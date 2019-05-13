« previous next »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:48:03 AM
Winning your first trophy as manager is rarely straight forward, until he does win something of note the questions will remain.

Managers are hugely important over the course of a period of time, but in the short-term they're not as important as many people think because they're not miracle workers. Lampard may not be proven but he's clearly not an imbecile, they'd comfortably finish ahead of us with their mid-00's squad if we had the dross of 2011/12. Laughable to think otherwise.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Quote from: Brian Blessed on July  8, 2020, 06:34:05 PM
I wouldn't that shit past that c*nt John Terry, though.
"That c*nt John Terry" business card? Yeah he can do that.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July  8, 2020, 06:51:11 PM
They're building a big squad of first-team quality players and in the condensed fixtures next season, that is going to be a big plus - provided, of course, they can integrate everyone successfully (is fat Frank able to do this?) and keep existing players (talk of Kante being targeted by RM/PSG seems to have died down)

They're certainly exploiting the hesitancy of other clubs due to the financial impact of CV19. It's a very good transfer tactic and denying this seems churlish.


If they add Havertz to the mix, okay fine they have a very impressive set of attackers there.
But we are far and away better than them in the back 5.

Chelsea look like they are building an incredible side for Fifa 21 right now.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:52:01 AM
If they add Havertz to the mix, okay fine they have a very impressive set of attackers there.
But we are far and away better than them in the back 5.

Chelsea look like they are building an incredible side for Fifa 21 right now.

We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.

They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:13:18 AM
We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.

They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.

I mentioned this in the quality in depth thread but despite being the best front 3 in world football, Salah, Mane, and Firmino are oddly underappreciated by the wider media and by our fans as a whole.

Maybe it is our familiarity with them, but the brilliant players outside of Liverpool are often seen as their equals or better, despite nothing backing that up. This front 3 has been putting in ludicrous numbers for years now, and yet they still see this Chelsea attack as being better.

There is nothing to tell me that a front 3 of Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic would be better than Salah, Mane, and Firmino, never mind Havertz, Warner, and Pulisic in a Lampard team compared to Salah, Mane, and Firmino in a Klopp team
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:26:09 AM
I mentioned this in the quality in depth thread but despite being the best front 3 in world football, Salah, Mane, and Firmino are oddly underappreciated by the wider media and by our fans as a whole.

This really isn't true. At all.  Particularly by our own fans who quite clearly appreciate all 3 of them.

The media constantly call our front 3 the best attacking group in world football.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:32:52 AM
This really isn't true. At all.  Particularly by our own fans who quite clearly appreciate all 3 of them.

The media constantly call our front 3 the best attacking group in world football.

And yet there are plenty of people in this thread who believe Chelsea will have an equivalent attack to us, despite our attack being so clearly far an away better than anyone else. Same again last season you had people worried about Spurs because they were linked to Dybala.

In terms of the media as a whole, maybe it is just my perception of it but I just don't see our front 3 as individuals given as much recognition as the very best in world football, even thoufh as individuals they clearly are. I mean even take last night, Salah was outstanding but you still get comments from someone like Souness criticising because he is "selfish".

We as fans know how good they are but maybe overestimate how good other players are. But to me, I think as individual players, our front 3 are not seen in the same light as your Lewandowski's, Mbappe's, and with the English media, your Harry Kane's. Maybe because they are so good as a 3 they don't appreciate how good the actual individuals are as well.
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 09:52:43 AM
Managers are hugely important over the course of a period of time, but in the short-term they're not as important as many people think because they're not miracle workers.
Tell that to Chris Wilder at Sheffield United he's the living proof that managers can be miracle workers.
Got to admire how giddy these and United are getting because theyve finally got a decent front three (which still isnt nearly as good as ours by the way)

Conveniently forgetting that:

Our goalkeeper is light years ahead of theirs
Our right back is light years ahead of theirs
Our CBs are light years ahead of theirs
Our left back is light years ahead of theirs
Our midfield is light years ahead of theirs

Pretty similar to us in the mid-90s. Our attack was really good but we were so far away from United in goal, defence and midfield.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 12:49:51 PM
Tell that to Chris Wilder at Sheffield United he's the living proof that managers can be miracle workers.

I dont agree with some of the post you quoted either, but he did say short term. Wilders project at Sheff Utd is long term, I think hes in his 4th or 5th season. And yes, hes doing a great job. Plenty examples all over the leagues of coaches being miracle workers, our own manager has proved it, especially with his first two clubs.  Nothing more miraculous than taking a young team that cost a few million to put together to back to back league championships, a league and cup double and a CL final  ;D  But again, that was a project, not a short term fix. Still a long term miracle worker mind!
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:13:18 AM
We are better than them in attack. Werner, Havertz, Pulisic and Abraham are nowhere in the same league as Mane, Salah and Firmino. Its not even close either.

They wont get anywhere near 90 points. Its going to be hard for City to get 90 points so for Chelsea to do it is impossible.

Werner is easily in the same league as our 3. Theres a reason Edwards/klopp chose him to be our next attacking signing. His overall numbers this year were as good, if not better than salahs while playing for a weaker team.

I think pulisic is getting there. Hes a star.

Havertz (if he even goes there) has a huge reputation but I agree hes not on that level yet.

Abraham is underrated imo, hes not top level yet and he may never get there. But he has the attributes if he puts it all together.

Its more important to look at how effectively they work together as part of a system anyway. There were quite a few of our fans scoffing at signing salah the Chelsea reject and Mane (another mediocre Southampton player!)

Chelsea have more than enough talent from midfield forward to be in the mix. The jury is still out on lampard to see if he can make it all work. They still have some low-hanging fruit to pick - calamitous set piece defending and a sieve for a keeper. Funny enough, that was our problem about 4 years ago  :P
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 12:49:51 PM
Tell that to Chris Wilder at Sheffield United he's the living proof that managers can be miracle workers.

Over the course of a period of time.
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:41:18 AM
And yet there are plenty of people in this thread who believe Chelsea will have an equivalent attack to us, despite our attack being so clearly far an away better than anyone else.


I've seen nobody dispute that our front 3 are better/the best.

The worry is the depth of the squad, specifically the fall-off in 'operational effectiveness' when one or more of the 3 are out. Given the condensed nature of next season, squad rotation is going to be more important than ever. I also shit myself that we've ridden our luck in terms of injury to those 3.

The clubs with strong replacements who offer a similar level of quality to the first choice are IMO going to be at an advantage next season.

Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 02:47:55 PM
Werner is easily in the same league as our 3. There’s a reason Edwards/klopp chose him to be our next attacking signing. His overall numbers this year were as good, if not better than salah’s while playing for a weaker team.

I think pulisic is getting there. He’s a star.

Havertz (if he even goes there) has a huge reputation but I agree he’s not on that level yet.

Abraham is underrated imo, he’s not top level yet and he may never get there. But he has the attributes if he puts it all together.

It’s more important to look at how effectively they work together as part of a system anyway. There were quite a few of our fans scoffing at signing salah the Chelsea reject and Mane (another mediocre Southampton player!)

Chelsea have more than enough talent from midfield forward to be “in the mix.” The jury is still out on lampard to see if he can make it all work. They still have some low-hanging fruit to pick - calamitous set piece defending and a sieve for a keeper. Funny enough, that was our problem about 4 years ago  :P

Sorry but Werner isn’t at least not yet. He has nowhere near the all round player Mane and Salah are. I don’t care what his numbers in Germany say, comparing him to Salah is insult. Don’t even mention Pulisic.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:21:48 PM
Sorry but Werner isnt at least not yet. He has nowhere near the all round player Mane and Salah are. I dont care what his numbers in Germany say, comparing him to Salah is insult. Dont even mention Pulisic.

As an American he has too  ;D
I like Werner and I think he would do well for our side, but his overall play can't be compared to Salah or Mane, that's nonsense.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:18:51 PM

I've seen nobody dispute that our front 3 are better/the best.

The worry is the depth of the squad, specifically the fall-off in 'operational effectiveness' when one or more of the 3 are out. Given the condensed nature of next season, squad rotation is going to be more important than ever. I also shit myself that we've ridden our luck in terms of injury to those 3.

The clubs with strong replacements who offer a similar level of quality to the first choice are IMO going to be at an advantage next season.

You know if you pay good money for a notoriously reliable car? Have it serviced regularly? Dont drive it stupidly? Use the best petrol? Its not riding your luck if you dont break down :)
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

We have the better front 3 but Chelsea have better depth no one can argue that when a 20 goal a season Abraham is your back up compared to Origi then you have someone like Giroud as third choice. Anyways all irrelevant we have the better manager and first 11.
Quote from: Dynasty on Yesterday at 11:00:32 PM
We have the better front 3 but Chelsea have better depth no one can argue that when a 20 goal a season Abrahamis your back up compared to Origi then you have someone like Giroud as third choice. Anyways all irrelevant we have the better manager and first 11.


He scored 14 league goals.
I thought Giroud was starting most games at the moment for them? Surely hes not first and third choice?
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:21:48 PM
Sorry but Werner isnt at least not yet. He has nowhere near the all round player Mane and Salah are. I dont care what his numbers in Germany say, comparing him to Salah is insult. Dont even mention Pulisic.

I mean, nowhere near is just hyperbole. You can choose not to look at the numbers, but that would seem rather silly given thats one of the biggest reasons our transfers have been spot on (and I must reiterate the best recruitment team going right now *wanted* Werner). Also you cant really compare him to Mané because they play different positions and have different roles. Salah isnt exactly an all around player himself. His job is to score goals and create goals and he does that at an elite level. And Werner does too.

Pulisic is fantastic. Again, no coincidence the best recruitment team in the world tried to poach him a couple years back.
