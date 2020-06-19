Pasalic, who has never put a Chelsea shirt on in 6 years at the club signed a new contract last summer and has now been sold to Atalanta for £13million.
That's how they make their money
Out on loan
No. Position Player
Wales DF Ethan Ampadu (to RB Leipzig until end of 19/20 season)
England DF Trevoh Chalobah (to Huddersfield Town until end of 19/20 season)
England DF Jake Clarke-Salter (to Birmingham City until end of 19/20 season)
England DF Marc Guehi (to Swansea City until end of 19/20 season)
United States DF Matt Miazga (to Reading until end of 19/20 season)
Ghana DF Baba Rahman (to Mallorca until end of 19/20 season)
England DF Dujon Sterling (to Wigan Athletic until end of 19/20 season)
Italy DF Davide Zappacosta (to Roma until end of 19/20 season)
England MF Danny Drinkwater (to Aston Villa until end of 19/20 season)
England MF Conor Gallagher (to Swansea City until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil MF Kenedy (to Getafe until end of 19/20 season)
England MF Jacob Maddox (to Southampton until end of 19/20 season)
Nigeria MF Victor Moses (to Inter Milan until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil MF Nathan (to Atlético Mineiro until end of 19/20 season)
Croatia MF Mario Paalić (to Atalanta until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil MF Lucas Piazon (to Rio Ave until 30 June 2021)
England FW Izzy Brown (to Luton Town until end of 19/20 season)
All those highlighted they can make money on, and then they have:
Bakayoko
Van Ginkel
Emerson
Batshuayi
Barkley
If they manage to sell all of them, they will be able to fund their new plans easy.