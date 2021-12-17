Aye. Kante is the heartbeat of this team.



They're also without Kovacic. I think they'd control the midfield against most teams with Jorginho and Kovacic but, like us last season in central defence, it starts to bite more once you lose a few in the same position. Loftus-Cheek is a good player but his profile is nothing like the other three and he's not a great fit for how Tuchel wants his midfield to operate. Saul would seem a better fit but his loan is looking like a complete write-off as I guess Tuchel has decided he doesn't want to sign him permanently so he's not going to use him unless he has to.At one stage last night they had Barkley warming up. I'd like to think that was just to give the travelling Everton fans an opportunity to get the boos out of their system.