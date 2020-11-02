If they keep this up we'll be shopping at St Marys again.
Not sure about that. I'm more of the opinion that they're massively overperforming because Hasenhüttl is a fantastic manager making the most of what looks to be a very mediocre squad. Ings, to me, is the one very, very good player in that squad. Ward-Prowse has come on leaps and bounds and is a good player. Not sure what to make of Adams as he was pretty terrible for 80% of the season last year but since the restart has really started to look like the player they paid a decent amount of money for.
Walcott, Redmond, Armstrong, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Djenepo, Romeu...all regulars in the team and all varying degrees of mediocre to not very good IMO.