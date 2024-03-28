

What really annoys me is that there are landlords who have over-leveraged themselves, are seeing their interest rates shoot up as they didn't plan for fluctuations in mortgage costs, and now it's the tenants who are having to pay the extra costs for someone else's investment risk. At least if it's your own mortgage you get to own the place at the end after being more skint.



Absolutely. The hyper commoditisation of residential property over the past 50 years is the great non violent crime of the western world. The family home is the primary driver of personal wealth; forget the lie about how hard work is all you need - when and where you get on the property ladder is the main determining factor, followed by illness and disability. For those who got in at the right time, flipping properties and playing slumlord are far more profitable than doing anything productive.Thirty years ago in Australia, the median house price was 5 times the median wage; today it is 20 times, and the gap is accelerating. It's already past the point where only those who shop at the Bank of Mum & Dad have a chance of buying property before the age of 35; at the current rate, in twenty years inheritance will be the only way of entering the market in one's lifetime.And there is zero appetite on either side of politics - at least where I live - to do anything about it. GFC causes mass foreclosure? Prices sky-rocket. Economy recovers? Prices sky-rocket. Wages stagnate? Prices sky-rocket. Wages grow? Prices sky-rocket. COVID starts? Prices sky-rocket. COVID ends? Prices... well, actually they dip briefly, then sky-rocket like never before. And you can tell by the language used in the media (whatever their leanings) that many people love this... it's always "Prices recover", not "the dream disappears further over the horizon". But that's understandable, when so much of the population has tied themselves down to lifelong mortgages, and whose retirement will be funded by the big bricks and mortar windfall at the end of the tunnel.It's why I feel so alienated and depressed when I see elections fought on energy prices and immigration. Frankly, these are small potatoes compared to the effect of a 1% interest rise on my mortgage and the costs of my kids' illness and disabilities. But no one has the courage to tackle the reasons so many are in such a vulnerable state that a few hundred bucks on their lecky bill or an extra handful of people competing to pad someone else's nest could ruin their lives.