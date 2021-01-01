« previous next »
Chelsea Football Circus

Today at 07:43:50 am
Quote from: dis_1 on Yesterday at 05:38:52 pm
that's so depressing and small time. what's wrong with being polite and friendly with the locals and enjoying these trips abroad?


Depressing isnt it
Saw a comment on Twitter from a Spurs fan saying how brilliant the atmosphere was in Madrid, and how they had a great time with no trouble between the fans.
That looks like they trashed the guys bar and then decided to pick a fight 50 onto one.
The saddest thing was that one of the little blue pricks was still throwing chairs onto the pile at the end.

Edit. Just read that this is old footage. Still doesnt make it any better.
Today at 08:54:47 am
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:09:30 am
Yeah I thought the same as soon as I saw it. I mean it's still an utter disgrace of a video, but quite certain it's from the Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan in 2019.
I thought it was from Paris when they played PSG? Either way, the fact that there's so many of these incidents says it all about their fanbase, bunch of knobheads. Them and City deserve no success. Top four would firmly be us, United, Leicester and Arsenal/Spurs if they didn't hit the lottery.
