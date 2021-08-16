« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1758044 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20960 on: August 16, 2021, 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 16, 2021, 11:58:00 am
Think youre both missing the point here, this is post-COVID Serie A clubs were talking about not flush English PL sides. Inters parent company are financially fucked and having a (high end) car boot sale, Milans are not far off and Roma have just changed American hands again and Mourinho aside, are cutting their cloth accordingly in terms of playing squad. Theyre simply not in a position to invest in largely unproven English talent, Chelsea academy or otherwise.

Pre-COVID, Solanke was daylight robbery even for an ambitious then-PL Bournemouth, it shouldnt be used as any sort of precedent or even similar comparison for Abraham and Tomori. These are artificially inflated figures no question. Annoys me that Chelsea are given the benefit of the doubt here, same with the self sufficient bollocks. Theyre no different from PSG and City, just make more attempt to conceal the true nature of their dealings.

Yeah, I agree that using sales we made of English players to English clubs pre-covid are not good comparisons for covid hit Serie A sides buying English players.

I've no idea if these are dodgy or just teams making bad transfer decisions, but they look slightly dodgy, and not for the first time with Chelsea sales.
Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20961 on: August 16, 2021, 12:03:00 pm »
I don't think they hide it. Abramovich puts in a huge amount of cash to cover them, they've used some of this to fund their acadmey and then sell the players on that they can. It's pretty much there to just get money for players/FFP.

I'm not.sure what's in it for Roma, AC Milan, Palace, Southampton, etc. to pay inflated fees for Chelsea's acadmey players. This isn't moving players around clubs under their ownership or closely linked to them

Roma have spent like 50m this summer already. Tomori about half of their spend this summer. They had him on loan with an option to buy what was less than what Chelsea could probably have pushed for from and English club
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,406
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20962 on: August 16, 2021, 12:07:01 pm »
I dont think Abraham for £35 million is particularly dodgy. I'm sure Villa would have paid that if he'd gone there as expected.

There's definitely still an element of dodgy moves though. Not to harp back again....but fucking Victor Moses moving for £5 million this summer to a Russian club at 30 is all the proof anyone should need.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,734
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20963 on: August 16, 2021, 12:08:47 pm »
Roma have clearly got money from their owners. They have spent 50million already without selling, add Abraham on and that is a huge amount. Ac Milan are similar. If you look at the league as whole, many have spent 20mill + on players this season.

Has there been a new big TV deal or rule change for the Serie A clubs?
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,793
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20964 on: August 16, 2021, 12:18:47 pm »
Roma and Milan are clubs that seem to be more stable at the moment.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20965 on: August 16, 2021, 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 16, 2021, 12:00:14 pm
I give up. If you cant see the fundamental gaping flaw in your comparative logic, then Im not going to point it out again (see above).
Tomori is an England international centre back who's the same age and has pretty much the same number of top-flight appearances as Ben White, who's just gone for £50m. Tammy Abraham had almost a one-in-two record in the Premier League in his debut season while Solanke had scored one goal in 21 top flight games when he moved and hadn't even managed to score consistently in the Dutch league.

The 'flaw' in my logic is that I'm looking at facts rather than tailoring everything to a preordained idea that everything Chelsea do is corrupt, and trying to fit everything into that.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20966 on: August 16, 2021, 01:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 16, 2021, 12:45:19 pm
Tomori is an England international centre back who's the same age and has pretty much the same number of top-flight appearances as Ben White, who's just gone for £50m. Tammy Abraham had almost a one-in-two record in the Premier League in his debut season while Solanke had scored one goal in 21 top flight games when he moved and hadn't even managed to score consistently in the Dutch league.

The 'flaw' in my logic is that I'm looking at facts rather than tailoring everything to a preordained idea that everything Chelsea do is corrupt, and trying to fit everything into that.

I mean youre looking at facts sure, but that doesnt mean youre coming to the right conclusion. The Solanke fee is a fact, but there are plenty of reasons its a stupid comparison.
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,427
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20967 on: August 16, 2021, 01:14:34 pm »
Tammy Abraham is a very good player. Tuchel just didn't fancy him. He will prove his worth at Roma.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20968 on: August 16, 2021, 01:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 16, 2021, 01:12:44 pm
I mean youre looking at facts sure, but that doesnt mean youre coming to the right conclusion. The Solanke fee is a fact, but there are plenty of reasons its a stupid comparison.
Well I wasn't the one who brought it up! Fact is, both the Chelsea players are full internationals who are young with potentially high resale value, particularly given the continually insane market for English players. Anything else is just speculation based on nothing except Chelsea = bad.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20969 on: August 16, 2021, 06:59:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 16, 2021, 11:58:00 am
Think youre both missing the point here, this is post-COVID Serie A clubs were talking about not flush English PL sides. Inters parent company are financially fucked and having a (high end) car boot sale, Milans are not far off and Roma have just changed American hands again and Mourinho aside, are cutting their cloth accordingly in terms of playing squad. Theyre simply not in a position to invest in largely unproven English talent, Chelsea academy or otherwise.

Pre-COVID, Solanke was daylight robbery even for an ambitious then-PL Bournemouth, it shouldnt be used as any sort of precedent or even similar comparison for Abraham and Tomori. These are artificially inflated figures no question. Annoys me that Chelsea are given the benefit of the doubt here, same with the self sufficient bollocks. Theyre no different from PSG and City, just make more attempt to conceal the true nature of their dealings.

Correct on all points.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20970 on: August 16, 2021, 07:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 16, 2021, 12:45:19 pm
Tomori is an England international centre back who's the same age and has pretty much the same number of top-flight appearances as Ben White, who's just gone for £50m. Tammy Abraham had almost a one-in-two record in the Premier League in his debut season while Solanke had scored one goal in 21 top flight games when he moved and hadn't even managed to score consistently in the Dutch league.

The 'flaw' in my logic is that I'm looking at facts rather than tailoring everything to a preordained idea that everything Chelsea do is corrupt, and trying to fit everything into that.
Youre still comparing (PL to PL) apples with (PL to SA) lemons.

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20971 on: Yesterday at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on August 16, 2021, 11:58:00 am
Think you’re both missing the point here, this is post-COVID Serie A clubs we’re talking about not flush English PL sides. Inter’s parent company are financially fucked and having a (high end) car boot sale, Milan’s are not far off and Roma have just changed American hands again and Mourinho aside, are cutting their cloth accordingly in terms of playing squad. They’re simply not in a position to invest in largely unproven English talent, Chelsea academy or otherwise.

Pre-COVID, Solanke was daylight robbery even for an ambitious then-PL Bournemouth, it shouldn’t be used as any sort of precedent or even similar comparison for Abraham and Tomori. These are artificially inflated figures no question. Annoys me that Chelsea are given the benefit of the doubt here, same with the “self sufficient” bollocks. They’re no different from PSG and City, just make more attempt to conceal the true nature of their dealings.

There's no way Roma have £34m to spend on a gamble like Abraham. This is a 1-year loan disguised as a £34m transfer to help Chelsea with their transfer deficit. There's about £20m moving from Abrahamovic's companies to the owners of Roma behind the scenes, and Chelsea having rights to most of any sell-on fee that Roma get.

I think Aston Villa might have paid a similar fee, before his drop in recent form, and because of the English premium in the PL.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,354
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20972 on: Yesterday at 01:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:02:42 pm
There's no way Roma have £34m to spend on a gamble like Abraham. This is a 1-year loan disguised as a £34m transfer to help Chelsea with their transfer deficit. There's about £20m moving from Abrahamovic's companies to the owners of Roma behind the scenes, and Chelsea having rights to most of any sell-on fee that Roma get.

I think Aston Villa might have paid a similar fee, before his drop in recent form, and because of the English premium in the PL.

Sounds like complete BS.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,734
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20973 on: Yesterday at 01:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:02:42 pm
There's no way Roma have £34m to spend on a gamble like Abraham. This is a 1-year loan disguised as a £34m transfer to help Chelsea with their transfer deficit. There's about £20m moving from Abrahamovic's companies to the owners of Roma behind the scenes, and Chelsea having rights to most of any sell-on fee that Roma get.

I think Aston Villa might have paid a similar fee, before his drop in recent form, and because of the English premium in the PL.

Eldor Shomurodov
Genoa CFC   Genoa
Italy
Serie A
£15.75m

Matías Viña   
Italy   
Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras   
Campeonato Brasileiro Série A
£11.70m

Rui Patrício   
Wolverhampton Wanderers   
EnglandPremier League
£10.35m

Roger Ibañez
Centre-Back   
Italy
Serie A
£8.10m

Bryan Reynolds   
20   United States   
FC Dallas   FC Dallas
United StatesMajor League Soccer
£6.08m


What about all these transfers?
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20974 on: Yesterday at 01:39:53 pm »
Roma were purchased for circa $700m last year. I imagine the owners are pretty wealthy.
Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,406
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20975 on: Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm »


*cough* Victor Moses *cough*
Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,879
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20976 on: Yesterday at 01:47:14 pm »
Yes, David Luiz was worth £50m, Oscar was worth £60m, the list goes on. Morata failed at Chelsea, and they somehow sold him for more than they paid for him, after Atletico paid a multi-million pound loan fee.

Roma have already spent £50m on transfers this summer on 5 different players. I just can't see them risking £34m on one unproven player from another league. Seems a crazy risk to me
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,568
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20977 on: Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:47:14 pm
Yes, David Luiz was worth £50m, Oscar was worth £60m, the list goes on. Morata failed at Chelsea, and they somehow sold him for more than they paid for him, after Atletico paid a multi-million pound loan fee.

Roma have already spent £50m on transfers this summer on 5 different players. I just can't see them risking £34m on one unproven player from another league. Seems a crazy risk to me

Chances of them paying it all in one go are likely slim no?

Not sure what the fuss is about this transfer, hes a 23 year old striker, with a good goal scoring record in a tough league, including a few CL goals. Tuchel simply didnt fancy him, and thats ok, new coaches come in, not all players are to their liking.
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20978 on: Yesterday at 02:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:15:08 pm
Chances of them paying it all in one go are likely slim no?

Not sure what the fuss is about this transfer, hes a 23 year old striker, with a good goal scoring record in a tough league, including a few CL goals. Tuchel simply didnt fancy him, and thats ok, new coaches come in, not all players are to their liking.

I've read £4.25m this summer, another £17m in instalments by summer 2024 and the final instalment of £12.7m after that, £68m buy back clause which can't be triggered for 2 years

If he does well he'll be back in the premier league in 2 or 3 years with Roma making a decent profit
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20979 on: Yesterday at 05:35:06 pm »
Clock starts counting down to 2 years before Chelsea pay double to buy back Abraham.
Offline North Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20980 on: Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm »
How many good players have Chelsea at one time owned and then let go?

Let's start with 3 world class ones;  Salah,  de Bruyne and Lukaku
 ;D
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20981 on: Yesterday at 07:38:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 01:42:31 pm
*cough* Victor Moses *cough*
Rumour has it theres a massive framed photo of him in Abramovics office, next to the bareback ones of him with Putin, with the plaque Money Launderer of the Decade 2011-2021
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20982 on: Yesterday at 07:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:16:29 pm

What about all these transfers?

City sold them on top of the U23's to bring in Grealish?
Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20983 on: Today at 02:54:52 pm »
Lovely fans these. Screaming at Werner to "get out of the club" at an open training session.

I suspect it won't be long before they're racially abusing Lukaku online if he has a bad game.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20984 on: Today at 02:57:32 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:54:52 pm
Lovely fans these. Screaming at Werner to "get out of the club" at an open training session.

I suspect it won't be long before they're racially abusing Lukaku online if he has a bad game.
Was it screamed Moreno-style?

As for Lukaku. Wont be long? Itll have already started.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20985 on: Today at 03:50:23 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:54:52 pm
Lovely fans these. Screaming at Werner to "get out of the club" at an open training session.

I suspect it won't be long before they're racially abusing Lukaku online if he has a bad game.

You forgot to mention... it was said into a microphone so audible for everyone in the stadium. I get people have differing opinions on things in football but you've got to be a special kind of wanker to do that. Werner likely heard it and regardless of how self confident and assured you are, that's gotta be gutting. Fair play to the woman who stood up and shouted at the bloke
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
    • @hartejack
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20986 on: Today at 04:03:06 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:54:52 pm
Lovely fans these. Screaming at Werner to "get out of the club" at an open training session.

I suspect it won't be long before they're racially abusing Lukaku online if he has a bad game.

Just searched that, having seen your post - what a horrible thing to do; whilst they've got the Champions League trophy and Super Cup being paraded on the pitch too.

On a similar note, I saw a 'born this day' pop up via a Sunderland fan-site on Twitter this morning - ended up clicking-through and reading it after seeing the preview of the first paragraph (and wish I hadn't).  Why not just skip a day or change it to 'on this day', rather than be tossers so actively?  https://twitter.com/ALS_Fanzine/status/1427903168285978632
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,427
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20987 on: Today at 07:35:01 pm »
Quote from: North Red on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
How many good players have Chelsea at one time owned and then let go?

Let's start with 3 world class ones;  Salah,  de Bruyne and Lukaku
 ;D
Only Chelsea could have these world class, generational talents in their academy, let them go for peanuts, and then buy them back for 95 million pounds. Fuck me, what a cock up :lmao
Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20988 on: Today at 07:40:06 pm »
TBF, none of those three were Chelsea academy products. Still a major blemish. And I believe all three were at Chelsea during Mourinho's second stint there, which is a major indictment on him IMO.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,374
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20989 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm »
Imagine if a dickhead said that at Anfield with Kloppo around? He'd have his head kicked in.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20990 on: Today at 10:35:35 pm »
Quote from: North Red on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
How many good players have Chelsea at one time owned and then let go?

Let's start with 3 world class ones;  Salah,  de Bruyne and Lukaku
 ;D

Salah playing in the Gerrard slip game is one of those facts, no matter how many times you say it, is hard to believe is true.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,690
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20991 on: Today at 10:45:40 pm »
Quote from: North Red on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
How many good players have Chelsea at one time owned and then let go?

Let's start with 3 world class ones;  Salah,  de Bruyne and Lukaku
 ;D

Sturridge. ;)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20992 on: Today at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 10:35:35 pm
Salah playing in the Gerrard slip game is one of those facts, no matter how many times you say it, is hard to believe is true.

I'm sure as Gerrard slips and the ball is played through to Ba, Salah is streaking through on the right.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 359
  • ******
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #20993 on: Today at 11:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 10:35:35 pm
Salah playing in the Gerrard slip game is one of those facts, no matter how many times you say it, is hard to believe is true.

Wow.  To this day I never knew that he played in that game!  Just goes to show how much I tried to erase that day from my memory

