so f...... annoying. Hope we draw them in CL somewhere down the line.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21642 on: January 2, 2022, 09:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on January  2, 2022, 07:37:46 pm
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.
Typical plastic club trying to force a rivalry with Liverpool.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21643 on: January 2, 2022, 09:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on January  2, 2022, 07:37:46 pm
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.

You using logic with regards to a set of fans that produced a fucking banner that included the Shankly Gates.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,448
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21644 on: January 2, 2022, 09:51:55 pm »
Singing about Gerrard before the game had even kicked off, they have some seriously weird fans. Do they really think we give a toss any more?!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21645 on: January 2, 2022, 10:01:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  2, 2022, 09:51:55 pm
Singing about Gerrard before the game had even kicked off, they have some seriously weird fans. Do they really think we give a toss any more?!
It would have made sense if we'd not won it since then but I actually felt sorry for them to be honest. We've won 3× as many titles as them. I'm being kind to them because they bought theirs.

A big game like that and they spent most of their time singing about us.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21646 on: January 2, 2022, 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on January  2, 2022, 07:37:46 pm
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.

You're expecting too much from them. They were actually singing 'you're just a shit Reece James' at one point today. I've got a few mates who are Chelsea fans and even they admit Trent is in a class of his own as much as they love James. I actually rate Reece James highly, excellent player but fucking hell the hilarity of some of the shit they come out with
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,302
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21647 on: January 3, 2022, 06:13:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  2, 2022, 10:01:38 pm
It would have made sense if we'd not won it since then but I actually felt sorry for them to be honest. We've won 3× as many titles as them. I'm being kind to them because they bought theirs.

A big game like that and they spent most of their time singing about us.
do they even have any songs about themselves anyways?
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21648 on: January 3, 2022, 06:38:29 am »
My mind might be playing tricks but I'm pretty sure they sang this in a game where we weren't even the opponents. A big game as well, like a semi final or something. Sad
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21649 on: January 3, 2022, 09:03:38 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on January  3, 2022, 06:13:28 am
do they even have any songs about themselves anyways?
"Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea"
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21650 on: January 3, 2022, 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 09:03:38 am
"Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea"
.

Think even that one was nicked from us would you believe!  Back in the day Shankly said his favourite hymn was amazing grace so the kop sang his name to that tune  Shankly, Shankly, Shankly etc.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21651 on: January 3, 2022, 10:51:58 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on January  3, 2022, 10:39:31 am
.

Think even that one was nicked from us would you believe!  Back in the day Shankly said his favourite hymn was amazing grace so the kop sang his name to that tune  Shankly, Shankly, Shankly etc.
They are not much different from City. Weird that plastic clubs that hate us copy us.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21652 on: January 3, 2022, 10:52:37 am »
Does Kovacic play like that every game or just has a special hatred of us? He was immense yesterday. Kante is another one always fit against us.

That said, our midfield really set up was pretty much the antithesis of theirs and we couldnt get near Kante and Kovacic.

« Last Edit: January 3, 2022, 11:00:30 am by Phineus »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21653 on: January 3, 2022, 10:55:34 am »
Quote from: Phineus on January  3, 2022, 10:52:37 am
Does Kovacic play like that every game or just has a special hatred of us? He was immense yesterday. Kanye is another one always fit against us.

That said, our midfield really set up was pretty much the antithesis of theirs and we couldnt get near Kante and Kovacic.
They raised their game yesterday because we are seemingly their World Cup final. Watch them roll over against City.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21654 on: January 3, 2022, 10:56:18 am »
Quote from: Phineus on January  3, 2022, 10:52:37 am
Does Kovacic play like that every game or just has a special hatred of us? He was immense yesterday. Kanye is another one always fit against us.

That said, our midfield really set up was pretty much the antithesis of theirs and we couldnt get near Kante and Kovacic.



He's a very good player and has been for some time, but we allowed for that kind of performance with carelessness in the middle of the park. We surrendered possession and were constantly out of shape, if you had asked Tuchel pre match to choose two things for the opposition midfield to be for his side to exploit, he'd likely have opted for those things
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21655 on: January 3, 2022, 10:58:56 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 10:55:34 am
They raised their game yesterday because we are seemingly their World Cup final. Watch them roll over against City.

Like they did in the CL final?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,396
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21656 on: January 3, 2022, 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 10:55:34 am
They raised their game yesterday because we are seemingly their World Cup final. Watch them roll over against City.

walking cliche you  ;D

Chelsea are one of the top teams in the league, as they should be with the massive depth of talent they have and the money they spent on it. They wont roll over - but of course there is every chance theyll get beaten by another very good (and even more plastic) team.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21657 on: January 3, 2022, 11:14:02 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January  3, 2022, 11:03:25 am
walking cliche you  ;D

Chelsea are one of the top teams in the league, as they should be with the massive depth of talent they have and the money they spent on it. They wont roll over - but of course there is every chance theyll get beaten by another very good (and even more plastic) team.
They've been poor lately and couldn't beat Everton's ressies.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,396
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21658 on: January 3, 2022, 11:16:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 11:14:02 am
They've been poor lately and couldn't beat Everton's ressies.

So out of form rather than rolling over then.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,187
  • 27 years...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21659 on: January 3, 2022, 11:19:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 10:51:58 am
They are not much different from City. Weird that plastic clubs that hate us copy us.
They hate us because they want to be us.  :wave
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,187
  • 27 years...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21660 on: January 3, 2022, 11:21:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 10:55:34 am
They raised their game yesterday because we are seemingly their World Cup final. Watch them roll over against City.
We are everyone's cup final.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,378
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21661 on: January 3, 2022, 03:01:11 pm »
It's amazing that these spent £150m on Werner and Lukaku who are useless/don't want to be there, when they could have just spent that on Haaland/Mbappe a year ago.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21662 on: January 3, 2022, 03:33:09 pm »
He's just a shit Reece James..

Prem stats..

Trent Age  23 P147 G10 A42 Value £72m (Transermrkt)
Reece Age 22 P72  G5.  A9 Value £49.5m (Transfermrkt)

Dickheads..again.

How about a song supporting your own fucking team?
'Your support is fucking shit'  ;D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,934
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21663 on: January 3, 2022, 04:03:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January  3, 2022, 10:55:34 am
They raised their game yesterday because we are seemingly their World Cup final. Watch them roll over against City.

This is a pathetic argument.

They are Champions of Europe.

We were 2-0 and fucked up by piss poor game management.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,643
  • Sound
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21664 on: January 3, 2022, 04:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  3, 2022, 04:03:39 pm
This is a pathetic argument.

They are Champions of Europe.

We were 2-0 and fucked up by piss poor game management.

Harsh that mate..

Chelsea were lively and dangerous granted..when are they not?
We got suckered by a worldie & weren't too clever immediately after, the game management was actually going to plan til that wonder goal.
We were far from our best & they didn't score 2nd half..
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21665 on: January 3, 2022, 05:06:16 pm »
i thought the looked done at 2 nil. very negative body language shown by their manager and some of their players. that first goal was an absolute killer from our point of view.

playing the champions of europe away.
our hugely charismatic and influential manager missing.
3 key players missing-thiago, firmino and matip.
could have had a player sent off earliy. i dont agree its a red but it could have been viewed as such based on the reaction to it.

all the above considered a draw isnt a bad result. its just the manner of how we let them back into the game that grates.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,109
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21666 on: January 3, 2022, 05:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on January  3, 2022, 04:14:05 pm
Harsh that mate..

Chelsea were lively and dangerous granted..when are they not?
We got suckered by a worldie & weren't too clever immediately after, the game management was actually going to plan til that wonder goal.
We were far from our best & they didn't score 2nd half..

They had their first choice, and very capable, midfield available and we didn't.

If they hadn't scored that worldie we, probably, would have won.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,081
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21667 on: January 3, 2022, 07:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  3, 2022, 04:03:39 pm
This is a pathetic argument.

They are Champions of Europe.

We were 2-0 and fucked up by piss poor game management.
It wasn't piss poor management. That's abit extreme.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,515
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21668 on: January 3, 2022, 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on January  3, 2022, 10:58:56 am
Like they did in the CL final?

Didn't they get mauled in the CL final? Understood they won on a solitary goal - but I recall Man City running them around.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,936
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21669 on: January 3, 2022, 11:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  3, 2022, 04:03:39 pm
This is a pathetic argument.

They are Champions of Europe.

We were 2-0 and fucked up by piss poor game management.

Not the first time we fucked up a 2-0 lead at the Bridge and got a draw. The first one hurt a lot more I think.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21670 on: January 5, 2022, 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January  2, 2022, 12:39:01 pm
Did Lukaku leave Inter on good terms? I mean they presumably didn't want to keep him so what exactly does he stand to gain here, does he think they'll come running to say sorry and take him back or what? Is it the equivalent of someone like Gini coming out and saying similar about PSG and us for example? Or has he just been really badly advised and/or is thick as pigshit?

He was more than happy to stay, the fans wanted him to stay, the management wanted him to stay.  But the owners needed to sell him, as they were massively, massively in debt and in danger of hitting FFP rules (as well as just in general going bankrupt - same reason they got rid of Conte, they couldn't afford to keep him) - so as soon as that huge offer came in, they jumped on it.  I know Lukaku could theoretically have said no, but when the owners of a club have basically said you have to leave as we can't afford to keep paying you/playing you, and it's to a club where you believe you have more to prove as they let you go when you were younger, then it's not really believeable to say that he could have stayed.

The interview was more an opportunity for him to say to the fans, who still loved him, that he respected and loved them back, that he would love to play for them again in the future IF the opportunity arises (so the exact OPPOSITE of what Gini said when he moved to PSG in fact), etc.  It was basically an interview with him saying platitudes for his ex-club, and then answering questions about whether he feels like he is being played enough - his answer to that was about as mild as it comes, the fact that Tommy T decided it was enough to fine him is beyond me
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,261
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21671 on: January 5, 2022, 08:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January  5, 2022, 05:48:50 pm


The interview was more an opportunity for him to say to the fans, who still loved him, that he respected and loved them back, that he would love to play for them again in the future IF the opportunity arises (so the exact OPPOSITE of what Gini said when he moved to PSG in fact),
Yeah this is a textbook example of how misinformation spreads. Soon it will become yet another untrue 'fact'
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,448
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21672 on: January 5, 2022, 08:53:09 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January  5, 2022, 05:48:50 pm
He was more than happy to stay, the fans wanted him to stay, the management wanted him to stay.  But the owners needed to sell him, as they were massively, massively in debt and in danger of hitting FFP rules (as well as just in general going bankrupt - same reason they got rid of Conte, they couldn't afford to keep him) - so as soon as that huge offer came in, they jumped on it.  I know Lukaku could theoretically have said no, but when the owners of a club have basically said you have to leave as we can't afford to keep paying you/playing you, and it's to a club where you believe you have more to prove as they let you go when you were younger, then it's not really believeable to say that he could have stayed.

The interview was more an opportunity for him to say to the fans, who still loved him, that he respected and loved them back, that he would love to play for them again in the future IF the opportunity arises (so the exact OPPOSITE of what Gini said when he moved to PSG in fact), etc.  It was basically an interview with him saying platitudes for his ex-club, and then answering questions about whether he feels like he is being played enough - his answer to that was about as mild as it comes, the fact that Tommy T decided it was enough to fine him is beyond me

Thanks for this reply, I had no idea about any of the background to it all.

Was quite shocked by the size of the fine to be honest, compared with others you hear about.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21673 on: Yesterday at 03:24:09 am »

"Portugal is investigating a possible irregularity after granting citizenship last year to Roman Abramovich, a Russian-born billionaire who owns Chelsea Football Club, the countrys citizenship authority told Reuters on Thursday  but Abramovich says he followed the rules when he applied."

https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2022/01/13/portugal-reportedly-investigating-billionaire-chelsea-fc-owners-citizenship-application/?sh=27e0710214ae
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21674 on: Yesterday at 08:21:33 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 03:24:09 am
"Portugal is investigating a possible irregularity after granting citizenship last year to Roman Abramovich, a Russian-born billionaire who owns Chelsea Football Club, the countrys citizenship authority told Reuters on Thursday  but Abramovich says he followed the rules when he applied."

https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2022/01/13/portugal-reportedly-investigating-billionaire-chelsea-fc-owners-citizenship-application/?sh=27e0710214ae

What are the rules? black suitcase with money, or it doesn't matter what color is the suitcase?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,167
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21675 on: Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:21:33 am
What are the rules? black suitcase with money, or it doesn't matter what color is the suitcase?
More than likely to be Bitcoin using a mixer on the Dark Web.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21676 on: Today at 02:37:07 pm »
These are so overrated. Anti-football merchants.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21677 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
Lukaku reverted to type, it seems.

That type being a complete lump of shite with the touch of a trampoline.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 