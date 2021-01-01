« previous next »
Quote from: tubby pls.
They only do it to get a bite out of Liverpool fans, even talking about it is giving them what they want.  Just ignore it.
Every chant, including feed the scousers, is aimed to get a bite out of us. The know damn well the irony of singing it, we need to ignore it and let them sing their daft songs that are well out of date
Tuchel looks so f...... annoying. Hope we draw them in CL somewhere down the line.
Quote from: Kekule
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.
Typical plastic club trying to force a rivalry with Liverpool.
Quote from: Kekule
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.

You using logic with regards to a set of fans that produced a fucking banner that included the Shankly Gates.
Singing about Gerrard before the game had even kicked off, they have some seriously weird fans. Do they really think we give a toss any more?!
Quote from: redgriffin73
Singing about Gerrard before the game had even kicked off, they have some seriously weird fans. Do they really think we give a toss any more?!
It would have made sense if we'd not won it since then but I actually felt sorry for them to be honest. We've won 3× as many titles as them. I'm being kind to them because they bought theirs.

A big game like that and they spent most of their time singing about us.
Quote from: Kekule
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? 

Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything.  Its just a bit fucking weird now.

You're expecting too much from them. They were actually singing 'you're just a shit Reece James' at one point today. I've got a few mates who are Chelsea fans and even they admit Trent is in a class of his own as much as they love James. I actually rate Reece James highly, excellent player but fucking hell the hilarity of some of the shit they come out with
Quote from: MonsLibpool
It would have made sense if we'd not won it since then but I actually felt sorry for them to be honest. We've won 3× as many titles as them. I'm being kind to them because they bought theirs.

A big game like that and they spent most of their time singing about us.
do they even have any songs about themselves anyways?
My mind might be playing tricks but I'm pretty sure they sang this in a game where we weren't even the opponents. A big game as well, like a semi final or something. Sad
