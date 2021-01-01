« previous next »
BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20520 on: Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm
I think Chelsea still have to play City, possibly away? A win tonight and two points doesnt seem a lot. A defeat and were only one ahead of Arsenal though so frankly anything could still happen this season.
JRed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20521 on: Yesterday at 04:57:08 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:52:58 pm
I think Chelsea still have to play City, possibly away? A win tonight and two points doesnt seem a lot. A defeat and were only one ahead of Arsenal though so frankly anything could still happen this season.
Chelseas last 6 games are West Ham , Fulham , Man City, Arsenal, Leicester and villa. Some tough games and London derbies. If we win tonight we are right back in it.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20522 on: Yesterday at 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:07:51 pm
We've consistently failed to take advantage of our rivals dropping points this season. Hopefully, we start today

Nonsense. Only during the two months that never happened. and they never happened.
MonsLibpool

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20523 on: Yesterday at 05:04:42 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:58:01 pm
Nonsense. Only during the two months that never happened. and they never happened.

😂😂😂
keyop

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20524 on: Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm
Quote from: latortuga on April  1, 2021, 12:03:17 am
That Werner miss for Germany...yikes! 

Interesting that Lampard was blamed for both Werner and Havertz' poor form, yet only one player has really improved under Tuchel.  Might have dodged a bullet there.
It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?

Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country  ;D). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20525 on: Yesterday at 05:57:44 pm
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm
It just goes to show that every transfer is a risk. I remember quite a few on here complaining we missed out on Werner and blaming the owners for being tight. Perhaps it wasn't purely financial reasons we pulled out?

Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club (or country  ;D). By contrast, Jota's looking like a great fit for the team and a versatile threat across the front line.

Chelsea have got a bad track record with big name strikers. Shevchenko, Torres, Crespo, Higuain, Morata. It may have just clicked better for him if he'd signed for us.

I'd never seen much of Werner because I rarely watch Leipzig, but he'd looked poor at the World Cup and hadn't really done it too much at the top level beyond the Bundesliga.
Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20526 on: Yesterday at 05:58:14 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 04:39:36 pm
Looks like he got injured running out for the second half

good grief, another player made of glass  :P
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20527 on: Yesterday at 10:44:38 pm

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm
Werner looks totally shot of confidence and always seems in two minds. He literally couldn't hit a barn door for club.

"Timo Werners first season in the prem has been sensational....."

https://www.twitter.com/RamzRevival/status/1376632898896470020

Lady Leshurr with the bars.    :wave
Gerry Attrick

  Sancho's dad.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20528 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:30:04 pm
GerryAttrick does not like this, at, like, all...

Maybe hell do something before he retires. Other than a hat-trick against Burnley.
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20529 on: Yesterday at 11:16:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm
Maybe hell do something before he retires. Other than a hat-trick against Burnley.

 ;D
Ratboy3G

  Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20530 on: Yesterday at 11:21:24 pm
Well, hopefully that's the wheels coming off for Tuchel
Sarge

  Fucker
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20531 on: Yesterday at 11:27:22 pm
Is it just me or does anyone else feel that Thiago Silva really could not give a flying fuck about Chelsea and all he wants is the season to be over so he can fuck off?
Sarge

  Fucker
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20532 on: Yesterday at 11:27:39 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:21:24 pm
Well, hopefully that's the wheels coming off for Tuchel

Arrogant arrogant man.
Gaz75

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20533 on: Today at 01:40:17 am
Tuchel out!
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20534 on: Today at 02:04:47 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:40:17 am
Tuchel out!

You'll probably be sharp enough after a good night's sleep...
Gaz75

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20535 on: Today at 02:19:19 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:04:47 am
You'll probably be sharp enough after a good night's sleep...
what do you mean?
afc turkish

  How long for them sausages?
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #20536 on: Today at 03:40:18 am
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:19:19 am
what do you mean?

Tuchel out

tuckered out...

Obviously a failed effort at word play...
