Lukaku is a striker who goes in streaks. When he is hot he is brilliant, when he is not he is diabolical. He scores a lot of goals but has a lot of filler goals, flat track bullying weaker teams types of goals. In space hell score a lot but is not the most technical player so unless its basically on a plate for him he aint doing it. Chelsea will wobble a bit but the reality is that the results between ourselves, themselves and City will likely decide the title. Whoever comes out best of that will win it I reckon.
I'm a knob
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.9]