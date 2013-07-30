I have seen people do it differently to my, I work from the top down and always keep it that until I have to enter the centre pieces at the bottom then i turn upside down., I have seen people do the whole bottom row upside down which confuses me but I guess it is what people are used to.



Like I say every piece has a set move to put it in place and once you know that then the rest is easy, yes I agree once you get to the bottom there are some moves that you need to do sometimes and others you don't need to do so you need to remember those, but they are not too difficult.



I have taught someone to do it during a business trip, it got difficult teaching when we got to the bottom as there are more permetations to overcome.