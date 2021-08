They won't. They will sell him ... somehow for more than they paid.



It's an absolute piss-take, but without regulation, there is nothing to stop them.



Yep. Since Abramovich bought them, they've had a tendency to dump a player who doesn't fit or want to be there. The difference now is that they'll just loan them out until they make an accounting profit rather than selling for a loss.For sure. I know there is a cap on loans that has been introduced with age restrictions. But even 6 players 22 years or older is too high. A fairer system would be a max of ten loans (all ages) two of which are 22+.