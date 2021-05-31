« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

12C

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20760 on: May 31, 2021, 07:43:50 am
Quote from: dis_1 on May 30, 2021, 05:38:52 pm
that's so depressing and small time. what's wrong with being polite and friendly with the locals and enjoying these trips abroad?


Depressing isnt it
Saw a comment on Twitter from a Spurs fan saying how brilliant the atmosphere was in Madrid, and how they had a great time with no trouble between the fans.
That looks like they trashed the guys bar and then decided to pick a fight 50 onto one.
The saddest thing was that one of the little blue pricks was still throwing chairs onto the pile at the end.

Edit. Just read that this is old footage. Still doesnt make it any better.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

I've been a good boy.

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20761 on: May 31, 2021, 08:54:47 am
Quote from: decosabute on May 31, 2021, 06:09:30 am
Yeah I thought the same as soon as I saw it. I mean it's still an utter disgrace of a video, but quite certain it's from the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2019.
I thought it was from Paris when they played PSG? Either way, the fact that there's so many of these incidents says it all about their fanbase, bunch of knobheads. Them and City deserve no success. Top four would firmly be us, United, Leicester and Arsenal/Spurs if they didn't hit the lottery.
stevieG786

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20762 on: May 31, 2021, 11:23:08 am
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20763 on: May 31, 2021, 11:43:58 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 31, 2021, 08:54:47 am
I thought it was from Paris when they played PSG?

Thing is the PSG fans were actually sound when they came to Liverpool (as much as I hate their club)
Morgana

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20764 on: May 31, 2021, 12:33:27 pm
Hope N'Golo is out of form for the Super Cup; without him they'd win fuck all. Come on Villarreal!!!
Graeme

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20765 on: May 31, 2021, 01:40:15 pm
The footage is shocking, but Ive witnessed similar from our own.

League Cup Final against Chelsea in Cardiff, one of the fellas trying to earn some money with one of the carts selling scarves, flags etc accidentally found himself at the end of the stadium where we all were. Dozens of Liverpool fans grabbing stuff off it and destroying it. The poor fella was left with absolutely nothing to sell whilst hundreds looked on laughing and egging those on who were doing it.

Theres pricks follow every club, but I accept the likes of Chelsea just have a much bigger proportion.
clinical

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20766 on: May 31, 2021, 03:35:51 pm
Probably spend another £200m this summer like last. No one will mention it though.
CalgarianRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20767 on: May 31, 2021, 04:30:23 pm
Quote from: clinical on May 31, 2021, 03:35:51 pm
Probably spend another £200m this summer like last. No one will mention it though.

Football is already saved  ;)
fucking appalled

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20768 on: May 31, 2021, 04:36:22 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2021, 01:12:24 pm
But you can't say they don't deserve it.

Quote from: Medellin on May 30, 2021, 05:13:12 pm
Shitbags..the fucking lot of them.

https://streamable.com/47tx7d

I dunno....I think you probably can
HeartAndSoul

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20769 on: May 31, 2021, 07:20:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on May 31, 2021, 03:35:51 pm
Probably spend another £200m this summer like last. No one will mention it though.

Its all about the hazard money....
Sarge

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20770 on: May 31, 2021, 08:59:56 pm
Scum of the earth those fans at that club, people wondered why i fucking hate them and wanted City to win, well they are scum.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20771 on: June 1, 2021, 11:43:52 am


dan barker
@danbarker
It looks like the police didn't manage to protect the Winston Churchill statue this time.

"Chelsea - 1905 CFC".

https://twitter.com/danbarker/status/1398923596458770432


Imagine the right-wing media outrage if this was done by BLM or Extinction Rebellion protestors?

(or if 'LFC' had been graffiti'd on it)
sinnermichael

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20772 on: Today at 01:33:22 pm
Tuchel signs a 2 year contract extension.

He'll still be gone if Chelsea are 6th at Christmas.
