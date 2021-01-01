That Werner miss for Germany...yikes!



Interesting that Lampard was blamed for both Werner and Havertz' poor form, yet only one player has really improved under Tuchel. Might have dodged a bullet there.



It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.