He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Are they still spending the Hazard money?
Their fans have started a petition to get Anthony Taylor banned from officiating anymore of their games because he got a big decision right. Over 63k have signed it. https://www.change.org/p/the-football-association-uk-ban-anthony-bald-taylor-from-refereeing-chelsea-games?recruiter=1223591372&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=share_petition&recruited_by_id=56e615c0-082e-11ec-9f12-1db955c332b5
I don't remember such a fuss from Chelsea over Fernandinho being sent off for City for handball in the game that won us the title.
Can someone explain the Chelsea transfer scam correctly? This is crazy - they are selling shit for 20m+. Regularly. Are there back room dealings that are so obvious that its not worth pursuing? Here take Tomori for 24m. Yes hes shit and you have no money but still. Rinse and repeat.
