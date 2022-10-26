« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 278760 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,625
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4240 on: October 26, 2022, 05:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October 26, 2022, 04:46:04 pm
He's in the next Flash movie, isn't he?

Along with Michael Keaton yeah. But I'm assuming for solo movies they'll stick with Pattinson
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4241 on: October 26, 2022, 09:59:36 pm »
While I think that's a brilliant direction for the DCEU, I really hope those two stay away from The Batman. That really needs to be completely seperate and not like the other movies in tone at all.

What I do want, and this could use Batfleck in a support role, is a Batman Beyond movie. I think Terry McGinnis is a FANTASTIC new age batman, it's different enough from The Batman movies, and I really like Afleck as Bruce Wayne but I feel having two Bruce Batman series going at once is a bit too overkill (and generally I feel that The Batman is a better place to go that Batfleck personally)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,417
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4242 on: October 29, 2022, 11:39:19 pm »
Was t it all right dicks that got Gunn fired from Guardians 3? Probably a similar demographic to Snyder fanboys. Now Gun. Controls all of DCU, got the Guardians gif back, plus a Christmas special.

Well done, arseholes!
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4243 on: October 30, 2022, 11:49:39 pm »
Titans is back next month,Superman and Lex are in it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,827
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4244 on: October 31, 2022, 04:54:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 25, 2022, 03:29:44 pm
Is Black Adam shite then?

I enjoyed it.

Wasn't great, wasn't a huge pile of shit.

Although can't say I know anything about the comic books regarding Black Adam.

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4245 on: October 31, 2022, 05:12:13 pm »
Like this - Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the Penguin show with Colin Farrell (spin off series from the RBatz film). Focus of the show will be the war between the Falcones and Cobblepot for control of the city.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4246 on: November 11, 2022, 04:01:02 pm »
Kevin Conroy has reportedly passed away. The definitive Batman?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,937
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4247 on: November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm »
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>
« Last Edit: November 11, 2022, 09:13:29 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • Ground Control
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4248 on: November 13, 2022, 01:56:38 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 11, 2022, 09:08:04 pm
Mark Hamill's twitter confirms it.

https://twitter.com/MarkHamill/status/1591165187293609986?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Feck. A horrible loss to the DC world. Not just a talented voice actor. His legacy will be hard to top.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g7jxcEqE5ic&amp;ab_channel=UlrichNietzsche</a>

There's Kevin Conroy, then there's everyone else who played Batman. Devastating loss.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 pm
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,226
  • ....mmm
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 12:53:25 am »
Logged
:D
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 