Didnt see the game obviously but from what I have read they were fortunate again.



They have to be over performing at this stage, surely? Can it continue? There is no way the defence can continue as it has been this season with their goal contributions? I know TAA and Robbo do for us, so every chance James and Alonso/Chillwell do for them, but we have the forwards constantly performing too. These feel over reliant on the fullbacks for goals, as well as chances created. Lukaku might take a while to get back into it and work his way into the system and Werner is Werner. I really hope to see them drop points soon. Almost feels like Conte vibes from them.



The only disappointing thing about tonight is both these and City picking up away wins too. Hopefully WHU give them a decent game at the weekend. Not sure Watford could shut out City but hopefully they make them work for it.