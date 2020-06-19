« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea Football Circus  (Read 1471261 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18040 on: June 19, 2020, 05:32:19 PM »
they got some nice options for rotation regarding their forward line next season. Abraham, Werner, Giroud, Pulisic and Ziyech if you could both lump the latter 2 up front or as wingers or attacking midfielders.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18041 on: June 19, 2020, 05:36:15 PM »
It's not a guarantee that Werner will be a star in the EPL but the number of strikers in major European leagues at a similar age or younger putting up better numbers is a list that starts and ends with Mbappe unless you want to say Sancho is a striker and then it's Mbappe and Sancho.

I don't know why you'd sell Abraham.  Werner has turned into a star playing off of Yussuf Poulsen.  Abraham is clearly better than Poulsen.  Werner has played as a lone striker for the German national team but it's not the same thing.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18042 on: June 19, 2020, 05:49:03 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 19, 2020, 03:11:47 PM
would they not start him and Werner?

I honestly have little clue of how Lampard sets teams up, so I may be way off with that!
Potentially. I guess that's the million dollar question. Pulisic, Mount, and Ziyech don't come across as conventional wingers and seem to prefer operating centrally, so maybe there is an opportunity for Lampard to use a diamond or play with three at the back.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,231
  • Bam!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18043 on: June 23, 2020, 03:32:27 PM »
Pasalic, who has never put a Chelsea shirt on in 6 years at the club signed a new contract last summer and has now been sold to Atalanta for £13million.

That's how they make their money

Quote
Out on loan
Note: Flags indicate national team as defined under FIFA eligibility rules. Players may hold more than one non-FIFA nationality.

No.      Position   Player
Wales   DF   Ethan Ampadu (to RB Leipzig until end of 19/20 season)
England   DF   Trevoh Chalobah (to Huddersfield Town until end of 19/20 season)
England   DF   Jake Clarke-Salter (to Birmingham City until end of 19/20 season)
England   DF   Marc Guehi (to Swansea City until end of 19/20 season)
United States   DF   Matt Miazga (to Reading until end of 19/20 season)
Ghana   DF   Baba Rahman (to Mallorca until end of 19/20 season)
England   DF   Dujon Sterling (to Wigan Athletic until end of 19/20 season)
Italy   DF   Davide Zappacosta (to Roma until end of 19/20 season)
England   MF   Danny Drinkwater (to Aston Villa until end of 19/20 season)
No.      Position   Player
England   MF   Conor Gallagher (to Swansea City until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil   MF   Kenedy (to Getafe until end of 19/20 season)
England   MF   Jacob Maddox (to Southampton until end of 19/20 season)
Nigeria   MF   Victor Moses (to Inter Milan until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil   MF   Nathan (to Atlético Mineiro until end of 19/20 season)
Croatia   MF   Mario Paalić (to Atalanta until end of 19/20 season)
Brazil   MF   Lucas Piazon (to Rio Ave until 30 June 2021)
England   FW   Izzy Brown (to Luton Town until end of 19/20 season)

All those highlighted they can make money on, and then they have:

Bakayoko
Van Ginkel
Emerson
Batshuayi
Barkley

If they manage to sell all of them, they will be able to fund their new plans easy.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • Picaro
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18044 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM »
Come on you c*nts
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18045 on: Yesterday at 10:18:13 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on June 23, 2020, 03:32:27 PM
Pasalic, who has never put a Chelsea shirt on in 6 years at the club signed a new contract last summer and has now been sold to Atalanta for £13million.

That's how they make their money

All those highlighted they can make money on, and then they have:

Bakayoko
Van Ginkel
Emerson
Batshuayi
Barkley

If they manage to sell all of them, they will be able to fund their new plans easy.

There is a flip side to that though.....
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,499
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18046 on: Yesterday at 10:30:02 PM »
Getting me plastic flags out
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18047 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 PM »
You owe us for Werner
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18048 on: Yesterday at 10:52:01 PM »
0-0 with 32 injuries would be the perfect result.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18049 on: Yesterday at 10:52:40 PM »
Any chance of a David Silva slip gifting Chelsea a goal tomorrow? :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,568
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18050 on: Yesterday at 10:53:30 PM »
Go on you orginal plastic fuckers.
Logged

Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18051 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 PM »
I'm wearing my (LFC) Torres top tomorrow, in a tenuously linked way of wanting chelsea to win but without making myself feel too dirty.

Funny as fuck if we get a guard of honour
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,365
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18052 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 PM »
Cam on yew fackin blews!!!!!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18053 on: Yesterday at 11:30:51 PM »
We are champions officially after last whistle of chelsea city game
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,457
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18054 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 PM »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 11:30:51 PM
We are champions officially after last whistle of chelsea city game

well, thats not entirely true is it  ;D  I think the result has a lot to do with it!
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Jshooters

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18055 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:49 PM
well, thats not entirely true is it  ;D  I think the result has a lot to do with it!

 ;D Yeah possibly
Logged
Believer

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18056 on: Today at 12:38:03 AM »
Just researching my new favourite team. I think Ill start with this video.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x4o8hmc
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,568
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18057 on: Today at 12:38:45 AM »
You're way too positive for my liking mate.  ???
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18058 on: Today at 01:15:20 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:30 PM
Go on you orginal plastic fuckers.
🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,448
  • Seis Veces
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18059 on: Today at 02:20:57 AM »
Cut me open and I fackin bleed Chelsea blue
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18060 on: Today at 02:28:15 AM »
Do it for John Terrys ma x
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,943
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18061 on: Today at 02:36:04 AM »
They are going to get mullered, and I am fine with that. Well do the business next Thursday.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,704
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18062 on: Today at 02:40:30 AM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 02:36:04 AM
They are going to get mullered, and I am fine with that. Well do the business next Thursday.
We will, but anything is possible tomorrow. They probably start Mendy. Maybe an early Ederson red card to make it fun
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18063 on: Today at 03:02:00 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:40:30 AM
We will, but anything is possible tomorrow. They probably start Mendy. Maybe an early Ederson red card to make it fun

Just a little tiny shithouse draw, thats all we need.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,726
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18064 on: Today at 03:16:25 AM »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18065 on: Today at 03:20:44 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 03:02:00 AM
Just a little tiny shithouse draw, thats all we need.


An elbow and boot flying brawl,96 minutes of mayhem .
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18066 on: Today at 03:44:33 AM »
In a strange way, I want City to win tomorrow, so that we can teach them who's their daddy (hopefully) in their own house.

But I'll take a draw tomorrow.

I think that Chelsea will be a force to reckon with next season.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,976
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18067 on: Today at 03:50:55 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:20:44 AM

An elbow and boot flying brawl,96 minutes of mayhem .

Battle Of Stamford Bridge : The Return.

Not sure who has returned, but let's just run with it. Kick fuck out of each other and a 2-2 draw ag the end.
I was thinking earlier that neither side will want to be the ones to hand us the title, so Chelsea may lay down and take a beating. But they can't afford to. They have to put in a shift here. 
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18068 on: Today at 05:59:03 AM »
come on you plastic c*nts, be useful for once
Logged
Let's talk about six, baby

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18069 on: Today at 09:35:10 AM »
Come on you horrible tory bastards. 2-2 draw on its way.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,323
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18070 on: Today at 10:55:10 AM »
They can't let it up tonight. Wolves and Man Utd are now breathing down their neck for CL and both have an easier run-in than Chelsea. Also Man City's record in the league at Stamford Bridge is shite
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18071 on: Today at 10:58:07 AM »
Not really arsed. Would rather win it on the pitch. But the silverlining would be a guard of honour from City and Sterling in particular.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,018
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18072 on: Today at 11:55:41 AM »
Chelsea really cant afford to drop more points tonight, with United in such good form.

These next few games decide Lampards future too. If he doesnt qualify for the CL, he probably wont be there next season.

Come on Chelsea! Do it for uh...(checks pre-Abramovich history)...uh...Dennis Wise?
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,011
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18073 on: Today at 11:59:45 AM »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:55:41 AM
Chelsea really cant afford to drop more points tonight, with United in such good form.

These next few games decide Lampards future too. If he doesnt qualify for the CL, he probably wont be there next season.

Come on Chelsea! Do it for uh...(checks pre-Abramovich history)...uh...Dennis Wise?

The one positive of city getting booted out of the CL next season is that a couple of out of their depth managers might just scrape CL football and get to stay on and do some more damage for an extra season or two.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18074 on: Today at 12:10:02 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:28:15 AM
Do it for John Terrys ma x

Its what she would have wanted. Well, apart from the obvious.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18075 on: Today at 12:13:35 PM »
Not so sure I want Chelsea to win it for us tonight. We deserve to win it ourselves against City. Then again, a guard of honour from the City twats would be nice ;-).
Logged
My Betfair referral code: Y6R6JF3PG

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • Picaro
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18076 on: Today at 12:17:54 PM »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 12:13:35 PM
Not so sure I want Chelsea to win it for us tonight. We deserve to win it ourselves against City. Then again, a guard of honour from the City twats would be nice ;-).
We'll have 'won it' with a 4-0 win against Palace though? Not our fault the opposition couldn't keep up if Chelsea get something tonight.

However I do get it that seeing the ref blow a final whistle and our lads run around with hands in the air and falling to their knees like in Madrid would be magnificent. But League Titles aren't always won like that. Jamie Vardy's house party for example ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:43 PM by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,000
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18077 on: Today at 12:23:06 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:10:02 PM
Its what she would have wanted. Well, apart from the obvious.

;D
Logged

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: Chelsea Football Circus
« Reply #18078 on: Today at 01:27:44 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:44:33 AM
In a strange way, I want City to win tomorrow, so that we can teach them who's their daddy (hopefully) in their own house.

But I'll take a draw tomorrow.

I think that Chelsea will be a force to reckon with next season.
This did cross my mind yesterday because it will be strange winning the league tonight on a Thursday without even playing but it's nice to be in this position isn't it haha.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 