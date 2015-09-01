Better night out though in Newcastle



On a serious note, Newcastle are crying out for some steel in midfield. He fits them really well I think, and could well make a big difference to the second half of their season. A good club whose fans want exciting, creative and direct football. He'll lap it up if he's given the freedom to play. Swansea have got the air of relegation around them, so a smart move on his part.



Swansea have "the air of relegation" so a move to a club that's lower in the table is smart? Nice bit of spin, but it's clear that this move is more because Swansea want rid than Jonjo spotting an opportunity.There are still some who think we should have kept him, but it speaks volumes that Swansea are willing to let him leave in the mess they are in. He has bags of talent but he's lazy and inconsistent. Saw him play for our U21's in the Next Gen and he clearly wasn't arsed. You can't fix that.Popping up with the odd wonder goal is not enough when you just don't offer much else. Classic case of the Match of the Day player, his highlights look spectacular but most of the time he can't be bothered doing the simple things.Good luck to him, don't think he's a bad person or anything, but I wouldn't have him back here.