Author Topic: Jonjo Shelvey  (Read 76607 times)

Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #520 on: September 1, 2015, 11:17:34 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2015, 11:14:40 am

Think he'd of had to of signed a new contract, plus no doubt couldn't see regular game time for a good few seasons (I mean I doubt he expected Gerrard to leave this summer).

Cheers, I remember him going on loan to Blackpool and doing well, I just wondered why we never loaned him to a Premier League team to see how he fared
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #521 on: September 1, 2015, 11:21:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September  1, 2015, 11:17:34 am
Cheers, I remember him going on loan to Blackpool and doing well, I just wondered why we never loaned him to a Premier League team to see how he fared

I doubt there are many PL clubs willing to take the ups and downs you get with playing an on loan 20/21yr old central midfielder.

He has had up and down form for the last few seasons with Swansea, but you put up with that when he is your own player and you are developing him to play for you in the future. The willingness to do that isn't there when you're just loaning him though.

It wasn't like he got no game time with us, approx 2,500 mins over 2 seasons whilst training and playing next to Gerrard is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #522 on: September 1, 2015, 11:26:33 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  1, 2015, 11:21:00 am
I doubt there are many PL clubs willing to take the ups and downs you get with playing an on loan 20/21yr old central midfielder.

He has had up and down form for the last few seasons with Swansea, but you put up with that when he is your own player and you are developing him to play for you in the future. The willingness to do that isn't there when you're just loaning him though.

It wasn't like he got no game time with us, approx 2,500 mins over 2 seasons whilst training and playing next to Gerrard is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.

I agree with that, but there are examples of where it can work. Wilshere at Bolton being one that springs to mind. At the end of the day he's made the right career choice, and should be applauded for wanting to move to play rather than just stagnate
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #523 on: January 11, 2016, 12:16:02 pm »
On his way to Newcastle it seems..

Swansea want £15m Newcastle offering £12m...
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #524 on: January 11, 2016, 03:37:44 pm »
I would like to think we get a fat sell-on percentage and that Jonjo my Jonjo finds himself in a good situation where he can become the best player he can. 

But I struggle to believe that is at Mike Ashley's Newcastle circus. 
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #525 on: January 11, 2016, 05:01:56 pm »
He's a talented lad just needs to find a club to suit his attributes...Swansea weren't it, neither will NUFC be....personally think he'd fit like a glove at West Ham
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #526 on: January 12, 2016, 03:17:54 am »
WH is a great shout for him
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #527 on: January 12, 2016, 09:43:01 am »
£12m agreed. Madness all round if this goes through.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #528 on: January 12, 2016, 01:12:02 pm »
Shelvey stands there as a constant reminder of the failings of the British youth coaching system
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #529 on: January 12, 2016, 01:12:53 pm »
They did well to get that much for him
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #530 on: January 12, 2016, 02:49:26 pm »
According to some reports, we'd put 30% sell-on clause when we sold him to Swansea... so we would receive 3.6m pound once the deal completed
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #531 on: January 12, 2016, 06:02:50 pm »
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #532 on: January 12, 2016, 06:12:25 pm »
He is talented, so I hope he gets back on track at Newcastle.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #533 on: January 12, 2016, 06:29:34 pm »
Strange move, I think he's talented and like him as a player. Not sure going from one club battling relegation to another is a good idea.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #534 on: January 12, 2016, 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Newman96 on January 12, 2016, 06:29:34 pm
Strange move, I think he's talented and like him as a player. Not sure going from one club battling relegation to another is a good idea.

Better night out though in Newcastle ;D

On a serious note, Newcastle are crying out for some steel in midfield. He fits them really well I think, and could well make a big difference to the second half of their season. A good club whose fans want exciting, creative and direct football. He'll lap it up if he's given the freedom to play. Swansea have got the air of relegation around them, so a smart move on his part.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #535 on: January 12, 2016, 07:44:48 pm »
Don't think he'll be missed by anyone in Swansea, from what I've heard his attitude has been terrible for a while and he's got a lot of criticism down here for his performance and demeanor at the weekend against Oxford.  It will be interesting to see how he gets on in Newcastle now, he's talented but very inconsistent.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #536 on: January 12, 2016, 07:46:53 pm »
Was never too keen on him when he was here, but since he has moved I've been impressed. He's definitely a talented bloke.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #537 on: January 12, 2016, 07:48:45 pm »
I loved Shelvey from the day his head went against United and he was snarling that old drunk. There's a player in there, no doubt. Whether he ever fulfills the potential is yet to be seen but I wish him all the luck in the world, the mad bastard.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #538 on: January 12, 2016, 07:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 12, 2016, 07:48:45 pm
I loved Shelvey from the day his head went against United and he was snarling that old drunk. There's a player in there, no doubt. Whether he ever fulfills the potential is yet to be seen but I wish him all the luck in the world, the mad bastard.

He's another player who should be making more runs and getting in to better shooting positions. He's got the ability to be as good as someone like Lampard, but I think he just sits far too deep half the time.

Passionate as fuck player, just needs someone to really kick him on. Not going to happen at Newcastle under McLaren unfortunately.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #539 on: January 12, 2016, 08:22:27 pm »
If the Newcaatle fans are passionate and turn him into a cult hero, then he might respond to that. You get the impression that he needs a bit of loving (fan wise) to motivate himself.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #540 on: January 13, 2016, 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: zen on January 12, 2016, 06:52:25 pm
Better night out though in Newcastle ;D

On a serious note, Newcastle are crying out for some steel in midfield. He fits them really well I think, and could well make a big difference to the second half of their season. A good club whose fans want exciting, creative and direct football. He'll lap it up if he's given the freedom to play. Swansea have got the air of relegation around them, so a smart move on his part.

Swansea have "the air of relegation" so a move to a club that's lower in the table is smart? Nice bit of spin, but it's clear that this move is more because Swansea want rid than Jonjo spotting an opportunity.

There are still some who think we should have kept him, but it speaks volumes that Swansea are willing to let him leave in the mess they are in. He has bags of talent but he's lazy and inconsistent. Saw him play for our U21's in the Next Gen and he clearly wasn't arsed. You can't fix that.

Popping up with the odd wonder goal is not enough when you just don't offer much else.  Classic case of the Match of the Day player, his highlights look spectacular but most of the time he can't be bothered doing the simple things.

Good luck to him, don't think he's a bad person or anything, but I wouldn't have him back here.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #541 on: January 13, 2016, 12:45:59 pm »
It was concentration that was his problem here.

I recall the Wrap lads taking the mick that went along the lines of ...

Shelvey, with ball at feet breaking from midfield ... sees Gerrard unmarked making a run ... thinks 'Must pass to Gerrard, must pass to Gerrard ... ooh look a seagull ...'
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #542 on: January 13, 2016, 12:52:52 pm »
Saw this clip of him the other day
http://youtu.be/VG7qH8f4xtY

He's a decent player after he gets a kick up the arse or if he fancies turning it on for a match.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #543 on: January 14, 2016, 04:11:34 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 13, 2016, 12:45:59 pm
It was concentration that was his problem here.

I recall the Wrap lads taking the mick that went along the lines of ...

Shelvey, with ball at feet breaking from midfield ... sees Gerrard unmarked making a run ... thinks 'Must pass to Gerrard, must pass to Gerrard ... ooh look a seagull ...'

ADHD?
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #544 on: January 15, 2016, 10:33:42 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 13, 2016, 12:45:59 pm
It was concentration that was his problem here.

I recall the Wrap lads taking the mick that went along the lines of ...

Shelvey, with ball at feet breaking from midfield ... sees Gerrard unmarked making a run ... thinks 'Must pass to Gerrard, must pass to Gerrard ... ooh look a seagull ...'



Maybe he'll mirror another passionate former Toon,  the similarities are striking!

Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #545 on: January 17, 2016, 10:42:46 am »
Shame no one mentioned what a great , GREAT debut game he had yesterday, what a performance.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #546 on: January 17, 2016, 11:28:38 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on January 17, 2016, 10:42:46 am
Shame no one mentioned what a great , GREAT debut game he had yesterday, what a performance.

Had a good game, but still had a moment of stupidity with Enner Valencia. Never a red card but we've seen refs make shoddier decisions before, he's got to put a long run of top games together. Talent isn't in doubt, his mentality most certainly is.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #547 on: January 17, 2016, 01:28:17 pm »
Shelvey's a good player, so long as you don't ask him to run.
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #548 on: August 19, 2016, 01:25:04 pm »
Where will this guy be in a couple years?  Still in the game?  Seems to be in the process of pissing away his career, Newcastle supporters not exactly raving about his early season performances, same old- he's got unbelievable quality but looks like he can't be arsed.  Shame. I like Jonjo my Jonjo
Re: Jonjo Shelvey
« Reply #549 on: Today at 05:34:02 am »
Madness that they've efeectively lost £12million on him in just 12-months.

Quote
Nottingham Forest face questions over Jonjo Shelveys confused exit from club
> Midfielder believed to have left on loan to Turkey in September
> Forest had exceeded loan limits and deal now seems permanent

Nottingham Forest terminated the contract of Jonjo Shelvey before he joined Turkish club Caykur Rizespor on a free transfer, contrary to their original statement that he left the club on loan.

Forest announced via their official channels that Shelvey had departed to Turkey on loan eight months after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at the City Ground, but the move was in fact permanent. In a post from September, which Forest subsequently deleted last month, the club claimed: Jonjo Shelvey has completed a season-long loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Caykur Rizespor. The transfer is also listed on the Premier Leagues official website as a loan.

Shelvey was originally set to join Caykur Rizespor on loan but Forest realised they would be unable to conclude the deal because it would have meant exceeding the number of players they are permitted to have out on loan, so instead rescinded the players contract. Fifa rules state a club can loan out a maximum of seven players at any one time. The limitations have been implemented to stop clubs hoarding players and, in theory, to encourage the development of youth products.

Shelvey made eight appearances for Forest having joined from Newcastle last January. He did not appear in a matchday squad after 8 April.

The 31-year-old has played 13 times for Caykur Rizespor, who sit seventh in the Super Lig. The former England international has also scored once for his new team and it was a notable goal, coming as it did via a strike from the halfway line in a 1-0 win against Istanbulspor.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/03/nottingham-forest-face-questions-over-jonjo-shelveys-confused-exit-from-club
