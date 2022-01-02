Did Lukaku leave Inter on good terms? I mean they presumably didn't want to keep him so what exactly does he stand to gain here, does he think they'll come running to say sorry and take him back or what? Is it the equivalent of someone like Gini coming out and saying similar about PSG and us for example? Or has he just been really badly advised and/or is thick as pigshit?



He was more than happy to stay, the fans wanted him to stay, the management wanted him to stay. But the owners needed to sell him, as they were massively, massively in debt and in danger of hitting FFP rules (as well as just in general going bankrupt - same reason they got rid of Conte, they couldn't afford to keep him) - so as soon as that huge offer came in, they jumped on it. I know Lukaku could theoretically have said no, but when the owners of a club have basically said you have to leave as we can't afford to keep paying you/playing you, and it's to a club where you believe you have more to prove as they let you go when you were younger, then it's not really believeable to say that he could have stayed.The interview was more an opportunity for him to say to the fans, who still loved him, that he respected and loved them back, that he would love to play for them again in the future IF the opportunity arises (so the exact OPPOSITE of what Gini said when he moved to PSG in fact), etc. It was basically an interview with him saying platitudes for his ex-club, and then answering questions about whether he feels like he is being played enough - his answer to that was about as mild as it comes, the fact that Tommy T decided it was enough to fine him is beyond me