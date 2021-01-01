« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU  (Read 260617 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,494
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 01:10:46 pm »
I always thought Batman Begins was the best of the three Nolan Batman films. Third one was a bit silly and the second one, whilst really good, i found a bit too try hard.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 