Chelsea Football Circus

Barneylfc∗

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18120 on: Today at 10:31:06 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on June 27, 2020, 07:41:34 AM
This is the same Tory voting Lampard ? The same one that kicked his ex wife and two kids out of the family home ? The same one that kicked his 100 year old ex mother in law out of her home ? The same one that mocked those that died on 9/11?

I think Ill find a way to dislike him.

Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading
kloppagetime

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18121 on: Today at 10:36:17 PM
Their defensive structure being poor is down to Lampard's coaching, he simply doesn't know how to coach a defence and until he learns how to do that they will never achieve anything.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18122 on: Today at 10:38:59 PM
But Chelsea Twitter keeps telling me that they're great because Lampard has beaten Pep, Klopp, Ancelotti and Mourinho this season
The North Bank

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18123 on: Today at 10:46:36 PM
This is what happens when you rest the best player in europe because you think you just have to turn up to win.

Had the Gilmoure played this would have been a no contest.

Why did chelsea spend so much on Ziyech when they desperately need a centre back or 2, and a keeper.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18124 on: Today at 10:51:17 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:27:09 PM
Where is Willian going to end up? Barcelona?

Everything I've read suggested he wants to stay in London and its down to Arsenal/Tottenham trying to get him.
Oskar

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18125 on: Today at 10:51:19 PM
They need a goalkeeper, at least two quality centre-backs and a left-back.

Never understood why Chelsea supporters rate Rudiger so highly, but he and Christensen are a horrible partnership.
Brian Blessed

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18126 on: Today at 10:56:48 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:31:06 PM
Haven't seen any of that mentioned. Have you got a source for each of those claims mate? Would make interesting reading

Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.
Schmidt

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18127 on: Today at 10:57:24 PM
Kepa is a bit of a problem for them isn't he? £70+ million, long contract and likely massive wages, but he's atrocious.
Felch Aid

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18128 on: Today at 11:01:26 PM
Frank and his inconsistent Chelsea.

Don't see them making any challenge for the title soon. Buying sexy attackers from Europe is almost the same transfer philosophy as Arsenal
Stubby!

Re: Chelsea Football Circus
Reply #18129 on: Today at 11:02:30 PM
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 10:56:48 PM
Dont know about the other claims, but the 9/11 one is true. He and other players mocked some Americans at Heathrow days after the event. Unsurprisingly, that c*nt John Terry Was one of the other players.

To his credit, Lampard ironed out that sort of behaviour.  Terry remained a bellend throughout his career though.
