It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?
Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country ). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.
Chelsea have got a bad track record with big name strikers. Shevchenko, Torres, Crespo, Higuain, Morata. It may have just clicked better for him if he'd signed for us.
I'd never seen much of Werner because I rarely watch Leipzig, but he'd looked poor at the World Cup and hadn't really done it too much at the top level beyond the Bundesliga.