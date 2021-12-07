« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1822310 times)

« Reply #21440 on: December 7, 2021, 09:11:21 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on December  6, 2021, 11:52:51 am
Lukaku is a striker who goes in streaks. When he is hot he is brilliant, when he is not he is diabolical. He scores a lot of goals but has a lot of filler goals, flat track bullying weaker teams types of goals. In space hell score a lot but is not the most technical player so unless its basically on a plate for him he aint doing it.

Chelsea will wobble a bit but the reality is that the results between ourselves, themselves and City will likely decide the title. Whoever comes out best of that will win it I reckon.
But isn't beating the weaker teams in our league key? They need something different against the big boys but if they can grind out wins against fifth and below then they are always going to be in the mix.
« Reply #21441 on: December 7, 2021, 11:35:36 pm »
Kovacic is fit, but now has Covid. They are on their last leg with midfielder heading into the Leeds match.
« Reply #21442 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 pm »
Another 3 goals conceded.
« Reply #21443 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
In the last four games they have one win. What happened?
« Reply #21444 on: Yesterday at 11:49:31 pm »
Taking a Breather - Its the (Tuchal) European way !
« Reply #21445 on: Today at 12:47:41 am »
"Kante wiiiiiin, if winning is without you,
Kante wiiiin, Kante win any more.
Kante WIIIIIIIIIN, if winning is without you..."
etc
« Reply #21446 on: Today at 01:07:49 am »
https://twitter.com/Bcoxy2012/status/1468726641413210119?s=20

Sam Kerr is the only good thing at Chelsea
« Reply #21447 on: Today at 01:59:00 am »
Chelsea were abysmal all game long. They could have been 4-1 down at half time.
