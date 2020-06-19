It's not a guarantee that Werner will be a star in the EPL but the number of strikers in major European leagues at a similar age or younger putting up better numbers is a list that starts and ends with Mbappe unless you want to say Sancho is a striker and then it's Mbappe and Sancho.



I don't know why you'd sell Abraham. Werner has turned into a star playing off of Yussuf Poulsen. Abraham is clearly better than Poulsen. Werner has played as a lone striker for the German national team but it's not the same thing.