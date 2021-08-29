« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 04:51:48 pm
I think they will very much challenge and will be in with a huge chance of winning. They had a strong squad anyway , but an awful manager out of his depth. Now they have a top coach and an even stronger squad. This is Tuchels wet dream of a job - already a very talented team and the ability to immediately add the players he wants to put the squad over the top and capable of seriously going for the league. No need to build - just an instant title challenging squad at his disposal.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 05:17:28 pm
They're just playing championship manager in real life
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 05:47:39 pm
Are they still spending the Hazard money?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 29, 2021, 06:57:40 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 29, 2021, 05:47:39 pm
Are they still spending the Hazard money?

Not that it means anything to them but are they in the black for transfer spend?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 07:58:37 am
To be fair id love to see him binned off in general, hes awful.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 08:14:05 am
Quote from: Lycan on August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Their fans have started a petition to get Anthony Taylor banned from officiating anymore of their games because he got a big decision right. Over 63k have signed it. :lmao

https://www.change.org/p/the-football-association-uk-ban-anthony-bald-taylor-from-refereeing-chelsea-games?recruiter=1223591372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=56e615c0-082e-11ec-9f12-1db955c332b5

He didn't even give the decision. VAR pretty much forced his hand.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 08:43:32 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on August 29, 2021, 12:55:21 pm
I don't remember such a fuss from Chelsea over Fernandinho being sent off for City for handball in the game that won us the title.

That's an excellent point, wished I'd realised that on the train on Saturday night sat chatting to a couple of Chelsea fans (perfectly nice and reasonable which was a shock to me).
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 30, 2021, 10:14:12 am
Quote from: Lycan on August 30, 2021, 07:30:25 am
Their fans have started a petition to get Anthony Taylor banned from officiating anymore of their games because he got a big decision right. Over 63k have signed it. :lmao

https://www.change.org/p/the-football-association-uk-ban-anthony-bald-taylor-from-refereeing-chelsea-games?recruiter=1223591372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=56e615c0-082e-11ec-9f12-1db955c332b5

Someone needs to tell them that there aren't many refs who award zero free kicks against your team in a whole 45 mins.....
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
August 31, 2021, 12:58:11 pm
The interesting thing is how their players lost their heads completely when the Salah pen went in. I'm not sure that bodes too well for them when the inevitable pinch points come this season. It's one thing being flagged through for a CL win with no supporters in grounds.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:33:14 pm
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly.

Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:39:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:33:14 pm
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly.

Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.

Simple really. Football is totally corrupt
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 02:42:55 pm
I suspect a few of them are 'you scratch our back, we'll scratch yours' with the likes of Atletico, PSG and Milan. And then the ones to Moscow clubs are just about as obviously dodgy as you can get.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Today at 10:29:12 pm
I bet if it were mandatory that transfer fees actually had to go through some PL-sanctioned intermediary bank or escrow type system, the number of suspicious Chelsea player sales would vanish overnight. Well, until another workaround was found.
