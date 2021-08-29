« previous next »
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 04:51:48 pm
I think they will very much challenge and will be in with a huge chance of winning. They had a strong squad anyway , but an awful manager out of his depth. Now they have a top coach and an even stronger squad. This is Tuchels wet dream of a job - already a very talented team and the ability to immediately add the players he wants to put the squad over the top and capable of seriously going for the league. No need to build - just an instant title challenging squad at his disposal.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 05:17:28 pm
They're just playing championship manager in real life
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

  Chelsea Football Circus
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 05:47:39 pm
Are they still spending the Hazard money?
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 29, 2021, 05:47:39 pm
Are they still spending the Hazard money?

Not that it means anything to them but are they in the black for transfer spend?
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 07:58:37 am
To be fair id love to see him binned off in general, hes awful.
  Chelsea Football Circus
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 08:14:05 am
Quote from: Lycan on August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Their fans have started a petition to get Anthony Taylor banned from officiating anymore of their games because he got a big decision right. Over 63k have signed it. :lmao

https://www.change.org/p/the-football-association-uk-ban-anthony-bald-taylor-from-refereeing-chelsea-games?recruiter=1223591372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=56e615c0-082e-11ec-9f12-1db955c332b5

He didn't even give the decision. VAR pretty much forced his hand.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 08:43:32 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on August 29, 2021, 12:55:21 pm
I don't remember such a fuss from Chelsea over Fernandinho being sent off for City for handball in the game that won us the title.

That's an excellent point, wished I'd realised that on the train on Saturday night sat chatting to a couple of Chelsea fans (perfectly nice and reasonable which was a shock to me).
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 10:14:12 am
Quote from: Lycan on August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Their fans have started a petition to get Anthony Taylor banned from officiating anymore of their games because he got a big decision right. Over 63k have signed it. :lmao

https://www.change.org/p/the-football-association-uk-ban-anthony-bald-taylor-from-refereeing-chelsea-games?recruiter=1223591372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=56e615c0-082e-11ec-9f12-1db955c332b5

Someone needs to tell them that there aren't many refs who award zero free kicks against your team in a whole 45 mins.....
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 31, 2021, 12:58:11 pm
The interesting thing is how their players lost their heads completely when the Salah pen went in. I'm not sure that bodes too well for them when the inevitable pinch points come this season. It's one thing being flagged through for a CL win with no supporters in grounds.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 02:33:14 pm
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly.

Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 02:39:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2021, 02:33:14 pm
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly.

Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.

Simple really. Football is totally corrupt
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 02:42:55 pm
I suspect a few of them are 'you scratch our back, we'll scratch yours' with the likes of Atletico, PSG and Milan. And then the ones to Moscow clubs are just about as obviously dodgy as you can get.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

  Chelsea Football Circus
  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 10:29:12 pm
I bet if it were mandatory that transfer fees actually had to go through some PL-sanctioned intermediary bank or escrow type system, the number of suspicious Chelsea player sales would vanish overnight. Well, until another workaround was found.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2021, 02:33:14 pm
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly.

Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.

Is Tomori...shit? Genuinely asking. To my untrained eye, seems more like a pretty athletic central defender with some glaring weaknesses but a fairly high ceiling.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

  Chelsea Football Circus
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 2, 2021, 11:06:46 pm
Quote from: royhendo on August 31, 2021, 12:58:11 pm
The interesting thing is how their players lost their heads completely when the Salah pen went in. I'm not sure that bodes too well for them when the inevitable pinch points come this season. It's one thing being flagged through for a CL win with no supporters in grounds.

Thought the same thing actually - didn't see it at the time, but apparently they were all at the officials on the way back out for the second half too.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 3, 2021, 10:26:52 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  2, 2021, 10:43:21 pm
Is Tomori...shit? Genuinely asking. To my untrained eye, seems more like a pretty athletic central defender with some glaring weaknesses but a fairly high ceiling.
He's not shit, he's actually alright, he's just probably not worth what Milan paid for him for an Italian club. You could see him going for that over here due to desperation for homegrown players, but I was a bit surprised that Milan paid the original agreed fee rather than did the typical Italian thing and sent him back or tried to pull out and negotiate downwards.

He's only 23, young for a central defender, he's quick and strong, needs to improve aerially and his concentration is poor which leads to the odd awful positioning error or over-estimation of his athleticism that leaves him in no man's land.

If he was at Liverpool he'd be behind VVD, Matip, Gomez and Konate in the pecking order, but likely ahead of Phillips.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 3, 2021, 10:31:44 am
Quote from: jackh on September  2, 2021, 11:06:46 pm
Thought the same thing actually - didn't see it at the time, but apparently they were all at the officials on the way back out for the second half too.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58412571

Quote
Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool.

The charge relates to two incidents before the break when Reece James was sent off and Liverpool were awarded a penalty.

Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Antonio Rudiger were also booked for their protests.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel later said he was unhappy with the officiating.

Referee Anthony Taylor gave the penalty and dismissed James after a brief look at the video assistant referee pitchside monitor.

Chelsea have until Friday, 3 September to respond to the charge.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 3, 2021, 10:34:21 am
£10,000 fine incoming. You could call that the small breeze generated from a missed swipe at their wrist.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
September 3, 2021, 11:05:18 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  2, 2021, 10:43:21 pm
Is Tomori...shit?

He isn't. You can argue whether he's worth 24M or not but he's a good prospect at centre back and probably worth a fee of more than 15M at least. If you compare his fee versus Marc Guehi, Loic Bade, Kristoffer Ajer does it feel that out of place?

Tomori has always had a good pedigree. He was Player of the Year in 2018/19 when on loan at Derby County. This was a season when Derby had Harry Wilson and Mason Mount on loan. It was a season where many Liverpool supporters raved about Wilson's performances. I know a few Derby County STHs from work and they said in terms of their loan signings in 2018/19 they had 3 brilliant players who really drove their promotion challenge that season. The order of quality/importance was generally said to be Tomori>Mount>Wilson. I not saying this to denigrate Wilson or Mount but to highlight how highly rated Tomori was/is.

I don't think Chelsea in 2019 to Jan 2021 helped his reputation. Chelseas weren't great tactically under Lampard and Tomori didn't play too often or that well when he did. However, he was good at AC Milan during the 2nd half of 2020/21. He got about 20 starts and 1 sub appearance. He played well and Milan only conceded 13 goals in the 16 Serie A games he started (including 5 clean sheets to end the season).)

It's fair to say that Tomori's fee might be slightly more than you'd expect a Serie A side to pay for his current quality but it's not outside the realms of reality. Certainly doesn't feel like some of the other situations when teams have sold players (e.g. Oscar, Ramires etc.)
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 05:10:28 pm
Japan officially pulled out of hosting the World Club Cup in December.

Unlikely to be called off though, FIFA will probably get their financial buddies Qatar to step in.

Hope whatever South American team that qualifies in November totally out-shithouses them in the inevitable final. Independiente-style.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September  3, 2021, 10:34:21 am
£10,000 fine incoming. You could call that the small breeze generated from a missed swipe at their wrist.

Close. £25k fine. That'll show em.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 05:43:06 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 05:18:59 pm
Close. £25k fine. That'll show em.
Thats a lunch bill for Abramovic.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:37:23 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:43:06 pm
Thats a lunch bill for Abramovic.
But he really wanted that sixth juicy Maine lobster, the five feel incomplete...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 06:43:05 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:37:23 pm
But he really wanted that sixth juicy Maine lobster, the five feel incomplete...
I think he prefers the finest sushi, enhanced with gold-infused wasabi.

With optional polonium dipping sauce, depending on who his lunch date is.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
