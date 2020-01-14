Hi mate, sorry for the late response. I really appreciate the sentiments and advice. I've never done professional counseling and never touched meds to deal with my stuff (although I have people close to me urging me to talk to someone..). While I feel truly crap about my situation, I realize it's a very common issue among the population. I'm happy you've found ways to deal with your issues and greatly appreciate your wise words in this thread.



The last week or so I've been working on accepting and making room for the anxiety. I almost welcome it, so I can "test" myself. When I feel it coming, I don't fight it, but try and just go about as normal. The reasoning is that if I accept it, it wont fill my head and will pass faster than if I obsess over it. It is true, what you've said in one of these posts, SoP, that by thinking about it and dreading it happening, is fueling the fire. The more I think about it, the more likely it is to happen.



Due to some unfortunate events the last decade, one of my biggest issues has become going somewhere without any knowledge of the place. I play loads of scenarios in my head where I will have an attack, what I will feel and the consequences of said attack. For example now, when I'm going to Anfield at the end of the month. As it's my first time here, I know nothing of the place. Is there a long que to get in? Will I be "stuck" in the que without any way to escape? Am I allowed to bring f.ex. bottled water? Is it allowed to stay in the stair area, or do I have to remain seated in my seat during the match? Is there room between the rows, so it's easy for me to get to the lavatory if I need it? Does it take a long time to exit the stadium after the match?



Hi mate,You mentioned never having counselling for your issues and also that some unfortunate events over the last decade have led you to now have a fear of going to places you don't know. I wonder if you might benefit from talking it through with a professional? Doing so can often help a person to make sense of why they feel as they do. I don't know your circumstances, but if you do have the opportunity to talk it through with a counsellor it might be beneficial in some way. I'd definitely suggest that route before medication. Meds can be helpful, and they have made a difference to me, but my anxiety issues were so extreme I could barely leave the house without getting drunk first. In my case, meds were a better alternative to getting hammered in order to go to the shops. They have their downside too, so I'd definitely suggest you talk things through with someone if you can.Yes, anxiety is extremely common. It's normal and natural. Thing is though, disordered levels of anxiety can be crippling, and go way beyond the normal anxieties life throws at us all from time to time. When it's at levels where it dictates how you live your life, then it's disordered and could do with addressing.You mention how you've taken a more mindful approach to your anxiety over the last week or so. Hopefully this has proven beneficial in some way. The crucial thing with doing that is that you do it genuinely. By that I mean really do be willing to have and make room for anxiety if it shows up. If we only employ the technique to suppress anxiety, we are still fighting it, and we've already noticed how fighting it fuels it. We really do have to make friends with it if we can. The goal is not to get it to go away, but a by-product of accepting it often does mean it dissipates quicker and shows up less.I can personally empathise with you with regards to going to places you don't have prior knowledge of. I'll be honest, that used to terrify me too. I'd run through the whole thing long before the event and I'd scare myself to death with all sorts of potential scenarios that might unfold. Thing is, I'm in my fifties, so I have a lot of experience to look back on now. I have plenty of hindsight. One thing that really strikes me now is how none of the things I dreaded ever panned out the way I'd predicted they would in my head. All that wasted time and energy, eh.I think it's also quite normal and natural to need a level of certainty in things. We like to know where we stand, what we will encounter, how it will go etc... We also want to feel that we will know how to handle any eventuality. The problem there is life doesn't work like that. We can plan the practical stuff, as in our transport plans, accomodation etc, but so much of the rest cannot be predicted beforehand, so we have to go with the flow as it happens. Thing is, if we are open to experience then going with the flow is a lot easier. If we make peace with the fact that not everything is predictable and certain, then we can be more willing to let things flow and deal with them as they come up.Mindfulness is a really good way to go on this. There are hundreds of books on Mindfulness and tons of stuff on the internet, but I don't even need all that myself. In a nutshell I just implement it by simply living in the moment as much as possible. Agonising over past events and/or worrying about future potential events is both draining and pointless. I spent most of my life worrying over scenarios that never even materialised. It's fine planning practical things for future events. That's just good, efficient planning. But as far as everything else goes we just have to be open to experience and willing to react to the moment as it happens. Of course, easier said than done, but true never the less.It's good to try to be curious about how our experiences might go rather than fearful. You know, treat your trips as an adventure. Ups and downs are all part of the journey. So long as you are doing the things in life you value doing, making room for some anxiety and discomfort along the way is well worth it. Anfield? Who knows how that will pan out? It will be fun finding out though, eh? Plan what you can plan, but go with the flow after that. The more you do that, the more flexible and adaptable you become. The more confident too. Trust in yourself.