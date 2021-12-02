« previous next »
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21400 on: December 2, 2021, 12:14:31 am »
Didnt see the game obviously but from what I have read they were fortunate again.

They have to be over performing at this stage, surely? Can it continue? There is no way the defence can continue as it has been this season with their goal contributions? I know TAA and Robbo do for us, so every chance James and Alonso/Chillwell do for them, but we have the forwards constantly performing too. These feel over reliant on the fullbacks for goals, as well as chances created. Lukaku might take a while to get back into it and work his way into the system and Werner is Werner. I really hope to see them drop points soon. Almost feels like Conte vibes from them.

The only disappointing thing about tonight is both these and City picking up away wins too. Hopefully WHU give them a decent game at the weekend. Not sure Watford could shut out City but hopefully they make them work for it.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21401 on: December 2, 2021, 12:33:23 am »
City are the ones to worry about, especially given the away fixtures theyve got out of the way.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21402 on: December 2, 2021, 12:49:28 am »
They sang 'Feed the Scousers'.

At Watford.

What a bad set of people all round. Hope the regression to the mean implodes them.
Offline oojason

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21403 on: December 2, 2021, 01:20:24 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December  2, 2021, 12:49:28 am
They sang 'Feed the Scousers'.

At Watford.

What a bad set of people all round. Hope the regression to the mean implodes them.

Tonight, whilst their game was stopped vs Watford due to a supporter having a cardia arrest...

Quote from: oojason on December  1, 2021, 08:05:10 pm
'Fight breaks out in away end coz some fans want to get on with it & let him f*cking die. Im speechless'

^ - https://twitter.com/ThatChelseaPod/status/1466134235375452170


from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/r6nosw/that_chelsea_pod_infighting_in_the_chelsea_stand

^ according to that, these idiots have been ejected from the ground.
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,861
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21404 on: December 2, 2021, 09:39:09 am »
crazy that Saul was a free transfer yet they still got scammed.
I don't know what went wrong but i think he will be out even by January.
Offline 6BigCups

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21405 on: December 2, 2021, 09:52:03 am »
Theyve been lucky for most of the season. Over performing across the board. Surely it isnt sustainable?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21406 on: December 2, 2021, 09:57:45 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on December  2, 2021, 09:39:09 am
crazy that Saul was a free transfer yet they still got scammed.
I don't know what went wrong but i think he will be out even by January.
£3.4m loan fee with an option to by him for an additional £30m in the summer.  I'm not sure why Atletico were so keen to get him off the books.

Some reds really rated him - babayagu for one and he generally knows his stuff - and he's got a great track record.  If Chelsea don't take up that option then I'm sure somebody else would pay that for him.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21407 on: December 2, 2021, 09:59:27 am »
Quote from: 6BigCups on December  2, 2021, 09:52:03 am
Theyve been lucky for most of the season. Over performing across the board. Surely it isnt sustainable?

It's a feature of teams set up like that.  Mourinho's teams are similar, they make the most of every opportunity and out-perform their xG.  Reckon whoever finishes ahead of City would win it, but Chelsea will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21408 on: December 2, 2021, 09:59:53 am »
Its really harsh to write him off after 2 games, surely?

Doesnt matter who you are, you still need time to adjust.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21409 on: December 2, 2021, 11:19:15 am »
Away at West Ham on Saturday. Not easy.
Online Darkness

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21410 on: December 2, 2021, 11:32:50 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  2, 2021, 09:59:53 am
Its really harsh to write him off after 2 games, surely?

Doesnt matter who you are, you still need time to adjust.
He's looked shot for a while though, Simeone is someone who's very loyal to his players and for him to get rid of a player who was an undisputed starter for most of his tenure as Atletico Manager should have been a red flag for clubs that wanted to sign Saul.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21411 on: December 4, 2021, 08:37:59 pm »
They finally started to crack
Offline beardsleyismessimk1

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21412 on: December 4, 2021, 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  4, 2021, 08:37:59 pm
They finally started to crack

Peaked too early ?
Online buttersstotch

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21413 on: Yesterday at 12:35:57 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  4, 2021, 08:37:59 pm
They finally started to crack

Injuries are piling up on them and they miss Kante. Not sure they have peaked too early, but they've been lucky for a few games now getting the 3 points. I know the cliche is that's the sign of champions, but I think that is more when a team has an off day and Chelsea are just in a run of leakyish form at the moment. Long may it continue, as when they have Kante back they're a different team.
Offline tonysleft

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21414 on: Yesterday at 12:38:12 am »
whats the story with lukaku? feels like months since he scored a goal that mattered
Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21415 on: Yesterday at 12:48:27 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:38:12 am
whats the story with lukaku? feels like months since he scored a goal that mattered
They should've kept the money and kept Tammy Abraham.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21416 on: Yesterday at 12:50:08 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 12:35:57 am
Injuries are piling up on them and they miss Kante. Not sure they have peaked too early, but they've been lucky for a few games now getting the 3 points. I know the cliche is that's the sign of champions, but I think that is more when a team has an off day and Chelsea are just in a run of leakyish form at the moment. Long may it continue, as when they have Kante back they're a different team.
when is he + Kovacic back anyways?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21417 on: Yesterday at 01:02:54 am »
"We did too many individual mistakes today, we did already against Man United, we did already against Watford, and got punished for it, and if you want to have free salad at this kind of level you have to minimise the mistakes" - Tuchel

Free salad???
Offline farawayred

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21418 on: Yesterday at 01:16:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:02:54 am
"We did too many individual mistakes today, we did already against Man United, we did already against Watford, and got punished for it, and if you want to have free salad at this kind of level you have to minimise the mistakes" - Tuchel

Free salad???
He probably means the 3000-calorie meat salad


Had he been at United, Luke Shaw would have been all over this.
Offline The_Nomad

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21419 on: Yesterday at 04:45:49 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  4, 2021, 08:37:59 pm
They finally started to crack

The sheer cheek of them. 😉
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21420 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 12:50:08 am
when is he + Kovacic back anyways?

He got injured the same game that Chilwell suffered a bad injury, so I think the news may have been lost in that!
I dont think hes expected out for long.

Thing is though, Kante has only featured in about half their league games so far this season.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21421 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:38:12 am
whats the story with lukaku? feels like months since he scored a goal that mattered

Pretty sure he's been injured for months
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21422 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 am »
What was Tuchels take on the loss? Weird little prick that he is.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21423 on: Yesterday at 11:02:32 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 12:38:12 am
whats the story with lukaku? feels like months since he scored a goal that mattered

Watching him yesterday, to me it looked like he was carrying a bit of weight. My assessment might be a little unfair though as I don't know what a 'fit' Lukaku looks like and you'll know better than anyone Tony.

I read that he put his weight problems seen at United down to a digestion issue which was only diagnosed in Milan when he was at Inter, and to be fair you can see a difference in the second picture (below). So are his weight problems behind him now? Seeing him yesterday I'm not so sure and it'll be one to watch as and when he is playing regularly again. That might be an 'if' given that Tuchel seems reluctant to start him at the moment.

https://talksport.com/football/600745/manchester-united-romelu-lukaku-overweight-digestion-inter-milan-champions-league/
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21424 on: Yesterday at 11:06:25 am »
Yeah right, a digestion issue

Which has miraculously reappeared around the time he has full access to the myriad and variety of west London restaurants.
Online clinical

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21425 on: Yesterday at 11:13:12 am »
Their luck had to end eventually. 3rd best side in the league still.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21426 on: Yesterday at 11:34:42 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:06:25 am
Yeah right, a digestion issue

Which has miraculously reappeared around the time he has full access to the myriad and variety of west London restaurants.

Unlike Milan which of course isn't known for its good food...

But yeah still probably a bullshit excuse.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21427 on: Yesterday at 12:23:35 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December  2, 2021, 09:57:45 am
£3.4m loan fee with an option to by him for an additional £30m in the summer.  I'm not sure why Atletico were so keen to get him off the books.

Some reds really rated him - babayagu for one and he generally knows his stuff - and he's got a great track record.  If Chelsea don't take up that option then I'm sure somebody else would pay that for him.

Because he wasn't playing for a whole season and he had off the pitch issues. Chelsea obviously hadn't done their homework well or they thought, it's only a loan and let's take a gamble.

He was a big player for Atletico prior to the last two seasons, but he has gone horribly off-boil for a while now.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21428 on: Yesterday at 12:25:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:13:12 am
Their luck had to end eventually. 3rd best side in the league still.

Yeah they're no where near the level of us and City imo. Had a good run of form but think we'll see them drop off from us two by end of Jan.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21429 on: Yesterday at 01:01:07 pm »
Lukaku could cost Tuchel his job.
Online fucking baubles

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21430 on: Yesterday at 01:28:19 pm »
Lukaku just isnt that great. Loads seemed to think theyd signed this unbelievable beast of a striker in the summer, but he is what hes always been. A good PL striker. He just filled his boots in a far inferior league for a couple of years and clouded peoples judgement.
Offline newterp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21431 on: Yesterday at 02:03:56 pm »
I dont think they are going to massively drop off - their squad is strong and deep. They have 3 quality CBs - Kovacic and Kante to come back - a pleathora of attacking options that arent even used and some strong belief after lucking their way to a CL.

But they have a weird offense/defense philosophy at the moment which makes it a bit confusing as to exactly what they want to do.

I do think they are 3rd best - but we cant slip either.

Offline Sharado

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21432 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:01:07 pm
Lukaku could cost Tuchel his job.

It's interesting to see where it goes from here really. It felt a bit of a strange signing to me given he flopped so badly at united last time out, plus he'd already been sold on by Chelsea previously. He's a decent player but in a fairly obdurate team that seems to lack goals I think they needed someone that was more a blade than a battering ram.
