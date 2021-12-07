Lukaku is a striker who goes in streaks. When he is hot he is brilliant, when he is not he is diabolical. He scores a lot of goals but has a lot of filler goals, flat track bullying weaker teams types of goals. In space hell score a lot but is not the most technical player so unless its basically on a plate for him he aint doing it.



Chelsea will wobble a bit but the reality is that the results between ourselves, themselves and City will likely decide the title. Whoever comes out best of that will win it I reckon.



But isn't beating the weaker teams in our league key? They need something different against the big boys but if they can grind out wins against fifth and below then they are always going to be in the mix.