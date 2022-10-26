While I think that's a brilliant direction for the DCEU, I really hope those two stay away from The Batman. That really needs to be completely seperate and not like the other movies in tone at all.



What I do want, and this could use Batfleck in a support role, is a Batman Beyond movie. I think Terry McGinnis is a FANTASTIC new age batman, it's different enough from The Batman movies, and I really like Afleck as Bruce Wayne but I feel having two Bruce Batman series going at once is a bit too overkill (and generally I feel that The Batman is a better place to go that Batfleck personally)