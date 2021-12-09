Had the misfortune of turning the TV on, to see their game was game of the day on Sky. They had just scored their 2nd penalty, to make it 3-2.

Havertz went down in the corner, to waste time, the ball went missing, Reece James took an eternity with the throws, and at the end there was a bit of pushing and shoving. But not a card in sight. The ref just stood there, and took no action whatsoever. Nothing for the time wasting, nothing for the pushing (for both sides I guess) Rudiger was right in the middle of it.