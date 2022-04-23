« previous next »
Offline Skeeve

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4200 on: April 23, 2022, 05:14:47 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 26, 2022, 07:14:30 pm
I hope so,the darker the better for me & that is something that DC do better than the other lot.

It'd be nice if that was merely the tone of the movie rather than a lighting direction.  ;D
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4201 on: May 13, 2022, 10:07:52 am »
Finally got round to watching Peacemaker. Really fucking good. Super funny and good action. Found it to be better than half the MCU shows to be honest.

Cena is bloody perfect in it. He's so much better when he's playing the muscular doofus as opposed to playing something straight like Fast 9 which he's fucking awful and woefully miscast in.

Looking forward to season 2 and would be cool if they gave him a standalone movie as well.
Online Riquende

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4202 on: June 5, 2022, 01:46:06 am »
Finally seen this new Batman movie. Shockingly poor, I was bored throughout. Nothing happened in the first hour, then there was a car chase, then the movie seemed to end, except there was almost an hour left of the runtime.

The overarching plot of there being some grand criminal conspiracy and literally all of the ranking cops and politicians being in on it was some terrible B movie awfulness. The whole premise of the movie was silly, but played not just straight, but uber-serious. Riddler went from "expose and take out the corrupt elites" to "flood the entire city and just start murdering everybody" for... some reason, I guess. The Alfred hospital scene was eye-rollingly trite - "He was a good man"... jeez.

And why doesn't Batman dance anymore?




Still, one thing I did gain from it was Robert Pattinson being the ideal choice to star in a Robert Smith biopic, should one ever be made.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4203 on: June 8, 2022, 03:13:10 pm »
Looks like a sequel to Joker is going ahead.
Offline El Lobo

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4204 on: June 8, 2022, 03:23:25 pm »
Good stuff, the first one was excellent.

The whole DC 'universe' really is a clusterfuck though. Thats two Jokers on the go at the same time. Is Jared Letos one still going in Suicide Squad? That'd be three. You've then got Pattinson as Batman, you've got Affleck as Batman in the new Flash movie, you've got Keaton as Batman in the same movie. I assume none of them are the Batman in the Joker, so maybe thats another Batman (because I'm not sure you can really do more than one Joker movie without Batman) and he obviously exists in that 'universe' (well Bruce Wayne does anyway). And fuck knows who or where Superman is.
Offline Agent99

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4205 on: June 8, 2022, 03:27:29 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JaV7mmc9HGw</a>
Online tubby

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4206 on: June 8, 2022, 03:36:08 pm »
Looks like it might be a fun popcorn flick, but I won't be paying to watch it in the cinema.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4207 on: June 8, 2022, 03:36:58 pm »
Looks like something you'd enjoy on the big screen
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4208 on: June 14, 2022, 10:24:03 am »
I shit you not, the Joker sequel is going to be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-todd-phillips-in-musical-1235154135/
Offline AndyMuller

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4209 on: June 14, 2022, 10:33:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on June 14, 2022, 10:24:03 am
I shit you not, the Joker sequel is going to be a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-lady-gaga-joaquin-phoenix-todd-phillips-in-musical-1235154135/

Hahahaha sounds fucking great.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4210 on: Today at 09:52:24 pm »
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.
Online wampa1

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4211 on: Today at 10:25:24 pm »
The test screenings had been largely positive.  The Variety article says the decision has nothing to do with the quality of the film.
Online Trada

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:24 pm
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.

Yes it seems it so bad the will take a $90m lose on it. It most very bad if they do that

The Flash has been cancelled
Online Macphisto80

Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4213 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:52:24 pm
Apparently the Batgirl movie - which theyd been doing test screenings of - is so bad that theyre completely binning it. Wont be released, in cinemas or on HBO Max.
LOL

Now I really wish they would release it. I mean, they released Halle Berry's Catwoman and all, and other absolute shite like Ben Affleck's Daredevil. If it's worse than those, then it most be something to behold.
