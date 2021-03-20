I just want to add that, if anything, this film says Snyder needs to find a way to tell his stories in a far more concise manner.
There are several different versions of Watchmen; then you have the additional cut of Batman v Superman. For a director who relies on the visual, you would think the film would be shorter; that said, I think 2001 has something like only 40 minutes of dialogue in a 2 hour movie, so what do I know?
But, basically, whilst additional versions should add depth and nuance, you should be able to drive the point of the story in your theatrical version. Now I don't know if "Josstice League" did that, but this isn't Lord of the Rings, where you're constrained by the limits of a book.