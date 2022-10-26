« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
October 26, 2022, 05:08:20 pm
Barefoot Doctor on October 26, 2022, 04:46:04 pm
He's in the next Flash movie, isn't he?

Along with Michael Keaton yeah. But I'm assuming for solo movies they'll stick with Pattinson
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
October 26, 2022, 09:59:36 pm
While I think that's a brilliant direction for the DCEU, I really hope those two stay away from The Batman. That really needs to be completely seperate and not like the other movies in tone at all.

What I do want, and this could use Batfleck in a support role, is a Batman Beyond movie. I think Terry McGinnis is a FANTASTIC new age batman, it's different enough from The Batman movies, and I really like Afleck as Bruce Wayne but I feel having two Bruce Batman series going at once is a bit too overkill (and generally I feel that The Batman is a better place to go that Batfleck personally)
Brian Blessed

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
October 29, 2022, 11:39:19 pm
Was t it all right dicks that got Gunn fired from Guardians 3? Probably a similar demographic to Snyder fanboys. Now Gun. Controls all of DCU, got the Guardians gif back, plus a Christmas special.

Well done, arseholes!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm
Titans is back next month,Superman and Lex are in it.
Chakan

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 04:54:54 pm
AndyMuller on October 25, 2022, 03:29:44 pm
Is Black Adam shite then?

I enjoyed it.

Wasn't great, wasn't a huge pile of shit.

Although can't say I know anything about the comic books regarding Black Adam.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Today at 05:12:13 pm
Like this - Cristin Milioti has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the Penguin show with Colin Farrell (spin off series from the RBatz film). Focus of the show will be the war between the Falcones and Cobblepot for control of the city.
