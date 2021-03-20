Random thoughts; Flash, and Cyborg especially.....why were they not in their own movies before a Justice League? Those characters are interesting, and there could be a decent backstory there. Nothing original in this thought, but man did DC balls this up from the beginning by seeming to be in such a rush to get to Justice League.



Wonder Woman music playing in every scene shes in was annoying as hell.



Shouldve been better prepared for the overload of slo mo......but I went in knowing it was 4 hours. So thats on me. Still, I think some of the action scenes wouldve been even more impressive if theyd played at a regular-ish speed.



Still a lot of scenes with different characters getting together to exposit to one another. Ending felt...odd. Like it ended a couple times.



That said, The baddies were infinitely more interesting, and there were a couple legit FUCK YEA moments. Fun in parts, Overly Snyder in parts. Just cant shake the regret that this couldve been a great 3 hour film if some more of the character development had been allowed to happen on screen in other movies....as opposed to email attachments in BvS and lumped in here.



Whoever approved the Whedon 2017 version should see a doctor