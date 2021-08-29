I think they will very much challenge and will be in with a huge chance of winning. They had a strong squad anyway , but an awful manager out of his depth. Now they have a top coach and an even stronger squad. This is Tuchels wet dream of a job - already a very talented team and the ability to immediately add the players he wants to put the squad over the top and capable of seriously going for the league. No need to build - just an instant title challenging squad at his disposal.