Chelsea Football Circus

thaddeus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 08:53:21 am
Quote from: jckliew on December 17, 2021, 02:48:47 am
Aye. Kante is the heartbeat of this team.
They're also without Kovacic.  I think they'd control the midfield against most teams with Jorginho and Kovacic but, like us last season in central defence, it starts to bite more once you lose a few in the same position.  Loftus-Cheek is a good player but his profile is nothing like the other three and he's not a great fit for how Tuchel wants his midfield to operate.  Saul would seem a better fit but his loan is looking like a complete write-off as I guess Tuchel has decided he doesn't want to sign him permanently so he's not going to use him unless he has to.

At one stage last night they had Barkley warming up  ::).  I'd like to think that was just to give the travelling Everton fans an opportunity to get the boos out of their system.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 08:56:20 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 17, 2021, 08:53:21 am
They're also without Kovacic.  I think they'd control the midfield against most teams with Jorginho and Kovacic but, like us last season in central defence, it starts to bite more once you lose a few in the same position.  Loftus-Cheek is a good player but his profile is nothing like the other three and he's not a great fit for how Tuchel wants his midfield to operate.  Saul would seem a better fit but his loan is looking like a complete write-off as I guess Tuchel has decided he doesn't want to sign him permanently so he's not going to use him unless he has to.

At one stage last night they had Barkley warming up  ::).  I'd like to think that was just to give the travelling Everton fans an opportunity to get the boos out of their system.
When we had our injury crisis last season, people said we were making excuses. Enough said.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:00:51 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 17, 2021, 08:56:20 am
When we had our injury crisis last season, people said we were making excuses. Enough said.
And to be comparable they would need to be without Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic for the rest of the season, with Loftus-Cheek, Saul and Barkley also all having a series of injuries.

I just don't think it's as simple as saying Kante being out is why they couldn't beat Everton.  That Everton team was ripe for a 7-0 thumping and Chelsea had pretty much a full team of internationals on the pitch!
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:02:37 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 17, 2021, 09:00:51 am
And to be comparable they would need to be without Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic for the rest of the season, with Loftus-Cheek, Saul and Barkley also all having a series of injuries.

I just don't think it's as simple as saying Kante being out is why they couldn't beat Everton.  That Everton team was ripe for a 7-0 thumping and Chelsea had pretty much a full team of internationals on the pitch!
Let's stop making excuses for them. Everton put the ressies out and were away from home.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:05:45 am
Afcon will be good for them because Mendy won't play.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:06:11 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 17, 2021, 08:53:21 am
At one stage last night they had Barkley warming up  ::).  I'd like to think that was just to give the travelling Everton fans an opportunity to get the boos out of their system.

He came on as a sub and played 25 minutes.
thaddeus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:16:26 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 17, 2021, 09:06:11 am
He came on as a sub and played 25 minutes.
Wow - that completely passed me by.  It must have been a plea by Tuchel to Roman and Marina to get the chequebook out in January.

Did he play well?  ;D
Garrus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 09:30:48 am
Bullet dodged on Saul, if we were ever really interested in the first place.
Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 02:05:02 pm
Its been all sweetness and light with Tommy Tuchs so far, but I see he was having a whinge last night about how the difference between Chelsea and Abu Dhabi and Liverpool, is that Abu Dhabi and Liverpool have no injuries, and they have 6 or 7 players out.

 
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 02:09:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 02:05:02 pm
Its been all sweetness and light with Tommy Tuchs so far, but I see he was having a whinge last night about how the difference between Chelsea and Abu Dhabi and Liverpool, is that Abu Dhabi and Liverpool have no injuries, and they have 6 or 7 players out.
No complaints from him last season when we had so many players out AND still finished above them.

The pressure is getting to him.
Jm55

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 17, 2021, 03:32:51 pm
Quote from: Garrus on December 17, 2021, 09:30:48 am
Bullet dodged on Saul, if we were ever really interested in the first place.

The modern day Nasri!
Persephone

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 04:27:12 am
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 02:05:02 pm
Its been all sweetness and light with Tommy Tuchs so far, but I see he was having a whinge last night about how the difference between Chelsea and Abu Dhabi and Liverpool, is that Abu Dhabi and Liverpool have no injuries, and they have 6 or 7 players out.
It's fine, January is coming and the Abramovic will find another 200mil to give them a boost. They've still got the Hazard money right?
farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 06:08:08 am
Quote from: Persephone on December 18, 2021, 04:27:12 am
It's fine, January is coming and the Abramovic will find another 200mil to give them a boost. They've still got the Hazard money right?
As much as I hate to admit it, Chelsea arent breaking FFP rules. They sell a ton of players and buy others. The City deals are shady, selling a 100m player no o e heard of to a Russian team or something to balance Grealish.
Slippers

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 11:00:33 am
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 02:05:02 pm
Its been all sweetness and light with Tommy Tuchs so far, but I see he was having a whinge last night about how the difference between Chelsea and Abu Dhabi and Liverpool, is that Abu Dhabi and Liverpool have no injuries, and they have 6 or 7 players out.

That's upsetting,I wish i knew how I could best support him at such a difficult time.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:20:15 pm
Stopped at Corley Services on the M6 today and saw one of these stuck on the bog wall, sad fucking copying bastards :lmao

Forest and the Mancs may have something to say on the subject too  ;D




This is how you do it you bunch of sad  :wanker  :wanker

Slippers

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:22:15 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 18, 2021, 08:20:15 pm
Stopped at Corley Services on the M6 today and saw one of these stuck on the bog wall, sad fucking copying bastards :lmao

Forest and the Mancs may have something to say on the subject too  ;D




This is how you do it you bunch of sad  :wanker  :wanker




I'd say the bog wall is the best place for it.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:23:31 pm
Quote from: Slippers on December 18, 2021, 08:22:15 pm

I'd say the bog wall is the best place for it.

Nah, in the urinal ;)
newterp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:24:19 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 18, 2021, 08:20:15 pm
Stopped at Corley Services on the M6 today and saw one of these stuck on the bog wall, sad fucking copying bastards :lmao

Forest and the Mancs may have something to say on the subject too  ;D






That's fucking embarrassing. Almost like ripping off our Torres banner in its entirety and changing the color.
FiSh77

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:25:47 pm
Bet it looks great on a scruffy bit of cardboard though, or even better on an ipad
Slippers

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:26:29 pm
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:40:38 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 18, 2021, 08:20:15 pm
Stopped at Corley Services on the M6 today and saw one of these stuck on the bog wall, sad fucking copying bastards :lmao

Forest and the Mancs may have something to say on the subject too  ;D




This is how you do it you bunch of sad  :wanker  :wanker


They secretly admire us. That's why you see these Johnny-come-lately clubs trying to establish a rivalry with us.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:55:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 18, 2021, 08:24:19 pm
That's fucking embarrassing. Almost like ripping off our Torres banner in its entirety and changing the color.

The Torres one's the funniest as the idiots didn't even take the Shankly Gates off the banner
Happy Craig'mas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 08:59:06 pm
I never got this one, as it's not even like they found the place who did our one and got a cheap deal having it reprinted on blue. It's actually been redesigned by someone to be identical which is just bizarre.



I've been a good boy.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 09:09:11 pm
To be fair, they're right. We've never seen two European Cups, we've only seen six.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 09:35:09 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 18, 2021, 08:20:15 pm
Stopped at Corley Services on the M6 today and saw one of these stuck on the bog wall, sad fucking copying bastards :lmao

Forest and the Mancs may have something to say on the subject too  ;D




This is how you do it you bunch of sad  :wanker  :wanker




decosabute

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 10:39:54 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December 18, 2021, 06:08:08 am
As much as I hate to admit it, Chelsea arent breaking FFP rules. They sell a ton of players and buy others. The City deals are shady, selling a 100m player no o e heard of to a Russian team or something to balance Grealish.

And selling Tammy Abraham for £35m to an Italian club without a pot to piss in isn't shady?

Chelsea are as bad as anyone for the cooked books and absolute bullshit to make their net spend look respectable.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 18, 2021, 10:47:59 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December 18, 2021, 06:08:08 am
As much as I hate to admit it, Chelsea arent breaking FFP rules. They sell a ton of players and buy others. The City deals are shady, selling a 100m player no o e heard of to a Russian team or something to balance Grealish.
The foundation of their uprise is very shady though. It's like an ex-thief that's wisely investing his "proceeds".
farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 12:30:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2021, 10:47:59 pm
The foundation of their uprise is very shady though. It's like an ex-thief that's wisely investing his "proceeds".
Hey, Abramovitch started by selling sneakers on the streets, any one can do that. ;D

Shady  beginnings, no question. But now they produce a lot of players for sale; 10m here, 5m there are up. Why there is no limit to how many players they can have on the books is a mystery to me, but there are the rules. As long as one doesnt care about the human factor in ruining the dreams of 99.9% of the kids and throwing them on the streets, its just business.
farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 12:32:47 am
Quote from: decosabute on December 18, 2021, 10:39:54 pm
And selling Tammy Abraham for £35m to an Italian club without a pot to piss in isn't shady?

Chelsea are as bad as anyone for the cooked books and absolute bullshit to make their net spend look respectable.
The price tag was probably about right, imo. As for the club comment, there are plenty of such clubs, no need to look further than Barca

Edit: what about us selling Ibe, Solanke, etc for the money we did?
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 06:53:44 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2021, 10:47:59 pm
The foundation of their uprise is very shady though. It's like an ex-thief that's wisely investing his "proceeds".

Best description that. No one even asks how they got rich in the first place , only that they sell high end cars that cost a lot of money.

Anyway, we re coming for them !!
decosabute

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 07:52:40 am
Quote from: farawayred on December 19, 2021, 12:32:47 am
The price tag was probably about right, imo. As for the club comment, there are plenty of such clubs, no need to look further than Barca

Edit: what about us selling Ibe, Solanke, etc for the money we did?

Whether you think Tammy Abraham is worth £35m or not (I don't personally), my point was more about the dodginess of a  Serie A club - a Serie A club not in the CL and IN THE MIDDLE OF A GLOBAL PANDEMIC - stumping up that kind of cash for him. Reeks of bullshit to me.

It's true that we sold players like Ibe and Solanke for hefty fees, but that was to a cash-rich PL club prior to the pandemic, who had the funds to strengthen with the massive TV deals and no prospect of playing to empty stadia for nearly a year. Once the pandemic hit, we couldn't even sell most of our fringe players for anything decent, even in the PL. Hence players like Origi still being at the club.

The two situations are completely incomparable.
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 08:13:52 am
They could have kept their 100M and play Abraham instead of Lukaku, they wouldn't be less sucessful imo.
Illmatic

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 09:32:33 am
Quote from: elsewhere on December 19, 2021, 08:13:52 am
They could have kept their 100M and play Abraham instead of Lukaku, they wouldn't be less sucessful imo.

Tuchel didn't appear to think much of Abraham did he? he hardly played him once he arrived even though the other forwards never scored any goals. I think Lukaku was seen as the final piece of jigsaw for Chelsea to win the PL this season. Lukaku has underwhelmed so far but he did get injured after a decent start.   
elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 10:19:12 am
yeah crazy that he scored 15 non penalty goals in 1st season in Chelsea and Werner was signed inmediately to replace him. He's been quite unlucky at Roma too, hit the woodwork so many times.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
December 19, 2021, 11:37:59 am
They asked for the PL to postpone their game with Wolves but its been rejected. Game going ahead (for now anyway).
Elzar

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:40:24 pm
From Tuchel

Quote
"We planned a squad [against Brentford] with Lewis Baker from the academy and now he is positive so we start from scratch," Tuchel added.

Lewis Baker from the Academy? He's 26, had 8 loan spells and made 182 first team appearances in his career.
Dim Glas@xmas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:42:29 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:40:24 pm
From Tuchel

Lewis Baker from the Academy? He's 26, had 8 loan spells and made 182 first team appearances in his career.

 ;D

This headline from Sky I saw on Twitter yesterday made me laugh:

"Thomas Tuchel says he may be forced to draft in players from the U23s and the academy for #CFC's League Cup clash at Brentford."
newterp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:43:24 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:40:24 pm
From Tuchel

Lewis Baker from the Academy? He's 26, had 8 loan spells and made 182 first team appearances in his career.

:lmao :lmao

nice spin Tuchel - and no one will call him out on that.
Elzar

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:50:23 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on Today at 02:42:29 pm
;D

This headline from Sky I saw on Twitter yesterday made me laugh:

"Thomas Tuchel says he may be forced to draft in players from the U23s and the academy for #CFC's League Cup clash at Brentford."
Their squad tonight:

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders

Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah

Midfielders

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount

Forwards

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz


How will they survive?!
newterp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:52:15 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:50:23 pm
Their squad tonight:

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders

Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah

Midfielders

Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount

Forwards

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz


How will they survive?!

That's only about $500m in transfer fees. A bit unfair really to have to be forced to select from that load of trash. Maybe only 13 full internationals as well.

The fucking horror.
