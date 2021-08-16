I don't think they hide it. Abramovich puts in a huge amount of cash to cover them, they've used some of this to fund their acadmey and then sell the players on that they can. It's pretty much there to just get money for players/FFP.



I'm not.sure what's in it for Roma, AC Milan, Palace, Southampton, etc. to pay inflated fees for Chelsea's acadmey players. This isn't moving players around clubs under their ownership or closely linked to them



Roma have spent like 50m this summer already. Tomori about half of their spend this summer. They had him on loan with an option to buy what was less than what Chelsea could probably have pushed for from and English club