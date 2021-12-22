« previous next »
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 22, 2021, 02:52:23 pm
Well I for one am impressd by the number of academy and U23s he's placing his trust in there.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 22, 2021, 02:54:20 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 22, 2021, 02:52:23 pm
Well I for one am impressd by the number of academy and U23s he's placing his trust in there.

Thiago Silva from the academy might only be capable of 30 minutes or so.  ;D ;D
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 22, 2021, 02:54:21 pm
They're all academy graduates
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 22, 2021, 03:38:47 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:54:21 pm
They're all academy graduates

That is correct.........academies of other teams.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 23, 2021, 12:13:40 am
So Tuchel shows his true colors as a dirt bag and Abramovich has to settle his libel case against the Putin's People publisher and author as it becomes clear he would lose as most of it is actually true.  Banner day for Chelsea FC.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 11:57:15 am
From the Beeb.....   

European champions Chelsea have announced losses of £145.6m after tax for the year to 30 June 2021.

The Premier League club won last season's Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

Their turnover went up from £387.8m to £416.8m thanks to an increase in broadcasting revenue.

But the club say playing games with no crowds because of Covid-19 and a reduction in profit on player sales were the main reasons for the loss.

Chelsea FC PLC continues to be supported financially by Fordstam Limited, a company owned by Roman Abramovich - with confirmation in the accounts that the club owes more than £1bn to "related companies".

The accounts also say that "the company is reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support". It says Fordstam has indicated support will continue "for the foreseeable future".

The club adds that under a "severe but plausible downside scenario of football being played behind closed doors in December 2021 and January 2022" it would be reliant on additional funding from Chelsea FC PLC, with further funds needed if the financial impact of Covid-19 were even more severe.

Premier League and EFL clubs recently chose to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing Covid-19 disruption, including a series of postponements and a record 103 Premier League players and staff testing positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including 26 December.

Chelsea's accounts also say there is £24.1m owed due to unspecified "ongoing legal matters" - while the club also decided an "impairment loss" of £17.9m was necessary against the value of its squad.

The club say since 30 June they have signed three players for a total of £109.7m - striker Romelu Lukaku, goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and midfielder Saul Niguez, on loan from Atletico Madrid.

In the same period they say they have sold 13 players for a combined £103.7m. They could also receive up to £16.4m if outstanding clauses in previous transfers are all met.

........................

A billion in debt but allowed to continue on spending and operating???  How can this be possible? 
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:25:33 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 11:57:15 am
From the Beeb.....   

European champions Chelsea have announced losses of £145.6m after tax for the year to 30 June 2021.

The Premier League club won last season's Champions League under Thomas Tuchel.

Their turnover went up from £387.8m to £416.8m thanks to an increase in broadcasting revenue.

But the club say playing games with no crowds because of Covid-19 and a reduction in profit on player sales were the main reasons for the loss.

Chelsea FC PLC continues to be supported financially by Fordstam Limited, a company owned by Roman Abramovich - with confirmation in the accounts that the club owes more than £1bn to "related companies".

The accounts also say that "the company is reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support". It says Fordstam has indicated support will continue "for the foreseeable future".

The club adds that under a "severe but plausible downside scenario of football being played behind closed doors in December 2021 and January 2022" it would be reliant on additional funding from Chelsea FC PLC, with further funds needed if the financial impact of Covid-19 were even more severe.

Premier League and EFL clubs recently chose to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing Covid-19 disruption, including a series of postponements and a record 103 Premier League players and staff testing positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including 26 December.

Chelsea's accounts also say there is £24.1m owed due to unspecified "ongoing legal matters" - while the club also decided an "impairment loss" of £17.9m was necessary against the value of its squad.

The club say since 30 June they have signed three players for a total of £109.7m - striker Romelu Lukaku, goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and midfielder Saul Niguez, on loan from Atletico Madrid.

In the same period they say they have sold 13 players for a combined £103.7m. They could also receive up to £16.4m if outstanding clauses in previous transfers are all met.

........................

A billion in debt but allowed to continue on spending and operating???  How can this be possible?
Debt is not necessarily a bad thing if you earn enough income to service it. In their case, it's owed to Abrahamovic and the interest rate(if any) will be lower than market rates by some margin. If push comes to shove, the related parties can simply "forgive" the debts.

FFP is based on income and not the balance sheet.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:41:52 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:33 pm
Debt is not necessarily a bad thing if you earn enough income to service it. In their case, it's owed to Abrahamovic and the interest rate(if any) will be lower than market rates by some margin. If push comes to shove, the related parties can simply "forgive" the debts.

FFP is based on income and not the balance sheet.
I suppose it's a good debt if it increases your net worth or has future value, not sure about Chelsea's case.
I sure hope it dragsdown their financial situation though.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 12:48:48 pm
Nice and self sustaining business model they have there. Artificially generate profits through player sales (probably on completely unrealistic payment terms) whilst financing huge spending each summer via owner loans.

The weakness of the sales market from covid shows how much of a sham their model is
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:32:26 pm
They'll try to cancel the game this weekend won't they?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:45:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 01:32:26 pm
They'll try to cancel the game this weekend won't they?
Cowards!

When we had an injury crisis last season, everyone said that it couldn't be used as an excuse and our squad without our senior defenders ended up finishing third above their first team. They should stop moaning and get on with it.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 01:56:37 pm
If it goes ahead on Sunday (I dont think it will)

Ref : Anthony Taylor
VAR : Paul Tierney
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:04:45 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 01:32:26 pm
They'll try to cancel the game this weekend won't they?

100%. If James and Christensen had not have limped off last night would they still have tried to cancel it ?  Teams are manipulating this "covid and injruies" line to their advantage.
Newcastle cited covid and injuries to get a game off. Play for time, get a few signings in, play the games. It all seems to murky and exploited. Klopp said it couple of weeks ago and he was right as per usual. Roll them in together and it sounds better. In that case Me and Salah have scored over 100 goals for Liverpool between us
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:50:06 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:41:52 pm
I suppose it's a good debt if it increases your net worth or has future value, not sure about Chelsea's case.
I sure hope it dragsdown their financial situation though.

In Chelseas case the debt is owed to a related party, which means it is owed to Roman Abramovich, which means Roman Abramovich is writing off £1billion of his wealth for Chelsea as obviously that will never be repaid. Ridiculousness aside, that is an amazing amount for anyone to invest and write off. They really did strike gold with him.

Sustainability wise it is obviously not looking good for them. Sugar daddys can only continue for so long. I didnt realise it was quite this bad.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:10:31 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:56:37 pm
If it goes ahead on Sunday (I dont think it will)

Ref : Anthony Taylor
VAR : Paul Tierney
Hope it goes ahead, now is the time to play them, out of form and a fair few injuries. Ive seen that Thiago Silva, Chilwell, James, Werner and Christiensen are likely to miss out. Am I missing anyone else? Last season we were much worse off than this so hope they dont have any Covid cases that will get the match called off.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:17:13 pm
Loftus-Cheek as well I think.

So thats 6.

Tuchel said something about 7 COVID cases which is obviously nonsense. Unless he means theyve had 7 COVID cases in total so far with some having already returned. He did allude to the fact that COVID players had to be thrown straight in his side.

So hopefully it is just those 6 but I wouldnt be surprised to see some more pop up.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:17:38 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:56:37 pm
If it goes ahead on Sunday (I dont think it will)

Ref : Anthony Taylor
VAR : Paul Tierney

Chelsea fans hate Taylor - Im actually increasingly of the view hes the least bad of the Manc referees. Or most consistently bad for everyone. Either way, lets be honest - nobody is a threat to city until they fuck up.

Cant see this being cancelled as Chelsea dont seem to have a Covid outbreak now - theyve just been a bit fucked over by the schedule.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:17:43 pm
Well if the game gets called off just hand title to City.

Relegate bottom 3 and just comeback in August.

Its a complete farce, I dont blame clubs I blame the PL for this.

What is pissing me off is they have had 18 months since they restarted yet there is zero rules in place.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:30:48 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:17:43 pm
Well if the game gets called off just hand title to City.

Relegate bottom 3 and just comeback in August.

Its a complete farce, I dont blame clubs I blame the PL for this.

What is pissing me off is they have had 18 months since they restarted yet there is zero rules in place.

Of course there isn't.  The PL is bent as f*ck and not fit for purpose!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 03:38:52 pm
So Mr Tuchel..are you going to bring in any academy players & shore up your defence with midfielders til the situation improves?
Sounds like a situation we have been very familiar to & did we have any games called off? 🤔
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 04:28:17 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:38:52 pm
So Mr Tuchel..are you going to bring in any academy players & shore up your defence with midfielders til the situation improves?
Sounds like a situation we have been very familiar to & did we have any games called off? 🤔

The last time a team shored up its defense with a bunch of midfielders it didn't turn out so well for us.  :(
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 05:33:50 pm
Would be fucking typical for Rudiger to play a blinder, and even score, against us on Sunday when he should have been sent off last night and suspended for the game.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 05:45:55 pm
They have 14 players so why would it be called off?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:10:56 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 02:50:06 pm
In Chelseas case the debt is owed to a related party, which means it is owed to Roman Abramovich, which means Roman Abramovich is writing off £1billion of his wealth for Chelsea as obviously that will never be repaid. Ridiculousness aside, that is an amazing amount for anyone to invest and write off. They really did strike gold with him.

Sustainability wise it is obviously not looking good for them. Sugar daddys can only continue for so long. I didnt realise it was quite this bad.

You're looking at it the wrong way.  It's not a write off at all for Roman.  For starters we don't even know if it's his own cash.  I'm sure most of it is but part of buying the club was to get access to financial markets the Oligarchs wouldn't normally have access to while bringing a veneer of respectability to their criminal enterprise.  Lets not forget he was never a Chelsea fan (I don't even think he was a football fan) and wasn't even interested in them at first, they were just a means to an end.  And the end goal was to have a way to move assets out of Russia for Putin and the rest of the cabal as they continue to expropriate Russian assets for themselves.  In the worst case he'd have access to funds if he either became persona non grata with Putin or the Russians rise up again which meant going back there would be a firing squad for him.  The £1bn in this context is quite meaningless as it would have been well worth the rewards it brought for him.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:11:59 pm
Wow that Lukaku interview with sky.

Hes really not happy.  Clearly regrets leaving inter and seems to be angling for a move back again
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:13:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:11:59 pm
Wow that Lukaku interview with sky.

Hes really not happy.  Clearly regrets leaving inter and seems to be angling for a move back again

Even their players know its a shit club
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:24:08 pm
Wow those comments are mad.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:30:44 pm
wot's he said?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:33:39 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 06:30:44 pm
wot's he said?

"Chelsea are fucking scum. Their fans are c*nts, their owner is a c*nt, and they'll be back to mediocrity when the corrupt c*nt fucks off"
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:34:22 pm
This has been the Tuchel (and Chelsea) cycle previously. Does well for a year and then it unravels.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:34:34 pm
Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/KGNoJ10cwp
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:34:59 pm
Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "I think everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen like this... how I left Inter, the way I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans -  this bothers me because it was not the right time". 🔵 #CFC @MatteoBarzaghi https://t.co/7QHLeQNsMc
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:35:17 pm
Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "Now it's the right time to share my feelings. I have always said that I have Inter in my heart: I know I will RETURN to Inter, I really hope so. I am in love with Italy, this is right moment to talk and let people know what really happened". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/Gnn6ulWHlG
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:35:40 pm
Lukaku to @SkySport: "I really hope from bottom of my heart to return to Inter not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at top level to win more together". 🔵 #CFC

I want apologize to the Inter fan, timing of my words was wrong: what you did for me will remain forever". https://t.co/4Oz6ztuWMx
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:36:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:33:39 pm
"Chelsea are fucking scum. Their fans are c*nts, their owner is a c*nt, and they'll be back to mediocrity when the corrupt c*nt fucks off"
All fair points, any sensible person would say the same

And thanks for posting the quotes. That's a come and get me the fuck out of here plea if there's ever been one
Re: Chelsea
« Reply #21555 on: Today at 06:36:52 pm »
Talk about inflammatory comments.!

Thats light the blue touch paper stuff!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21556 on: Today at 06:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:17:38 pm
Chelsea fans hate Taylor - Im actually increasingly of the view hes the least bad of the Manc referees. Or most consistently bad for everyone. Either way, lets be honest - nobody is a threat to city until they fuck up.

Cant see this being cancelled as Chelsea dont seem to have a Covid outbreak now - theyve just been a bit fucked over by the schedule.

Taylor reffed the game at Anfield and the Chelsea fans blamed him for that, despite the fact Taylor ignored the handball on the line (VAR intervened) and then proceeded to give them every decision in the second half.

He never gives us anything unless he's forced to. The Pogba red card he only gave after refusing to deal with about 3 red card offences before that which nearly led to a leg break.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21557 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:34:34 pm
Romelu Lukaku to @SkySport: "Physically I am fine. But I'm NOT happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel has chosen to play with another system - I won't give up, I'll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional - and I can't give up now". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/KGNoJ10cwp

I don't think that reflects well on the player. He's been at Chelsea twice and at United and it's not really happened for him. He always moves for big money because he does knock the goals in but the teams aren't really better for him being there.

The Premier League is by far the strongest league at the moment and he wants to go back to a weak Serie A (turning 29 at the end of the season) where he's in his comfort zone.
