There's no doubt that they're recruiting a lot of quality in attack. If they keep it up across the pitch, in 2 seasons Chelsea will be a juggernaut, like we are and City is now.



But next season will come too early for them.



What they have in their favour is the fact that this season was a 'free hit' for them, with the transfer ban and giving Lampard a go.



Now Lampard has shown that he's no slouch, and they're being quite aggressive in acquiring some really good talent, that will set them up well for the seasons ahead. Next season their target will be to make top 4 again and come a little bit closer, so there isn't so much pressure on them to win the title, as there is for us or City.



But it will be interesting to see if Lampard can even reproduce what he's done this season with an incredibly top heavy team. A lot of teams are going to be well awake to how they play, and without shoring up their backline, it could be a much more painful season than people think. It's not out of a question that they won't improve on this season, and actually fall out of the top 4.



Again though, this season was a free hit. If they keep recruiting well, even if they have a terrible next season and Lampard goes, there's still a good foundation for them to build upon the season after that.