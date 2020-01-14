« previous next »
Red Berry

Re: Anxiety
January 14, 2020, 04:41:41 PM
My chest is so tight I feel it's going to crush my heart into something the size of a walnut.

Spent the morning curled up under my art desk refusing to take a valium, as I only took one on Sunday.  But I fear it's either that or alcohol.  Neither option is exactly lighting my fire.
Crimson

Re: Anxiety
January 19, 2020, 08:26:21 PM
Sons of pioneerS
Hi mate. I feel your pain on this. I'm a lifelong sufferer of Social Anxiety Disorder which has also gone on to cause other issues such as depression, self-injury*, excessive drinking*, vastly limited life/job opportunities, very poor educational attainment, suicidal ideation, relationship issues etc...

Hi mate, sorry for the late response. I really appreciate the sentiments and advice. I've never done professional counseling and never touched meds to deal with my stuff (although I have people close to me urging me to talk to someone..). While I feel truly crap about my situation, I realize it's a very common issue among the population. I'm happy you've found ways to deal with your issues and greatly appreciate your wise words in this thread.

The last week or so I've been working on accepting and making room for the anxiety. I almost welcome it, so I can "test" myself. When I feel it coming, I don't fight it, but try and just go about as normal. The reasoning is that if I accept it, it wont fill my head and will pass faster than if I obsess over it. It is true, what you've said in one of these posts, SoP, that by thinking about it and dreading it happening, is fueling the fire. The more I think about it, the more likely it is to happen.

Due to some unfortunate events the last decade, one of my biggest issues has become going somewhere without any knowledge of the place. I play loads of scenarios in my head where I will have an attack, what I will feel and the consequences of said attack. For example now, when I'm going to Anfield at the end of the month. As it's my first time here, I know nothing of the place. Is there a long que to get in? Will I be "stuck" in the que without any way to escape? Am I allowed to bring f.ex. bottled water? Is it allowed to stay in the stair area, or do I have to remain seated in my seat during the match? Is there room between the rows, so it's easy for me to get to the lavatory if I need it? Does it take a long time to exit the stadium after the match?
Son of Spion＊

Re: Anxiety
January 22, 2020, 02:35:38 AM
Crimson
Hi mate,

You mentioned never having counselling for your issues and also that some unfortunate events over the last decade have led you to now have a fear of going to places you don't know. I wonder if you might benefit from talking it through with a professional? Doing so can often help a person to make sense of why they feel as they do. I don't know your circumstances, but if you do have the opportunity to talk it through with a counsellor it might be beneficial in some way. I'd definitely suggest that route before medication. Meds can be helpful, and they have made a difference to me, but my anxiety issues were so extreme I could barely leave the house without getting drunk first. In my case, meds were a better alternative to getting hammered in order to go to the shops. They have their downside too, so I'd definitely suggest you talk things through with someone if you can.

Yes, anxiety is extremely common. It's normal and natural. Thing is though, disordered levels of anxiety can be crippling, and go way beyond the normal anxieties life throws at us all from time to time. When it's at levels where it dictates how you live your life, then it's disordered and could do with addressing.

You mention how you've taken a more mindful approach to your anxiety over the last week or so. Hopefully this has proven beneficial in some way. The crucial thing with doing that is that you do it genuinely. By that I mean really do be willing to have and make room for anxiety if it shows up. If we only employ the technique to suppress anxiety, we are still fighting it, and we've already noticed how fighting it fuels it. We really do have to make friends with it if we can. The goal is not to get it to go away, but a by-product of accepting it often does mean it dissipates quicker and shows up less.

I can personally empathise with you with regards to going to places you don't have prior knowledge of. I'll be honest, that used to terrify me too. I'd run through the whole thing long before the event and I'd scare myself to death with all sorts of potential scenarios that might unfold. Thing is, I'm in my fifties, so I have a lot of experience to look back on now. I have plenty of hindsight. One thing that really strikes me now is how none of the things I dreaded ever panned out the way I'd predicted they would in my head. All that wasted time and energy, eh.

I think it's also quite normal and natural to need a level of certainty in things. We like to know where we stand, what we will encounter, how it will go etc... We also want to feel that we will know how to handle any eventuality. The problem there is life doesn't work like that. We can plan the practical stuff, as in our transport plans, accomodation etc, but so much of the rest cannot be predicted beforehand, so we have to go with the flow as it happens. Thing is, if we are open to experience then going with the flow is a lot easier. If we make peace with the fact that not everything is predictable and certain, then we can be more willing to let things flow and deal with them as they come up.

Mindfulness is a really good way to go on this. There are hundreds of books on Mindfulness and tons of stuff on the internet, but I don't even need all that myself. In a nutshell I just implement it by simply living in the moment as much as possible. Agonising over past events and/or worrying about future potential events is both draining and pointless. I spent most of my life worrying over scenarios that never even materialised. It's fine planning practical things for future events. That's just good, efficient planning. But as far as everything else goes we just have to be open to experience and willing to react to the moment as it happens. Of course, easier said than done, but true never the less.

It's good to try to be curious about how our experiences might go rather than fearful. You know, treat your trips as an adventure. Ups and downs are all part of the journey. So long as you are doing the things in life you value doing, making room for some anxiety and discomfort along the way is well worth it. Anfield? Who knows how that will pan out? It will be fun finding out though, eh? Plan what you can plan, but go with the flow after that. The more you do that, the more flexible and adaptable you become. The more confident too. Trust in yourself.  :)



Son of Spion＊

Re: Anxiety
January 22, 2020, 03:55:53 PM
Hi again, Crimson.

In the early hours of the morning I tried to post a number of ACT videos, but RAWK was down for quite a while so I gave up.

Anyway, the following is just one of those. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy uses metaphors quite a lot to explain its principles. The 'Struggle Switch' metaphor is one of them, and highlights how struggling against unwanted feelings and thoughts just fuels them further, and how dropping the struggle can be beneficial.

The guy who makes many of these short metaphor videos is Dr. Russ Harris. Although he resides in Australia now, he's actually from Liverpool. Although not the founder of the ACT model (that was Steven C. Hayes) he is one of its pioneers.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rCp1l16GCXI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rCp1l16GCXI</a>
Kuytinho

Re: Anxiety
May 14, 2020, 02:12:39 PM
I started a new job early last year in a much better position than I've had previously, with the best company culture I've experienced, and by far the best pay. My manager trusts me to get on with everything independently where possible, but is very supportive and available when needed. All feedback I've received from management and colleagues has been almost completely positive.

But I'm struggling. I feel like a fraud every single day. I feel like I will be found out at any moment, or I'll make a mistake which will prove my incompetence. I'm surrounded by intelligent, eloquent and confident engineers with years of experience, whereas I have a non-technical background and am supporting on technical projects in an industry that is new to me. I go from being overwhelmed by keeping on top of several difficult unfamiliar projects simultaneously, to feeling guilty when things slow down, as if I'm not contributing enough to justify my wage. I'm about 15 months in and telling myself I'll feel more comfortable with time is becoming less and less convincing.

I feel embarrassed that I do not seem to have the resilience to cope with this. I look at people in jobs that are actually stressful and just cannot understand why I find my situation so difficult. There are people out there performing brain surgery or going to war, yet my arse goes at the thought of having to say one sentence in a meeting of 15 people. I know comparisons to other people aren't helpful, but I can't seem to help it.

Late last year the pains in my chest, which usually only appeared before meetings, became constant. I was also having headaches every day. I visited the doctor on my way to work after my girlfriend insisting, but didn't raise the idea of my symptoms perhaps being stress related with my GP. She thought I might have been having a heart attack there and then (I wasn't), but I ended up being signed off for two weeks. Combined with the Christmas break I had about a month off and my symptoms became a lot more manageable, but I can feel myself going the same way now.

I don't really know what I want to achieve by writing this down. I usually try to keep myself occupied with different things to stop getting stuck in my head so much, but I just can't concentrate today.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Anxiety
May 14, 2020, 06:27:07 PM
Kuytinho
What you describe is called Imposter Syndrome, and it's far more common than most people realise. I've always been highly prone to it myself. I left school as a written-off no-hoper with no qualifications. I was too full of anxiety to do anything at school, and was basically paralysed and stuck in a depressive malaise. I always felt a failure, and this followed on into my adult life too. Whatever I did, I felt a fraud. I eventually studied and gained a Diploma in Counselling and Psychotherapy ... but I still felt a fraud. Before that I worked as an outreach care worker, and felt a fraud there too. Every day I thought I'd get found out, and every night I feared the next day.

It's funny though, because in counselling people tell you things they normally keep to themselves, and by that I mean fellow professionals, not just clients. You would be absolutely staggered by the amount of people in positions of responsibility, people high up in workplaces, people who others look up to, who also feel a fraud too. Even my highly respected, highly professional and heavily qualified supervisor admitted to me of having the very same Imposter Syndrome I described to her. In all honesty, I think half the population are worried about being 'found out' every day. It's not just you, that's for sure.

I don't know about you, but many people who experience IS are perfectionists. Even if they get things 99% right, they will still beat themselves up over the other 1%. I used to be like that myself. These days, though, I accept that no one is perfect and should not pressure themselves to be be something that's impossible anyway. We can only do our best, and be willing to learn from our mistakes along the way. Do you expect people in your life to be perfect? I bet you don't. So why demand it of yourself?

As an outsider reading your post, it's pretty clear that you are no fraud. Just look at the evidence. You talk like your colleagues are all top notch. They may well be too, but you are in an industry new to you and, despite you inner fears, you are more than holding your own. Your manager trusts you to work independently and virtually all feedback on you has been good. This speaks for itself really. If you really were the fraud you fear you are, these people would have sussed you long ago, yet here you are, still holding your own after 15 months. I'd say it's time to give yourself some credit now.

I certainly understand your anxiety. It can be horribly debilitating. I know because I have an anxiety disorder myself. Pains in the chest always need checking out, of course, but they can also be signs of stress and potential panic attack. I've had a lot of them, and the first major one was horrific. I felt like I was dying and leaving my body. All that in public view too. Absolutely horrible. Anticipatory anxiety (the type we get when gearing up for something we are dreading) can bring all sorts of physical symptoms on, such as the headaches before meetings. I used to be so bad that my body created physical symptoms in order to get me out of stressful situations. Once away from the triggering situation, the physical symptoms subsided.

Personally, I'd probably talk to the GP if I were in your position, and be honest about what is bringing your anxiety on. Maybe even talk it through with a counsellor if you feel like. The problem with this type of thing is the pressure that comes with trying to keep it all hidden away and bottled up. Trying to hide it all can actually leave us with a situation where we have anxiety about getting anxiety. This is like trying to put a small fire out with petrol. Suddenly, you have a large fire to contend with.

Anxiety is one of those things that grow when we put our focus onto it. As counter intuitive as it sounds, making room for the anxiety whilst getting on with the things we value doing in our lives can actually see levels fall away. With anxiety, the more you don't want it, the more you have it. So, we often just have to carry it around with us while we get on with our lives. Funny thing is, when we are willing to have it, it shows up far less.

What I would say is allow yourself to be imperfect. It's normal, and it's human. Give your best and let any mistakes be valuable lessons and not only will you be a fantastic employee, but a very well-adjusted and more content person in every aspect of your life too.

None of us have it all sussed. All of us are a work in progress. The only frauds are the ones who do think they have it all sussed and have nothing more to learn.  :)

Macphisto80

Re: Anxiety
May 20, 2020, 07:01:05 PM
Today I was out in a butcher picking up food. Grabbed a 5k bag of potatoes and a big box of chicken breasts. The girl working there asked me did I want to leave some stuff as it seemed heavy. I checked the weight on things, and myself being used to lifting weights to keep fit, I felt absolutely fine with it. As I walked outside, I suddenly felt weird and my equilibrium shifted. I suddenly lurched to the side, and the chicken went flying. Smashed and spilled all over the asphalt. As I stood up, I felt my balance off and started walking like a crab sideways to try to right myself. Couldn't stand up straight for about 10 seconds or so. Fucking weird, but I've read that anxiety could potentially trigger things like this? Anyone else with a similar experience.
Crimson

Re: Anxiety
May 20, 2020, 08:39:48 PM
Doesn't sound like anxiety, but like some lack of vitamins, hydration or the like. Yes, you can have these when having an anxiety attack, but it's mostly prompted by sweaty palms, racing pulse etc. Sounds like you might have had some sort of Orthostatic hypotension (typically appears when you stand up quickly after sitting for a while).
Macphisto80

Re: Anxiety
May 20, 2020, 09:28:38 PM
Crimson
Doesn't sound like anxiety, but like some lack of vitamins, hydration or the like. Yes, you can have these when having an anxiety attack, but it's mostly prompted by sweaty palms, racing pulse etc. Sounds like you might have had some sort of Orthostatic hypotension (typically appears when you stand up quickly after sitting for a while).
Yeah, could be a lack of vitamins or something. Definitely wasn't the weight of the stuff I was carrying. It was just really strange. It was like being clipped in boxing on one side of the head and my legs went a bit funny and had to stagger sideways. Felt a bit odd for a bit after, like a similar type of feeling of anxiety. Could be just a physiological toll of stress.
kennedy81

Re: Anxiety
May 20, 2020, 11:04:07 PM
Macphisto80
I had a very similar experience when I was 18, but I was living in a squat in Peckham and had been literally only surviving on a pack of lemon bon-bons for a week as I was utterly broke. My mam had sent me over a few quid so I went to the chippy. As I was handed the food I staggered out the door with everything spinning and my balance gone. I presume it was the lack of nutrition, and it was a very warm day too.

I've been having anxiety issues lately too though. Brought on by the pandemic but most likely rooted in other issues going on in my life. I had my first anxiety attack around mid March, when I had to get out of bed at 3 in the morning as I was struggling to breath and my heart was going ninety. My stomach was in knots and I had the runs. It was a horrendous 10 minutes or so, I thought the house was falling in on my head.
I had been around people who had panic attacks before, and I think the knowledge of what was happening helped me through it, but it was rough. I had another about a month later but not as bad, though the depression that followed was worse this time.
So I decided to start researching it online and trying to get some help and advice. There's some brilliant resources online. For what it's worth I found this youtube channel very helpful, especially with just putting things in context and giving me a feeling of some control over it.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpuqYFKLkcEryEieomiAv3Q

I've also been learning about 'mindfulness' which I've found to be very useful too. Just taking 5 minutes a day to sit still and focus on my breathing really helps. Also just being more aware of what thought patterns are forming in my mind, helps me to cut them off at the pass before they lead me down dark alleys.
I've had spells of depression through my life but thankfully nothing too serious and nothing I couldn't get through, but the last two months have been very tough, as I live alone and I'm creeping up on 50. Lately I'm finding I have to work at it every day, even when I'm feeling fine (which is most days) or I fear the anxiety will ramp back up.
So I make sure I get out for a walk every day and have been watching my diet, trying to cut down on sugar etc. I'm also making sure my sleep is as good as it can be, as it's so important, and something I had never really taken seriously before, going to bed at all hours at times.
I'm always feeling like it's touch and go though, like the anxiety is ready to spring as soon as I take my eye off the ball. After the first attack, I couldn't bring myself to sleep in my bedroom for about a month and I just slept on the couch, because I was fearful being in the same bed might bring it on again. I've learned that was the wrong thing to do though, and I'm back in the bed now and sleeping well thankfully.
I hope everyone's been doing ok. I should drop into these threads more often but I've been avoiding soclal media lately and not been on RAWK much. Sorry for the long post!
Son of Spion＊

Re: Anxiety
May 20, 2020, 11:42:16 PM
Macphisto80
I've had panic attacks linked to my anxiety disorder many times, but what you describe doesn't sound like them to me. It possibly sounds like either low blood pressure, as Crimson suggested, or maybe low blood sugar.

It's difficult to say though, and if it happens again it might be worth running it past your GP for an opinion.

I recently had a low blood sugar episode while I was out walking. I felt really faint and as though I was going to collapse at any minute. I managed to make it home and wolfed down some cereal to get my sugar levels up again and I was fine after that.
kesey

Re: Anxiety
May 21, 2020, 12:28:24 AM
Belly Breathe.
kennedy81

Re: Anxiety
July 12, 2020, 09:50:29 PM
Hope everyone is doing well lately. I had a rough March/April then things started to pick up. I had been learning more abut anxiety and depression and using mindfulness and occasional short meditations, which worked surprisingly well, along with daily walks and better eating/sleeping habits.
But as things got better, I got lazy and fell into old routines. With the shitty weather I hadn't been taking my daily walks for example and my sleeping habits became very erratic again which is never good. I think a lot of it is just wanting everything to be 'normal' again and not have to work constantly at dealing with my anxiety and depression. But I'm finding that even when things are seemingly ok, it's still wise to keep tabs on it and stick to the habits that were helping.
A few days ago I got worried about my cat being ill, and it triggered some bad anxiety which I hadn't had for a couple of months. Some meditating this evening has been helping just getting things in perspective again but I suppose it's an ongoing process. I know it will pass, and trying to understand how anxiety works I find helps a lot, as it gives me a sense of some control over it. It can be a right bastard though, the way it can creep up on you like that.
soxfan

Re: Anxiety
July 12, 2020, 10:17:08 PM
Macphisto80
You might have needed hydration, or it could be low blood pressure. These can cause someone to feel light-headed or dizzy.

Not what you have, but to give you an example...after I had my heart valve repaired I feel great 98% of the time. But if I get up suddenly from a chair, or try to carry something heavy for over approx 10 seconds I get very light-headed and my heart will race. I also can't jog. It's because in those specific types of moments my valve opening isn't big enough anymore to rush enough fresh blood out into my body. No biggie, as I've adjusted to avoid those situations whenever possible.

You don't quite have my issue, but circumstances do point to a lack of blood getting out of your heart quickly enough and to your head. The likely easy solution is to make sure you drink more water every day. Make sure your urine is clear. It will get your blood pressure up to a more stable level. I bet you won't have it happen again.
Marty 85

Re: Anxiety
Today at 01:07:03 AM
Macphisto80
Maybe vertigo if you're balance went. My da occasionally suffers from it and it takes him off his feet.

BSBW

Re: Anxiety
Today at 05:31:18 AM
Hi all, I've rarely posted on this site over the past two years or more as, like many others, I've been going through a bit of a dark patch myself. Oddly enough, it was when talking to the Doc about one of my soldiers (yes, I'm in the Army), that he asked how I was doing and we had a little chat, ten minutes later I'm a gibbering wreck and on my way to the psychologist. Cutting a long story short I ended up going to counselling, something that only happens to other people I thought, and after being identified as depressed, anxious and with a bit of PTSD thrown in for good measure now find myself a true advocate for counselling. After attending about ten counselling sessions I now find myself being fairly proactive in advertising the available mental health services to all. Since that initial step, I have since presented for further counselling after realising I was once again heading to a dark place. The 'so what' out of all that is, for anyone going through any kind of depression, anxiety or other mental health please just make that step to seek assistance, there are a lot of highly trained professional people out there who have dedicated their life to helping you, there is no stigma.

I'd also like to touch on the advice provided by Son of Spion, bloody hell he talks some sense and provides some great advice on this matter, particularly in relation to the anxiety and IR issues. I was really interested in Crimson's post and the response to him, I'm sure there are a lot of people on here who can relate to what he's going through, I know I can. What is also very interesting is, as individuals, how we manage and cope with these anxieties, some accepting it as normal life, others attempting to fight or manage it either formally or informally. I have a method (not really mine but its what I use) that is based on training I have received throughout my career, it concentrates on the Mission Analysis Process (MAP), I'll attempt in trying to explain it, not that it's difficult it's just that I may not articulate it adequately.

In the majority of activities we face, be that large or small scale, we conduct a plan. The finality of this plan will result in you and/or your team choosing a Course of Action (COA) that enables you to successfully achieve your aim. Whilst producing this plan, either in your head or on paper/computer, you will identify and analyse a number of possible COAs, the most likely, the most dangerous and your preferred. By reviewing these COAs you are mentally preparing yourself to address them all, you are also able to think of strategies or mitigation's to counteract the bad things that could prevent you from achieving mission success. Inadvertently this is something we all do in our everyday life, be that going to the shops, going into battle or like Crimson, going to Anfield for the first time. I'm convinced that this MAP malarkey is a natural occurrence, we just sometimes don't realise it and in some cases we get stuck with the most dangerous COA, not being aware that in the majority of cases there is another strategy or option available that will either counteract or avoid it. To think of bad things should not always be perceived as a negative, it should be accepted as the norm and used to our advantage and as Son of Spion alludes to "Make room for it".

I don't really know what I wanted to achieve by submitting this post and as I read back through it I was in half a mind to delete it, I hope it makes sense and is deemed as helpful to others. All I know is that by understanding the MAP and its benefits, I can, in the majority of cases address and mitigate a number of anxieties when they raise their ugly head. When I can't and it starts to get a little too much that's when I step forward and seek assistance through counselling, I can't recommend it highly enough.                   
