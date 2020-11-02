« previous next »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  2, 2020, 03:21:39 PM
thats good to hear!

I am not sure what the next step would be for Hasenhüttl, but for sure you can see him at a bigger club.

Said it more than once here, Id love it if he went to Dortmund. Hes got the football style and the character to fit so well there.

Im a big fan of his, and outside the usual suspects, there isnt a better coach for me, and Id put him above a fair few coaches whos names get thrown around as being among the best. Hes taken a very modest route towards the top, and in a way I feel that can be a bit of a hindrance, almost as if he doesnt quite believe he belongs at one of the bigger clubs, but hopefully hell make that next step.

Dortmund would be a great fit and would be good to see the back of Fraud ala Favre out
It's a shame Dusan Tadic left Southampton before Hasenhuttl arrived imagine how good the Saints would be if he was still playing for them under his coaching.
Ings having knee surgery. Out for 4-6 weeks.
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  4, 2020, 11:29:25 AM
Ings having knee surgery. Out for 4-6 weeks.

thats not so bad, but still, massive loss for Southampton, and after the bad knee injuries hes suffered, theres always that concern with him. Such a shame, but hopefully he can be back in a few weeks.
Winced for him when he went down on Sunday. Glad it's not another big one.
Quote from: kloppagetime on November  4, 2020, 09:39:46 AM
It's a shame Dusan Tadic left Southampton before Hasenhuttl arrived imagine how good the Saints would be if he was still playing for them under his coaching.

He'd  be average as he was when he was here.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 01:18:41 PM
He'd  be average as he was when he was here.
Nah, he'd have a proper manager now, not some chancer who's now at **checks again** Barcelona.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 01:18:41 PM
He'd  be average as he was when he was here.
He was only average when the quality of the team dropped. In his first few seasons, with Mane and the rest around, he was pretty good.
Quote from: aw1991 on November  4, 2020, 04:07:00 PM
He was only average when the quality of the team dropped. In his first few seasons, with Mane and the rest around, he was pretty good.

He's average period. His numbers are high in Holland like they were before he joined Soton, and in England he had one very good season where he scored 8 goals and had 13 assists. The rest he averaged 5/6 goals a season with a similar amount of assists to go with. Nothing particularly great about that overall.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 04:19:11 PM
He's average period. His numbers are high in Holland like they were before he joined Soton, and in England he had one very good season where he scored 8 goals and had 13 assists. The rest he averaged 5/6 goals a season with a similar amount of assists to go with. Nothing particularly great about that overall.
First season he had 4 goals and 8 assists, second season he had 8 goals and 12 assists. That's when Puel took over them and Mane left and they turned to shit.
Quote from: aw1991 on November  4, 2020, 04:38:36 PM
First season he had 4 goals and 8 assists, second season he had 8 goals and 12 assists. That's when Puel took over them and Mane left and they turned to shit.

So one decent season, one good season and the rest average at best? Yeah top class alright.

The fact that he's playing Holland at his age after Soton says it all, he's played the majority of his career in  Holland for a reason.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 04:46:14 PM
So one decent season, one good season and the rest average at best? Yeah top class alright.

The fact that he's playing Holland at his age after Soton says it all, he's played the majority of his career in  Holland for a reason.
Mate I said he was pretty good not Zidane in his prime. Definitely not average. For a player to make a jump from Holland to a mid-upper table club and get 4 goals and 8 assists is more than decent imo.
Quote from: aw1991 on November  4, 2020, 04:54:01 PM
Mate I said he was pretty good not Zidane in his prime. Definitely not average. For a player to make a jump from Holland to a mid-upper table club and get 4 goals and 8 assists is more than decent imo.

Pretty good and decent are two different things, and decent and average aren't that far either. They have been tons of players who have come from inferior leagues and put up similar stats or better in this league.
Tadic is a good player who would have better stats for ston had the team not been ripped apart around him.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 05:03:05 PM
Pretty good and decent are two different things, and decent and average aren't that far either. They have been tons of players who have come from inferior leagues and put up similar stats or better in this league.
Kinda got lost here, but my point is that Tadic wasn't average, he was above average, and could've been much better under Hasenhuttl. 20 assists and 12 goals in his first two seasons compared to 21 goals and 9 assists Mane had in his first two- not worlds apart (though Mane is much better)
Quote from: aw1991 on November  4, 2020, 06:26:30 PM
Kinda got lost here, but my point is that Tadic wasn't average, he was above average, and could've been much better under Hasenhuttl. 20 assists and 12 goals in his first two seasons compared to 21 goals and 9 assists Mane had in his first two- not worlds apart (though Mane is much better)
He was above average for one season out of 4. You can blame the manager all you want, but disappearing in matches and not playing well consistently is down to the player.

He's no better of a player now at 31 than he was 6 years ago.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 06:36:16 PM
He was above average for one season out of 4. You can blame the manager all you want, but disappearing in matches and not playing well consistently is down to the player.

He's no better of a player now at 31 than he was 6 years ago.
I disagree. His first season was at least positive and he built on it in his second season. Then two things happened:

1. Puel became Southampton's coach
2. Key players like Mane and Wanyama left

As a club, Southampton didn't get better until after he left. When he joined Ajax he showed good form again, even against top sides in the CL. I think it's an indication of how bad things got for Southampton rather than anything else.
Quote from: aw1991 on November  4, 2020, 06:45:22 PM
I disagree. His first season was at least positive and he built on it in his second season. Then two things happened:

1. Puel became Southampton's coach
2. Key players like Mane and Wanyama left

As a club, Southampton didn't get better until after he left. When he joined Ajax he showed good form again, even against top sides in the CL. I think it's an indication of how bad things got for Southampton rather than anything else.

Showing up in a handful of matches is Europe is not the best indicator of how good a player is. Doing it more consistently year in and year out is the difference between the very good players and the players at the level tha the is at.

Showing good form in the Dutch league is hardly something to shout about. He had a good season in Europe as did Ajax overall that year, but having watched him through out his career, he's the same player he's been. He wouldn't be wasting his peak years at Ajax for no reason.

Mane leaving and wanyama leaving has nothing to do with how he plays his football. The success of the team is irrelevant to his individual performances. Your technique doesn't become inconsistent because Mane and Wanyama left.
If they keep this up we'll be shopping at St Marys again.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 06:48:17 PM
Mane leaving and wanyama leaving has nothing to do with how he plays his football. The success of the team is irrelevant to his individual performances. Your technique doesn't become inconsistent because Mane and Wanyama left.
Wanyama less so, but when the club's best strikers Mane and Pelle leave without proper replacement it can effect the output of a creative midfielder. Also a change in system because Koman and Puel are very different.
Quote from: sashraf1066 on November  4, 2020, 07:07:50 PM
If they keep this up we'll be shopping at St Marys again.

 ;D

Not sure about that. I'm more of the opinion that they're massively overperforming because Hasenhüttl is a fantastic manager making the most of what looks to be a very mediocre squad. Ings, to me, is the one very, very good player in that squad. Ward-Prowse has come on leaps and bounds and is a good player. Not sure what to make of Adams as he was pretty terrible for 80% of the season last year but since the restart has really started to look like the player they paid a decent amount of money for.

Walcott, Redmond, Armstrong, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Djenepo, Romeu...all regulars in the team and all varying degrees of mediocre to not very good IMO.
Time for us to go there shopping again?
Quote from: him_15 on November  5, 2020, 06:05:03 AM
Time for us to go there shopping again?

Yeah that ings guy would fit us ;D ;D

I just thought if they win today they could be top of the league, would show how far they have come under hasenhüttel. I just found out that he signed a four year deal in the summer and Im asking myself what really is his aim for his career. I mean he managed Leipzig and played CL football, then he took on a challenge in managing southampton but surely that was just a move to make himself known in England hes going into his third season with them and looks kind of stuck. He has to aim higher than that as he is a good if not great manager who was more or less successful everywhere he went. With his 4-year extension in mind I'm just curious if hes waiting for something specific to open up like Bayern or even us.
Hassenhuthl has done a fantastic job. I am surprised no top club has snapped him up.

I don't rate their squad at all. Besides Ings and Ward Prowse I don't think he has a lot of quality in the team. He has done a great job improving young players like Adams and Djenepo and getting the best out of players like Romeu and Vestergaard.
It was a big and brave decision to stick with the coach after that 9-0 loss.
The job Ralph is doing at Southampton so far is far far more impressive than anything Pochettino ever did at Southampton.

If Ralph had the squad that Pochettino or Koeman had at Southampton I genuinely think Hasenhuttl would of gotten them into the top four. The fact that he's well set to make them challenge for a European place with this bang average side shows how much of a better manager he is than Pochettino.
Shhh, don't want the Mancs finding out.
