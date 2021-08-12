Abraham for 34m is not dodgy at all. Villa paid about 5m less for Watkins and Abraham had a better record in the Championship and has done well for Chelsea when he's had chances. I'd pay that for him no problem.
Considering we sold Solanke for £20m who had one senior goal for us, £34m for Abraham is more than acceptable.
Think youre both missing the point here, this is post-COVID Serie A clubs were talking about not flush English PL sides. Inters parent company are financially fucked and having a (high end) car boot sale, Milans are not far off and Roma have just changed American hands again and Mourinho aside, are cutting their cloth accordingly in terms of playing squad. Theyre simply not in a position to invest in largely unproven English talent, Chelsea academy or otherwise.
Pre-COVID, Solanke was daylight robbery even for an ambitious then-PL Bournemouth, it shouldnt be used as any sort of precedent or even similar comparison for Abraham and Tomori. These are artificially inflated figures no question. Annoys me that Chelsea are given the benefit of the doubt here, same with the self sufficient bollocks. Theyre no different from PSG and City, just make more attempt to conceal the true nature of their dealings.