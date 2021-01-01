They only do it to get a bite out of Liverpool fans, even talking about it is giving them what they want. Just ignore it.
These dickheads do know weve actually won the fucking league more recently than them right? So singing about us not winning the league several years ago, in a season when they fucked it up just as much as we did, makes them look a bit daft? Also, hes not played for us for 6 years, hes not even on the staff or anything. Its just a bit fucking weird now.
Singing about Gerrard before the game had even kicked off, they have some seriously weird fans. Do they really think we give a toss any more?!
It would have made sense if we'd not won it since then but I actually felt sorry for them to be honest. We've won 3× as many titles as them. I'm being kind to them because they bought theirs.A big game like that and they spent most of their time singing about us.
