« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1783261 times)

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21200 on: Yesterday at 09:41:12 am »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 08:05:14 am
Think were in the unfortunate position of wanting Abu Dhabi to get something today.

Finish above Chelsea and we win the league. Nobody has tried to land a punch on them yet, other than us.

Not particularly fussed about the outcome of the game. I'm more convinced that City are the true threat in the long term, but Chelsea losing some confidence would be nice
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,747
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21201 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 am »
Normally like Jonathan Liew, but this is an insomniacs dream of a badly-written/edited article. Very much stat-led and a nauseating puff piece on Chelsea

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/23/chelsea-a-defensive-team-or-simply-a-team-that-is-excellent-at-defending


Not content with that, theres also an accompanying profile (excerpt from his forthcoming biography) of Tuchel, trying to paint him as some sort of calculating genius ahead of his years, instead of the egotistical creepy uncle that probably dissects frogs in his garden shed for fun, and has the emotional intelligence of a toddler when things dont go his own way

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/24/thomas-tuchel-at-mainz-chelsea-manager-training-sessions

This mercenary shower definitely needs a dose of cold reality and taking down a peg or two. First and only time Im rooting (ugh) for City in their match today.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:01:10 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21202 on: Yesterday at 02:38:06 pm »
Poor result for Chelsea aswell, considering they'd already won the league.

Have their fans started racially abusing any of their black players online yet?
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21203 on: Yesterday at 02:44:45 pm »
As great as Lukaku is on his day, they're still more or less a similar team to the one that never topped 72 points four years running. They may well make a title push but still have a lot to prove over a long season.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:48:27 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21204 on: Yesterday at 02:48:01 pm »
They looked so so defensive today. On another day city score a few and embarrass them
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,747
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21205 on: Yesterday at 02:59:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:48:01 pm
They looked so so defensive today. On another day city score a few and embarrass them
Same as our game against them.

Still, it answers the question of
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:59:31 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/23/chelsea-a-defensive-team-or-simply-a-team-that-is-excellent-at-defending
Felt quite dirty willing City to win, but a boring 1-0 is pretty much the best result in the circumstances. Tuchel is nowhere near as good as he thinks he is.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21206 on: Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm »
I thought they won it last week. What happened?
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21207 on: Yesterday at 03:01:41 pm »
The beginning of the end for Tuchel.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21208 on: Yesterday at 03:05:06 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:59:25 pm
Same as our game against them.

Still, it answers the question ofFelt quite dirty willing City to win, but a boring 1-0 is pretty much the best result in the circumstances. Tuchel is nowhere near as good as he thinks he is.

I think we're excellent team at defending. We conceded only one goal in the league without people rising questions if we're defensive team or not. Tuchel is no different from Mourinho. So far lucky version of Mourinho.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21209 on: Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:00:40 pm
I thought they won it last week. What happened?

This is exactly what I came on here to post. Fashion.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,753
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21210 on: Yesterday at 03:12:29 pm »
Imo not scoring enough goals will be their undoing
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,747
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21211 on: Yesterday at 03:22:37 pm »
Tuchels pet hamster is going to get it tonight. The full Hannibal treatment.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21212 on: Yesterday at 04:33:52 pm »
Kanté-Kovacić-Jorginho is the best midfield trio ever despite the fact that they've never started up to 3 matches together....
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,897
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 02:33:09 am »
Tuchel=Moan in disguise.

Park the damn bus!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 