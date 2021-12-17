This headline from Sky I saw on Twitter yesterday made me laugh:
"Thomas Tuchel says he may be forced to draft in players from the U23s and the academy for #CFC's League Cup clash at Brentford."
Their squad tonight:
Goalkeepers
Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli
Defenders
Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah
Midfielders
Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount
Forwards
Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz
How will they survive?!