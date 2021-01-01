Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
100
101
102
103
104
[
105
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU (Read 260617 times)
killer-heels
Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,494
Re: DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
«
Reply #4160 on:
Today
at 01:10:46 pm »
I always thought Batman Begins was the best of the three Nolan Batman films. Third one was a bit silly and the second one, whilst really good, i found a bit too try hard.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
100
101
102
103
104
[
105
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
DC Mega Topic, it's not the MCU
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2