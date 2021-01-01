Normally like Jonathan Liew, but this is an insomniacs dream of a badly-written/edited article. Very much stat-led and a nauseating puff piece on ChelseaNot content with that, theres also an accompanying profile (excerpt from his forthcoming biography) of Tuchel, trying to paint him as some sort of calculating genius ahead of his years, instead of the egotistical creepy uncle that probably dissects frogs in his garden shed for fun, and has the emotional intelligence of a toddler when things dont go his own wayThis mercenary shower definitely needs a dose of cold reality and taking down a peg or two. First and only time Im rooting (ugh) for City in their match today.