The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 28, 2024, 07:02:06 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on March 27, 2024, 02:56:18 pm
We are hoping to actually buy this year for the first time, after years of being convinced it wasn't possible - things have fallen into place and to be honest the insecurity of renting/costs (we have a decent landlady, but it's never ours forever) really worries me to the extent that it's been affecting my mental health quite a bit. (We've already discounted leasehold places because from everything I understand the same worries are going to be there in the background - no idea how costs will rise, the headache of extending leases etc, still needing permission for certain things). At some point I want to be able to retire, we need a change of scene, and the past couple of years have made it a lot more important to be able to get to our parents' quickly, and now we've got the deposit, the remote working agreement so we don't need to change address and jobs in one go, and a couple of other things we were waiting to sort out sorted, so it could....actually happen?

Been trying to get my head around the whole process, but most fora I've looked on assume you're buying with one eye on the "property ladder" whereas I just want somewhere to live and to know nobody's going to ask me to move from it again. I really couldn't give a stuff about building equity or up and coming areas, I just want to know I'm in the same place this time next year and get to paint the walls whatever colour I want. I've had 15 different addresses since I left home and I'm just done with it. My attitude is that anywhere we buy in our budget will be at least as, or less, crappy than anywhere we could afford to rent where we live now, but it's still daunting!

The complicated bit is that we're moving from one end of the country to another so I have not a clue how the search process is going to work, really.

I wouldnt discount leasehold on an older property , most have 999 year leases and ground rent that never increases . I have a house that I bough in 1998 its £50 a year for the next 970 years . Its the newer ones and flats that can double or rise with inflation
rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 28, 2024, 08:00:23 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 28, 2024, 07:02:06 pm
I wouldnt discount leasehold on an older property , most have 999 year leases and ground rent that never increases . I have a house that I bough in 1998 its £50 a year for the next 970 years . Its the newer ones and flats that can double or rise with inflation

We've got over 900 years on ours at £5 a year. They offered to sell us the leasehold for £800, I was going to do it until I saw how long was left on it
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 28, 2024, 11:26:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 28, 2024, 08:00:23 pm
We've got over 900 years on ours at £5 a year. They offered to sell us the leasehold for £800, I was going to do it until I saw how long was left on it

Its only if you want to extend or carry out work you have to ask them , if you dont and go ahead them when you sell you have to get retrospective permission . They know then they have you by the balls so the cost goes up Id have snapped there hands off at £800 mine wanted 4k
fridgepants

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 28, 2024, 11:46:00 pm
Yes, houses are a different thing from what I understand. The more I read about how it works with flats the more it feels like the sort of thing that might make me as anxious long-term as renting, and if we were to sell later (hopefully because we're retiring to Okinawa or something) the ground rent and number of  years left on the lease become a headache.
BarryCrocker

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 29, 2024, 01:09:38 am
With regards to leaseholds, if the owner sells their freehold could the new owners jack up the rates?
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 29, 2024, 07:55:50 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 29, 2024, 01:09:38 am
With regards to leaseholds, if the owner sells their freehold could the new owners jack up the rates?

No the lease cant be changed until it runs out as far as Im aware
rob1966

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 29, 2024, 08:02:28 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 28, 2024, 11:26:29 pm
Its only if you want to extend or carry out work you have to ask them , if you dont and go ahead them when you sell you have to get retrospective permission . They know then they have you by the balls so the cost goes up Id have snapped there hands off at £800 mine wanted 4k

We've no plans to extend and when we pop our clogs the kids will just flog it, so didn't see the point. If they offer it again in future I'll think about buying it.
Craig S

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 30, 2024, 09:30:38 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 29, 2024, 07:55:50 am
No the lease cant be changed until it runs out as far as Im aware

In flats, the freeholder would spend the leaseholders money on the communal area. An unscrupulous freeholder could increase these cost for maintenance and upkeep

If a freehold is going to be sold, the leaseholder has right of first refusal.

I used to own a flat years ago and the freeholder was going to transfer to his niece. He owned the freehold and one flat in the building, and he was moving into a retirement home. We as leaseholders complained and so we were allowed to purchase it. In the end he just wanted his legal cost covering, so we ended up buying a 1/6 share of it each for about £200 per flat.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 30, 2024, 10:24:48 am
The amount of flats being made and councils approving planning applications for them is obscene.
gazzam1963

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
March 30, 2024, 05:06:42 pm
Quote from: Craig S on March 30, 2024, 09:30:38 am
In flats, the freeholder would spend the leaseholders money on the communal area. An unscrupulous freeholder could increase these cost for maintenance and upkeep

If a freehold is going to be sold, the leaseholder has right of first refusal.

I used to own a flat years ago and the freeholder was going to transfer to his niece. He owned the freehold and one flat in the building, and he was moving into a retirement home. We as leaseholders complained and so we were allowed to purchase it. In the end he just wanted his legal cost covering, so we ended up buying a 1/6 share of it each for about £200 per flat.

I own a flat in a 1960s block in liverpool , the freehold is owned by the management company which is a limited company with 44 shareholders who are the owners of the flats . It works well as there is a definite awareness of costs and expenditure , it also has a  £80k bank balance , Based on a service charge of just £65 a month which inc insurance , window cleaning , gardens doing and communal areas cleaned as well as external maintence
Riquende

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 3, 2024, 06:35:47 pm
I've heard today that all the paperwork is sorted and our deposit cash is in place and ready to go. Nothing to do now but wait in tomorrow for the go-ahead to collect the keys (as the day stretches along agonisingly slowly...)
Riquende

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 4, 2024, 04:24:23 pm
And I have the keys! Now we can be evicted in peace...
Drinks Sangria

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 4, 2024, 05:04:04 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April  4, 2024, 04:24:23 pm
And I have the keys! Now we can be evicted in peace...
Fantastic news, hope thats taken some worry away from you.
reddebs

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 4, 2024, 05:34:14 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April  4, 2024, 04:24:23 pm
And I have the keys! Now we can be evicted in peace...

Great news mate congratulations on owning your own bricks and mortar 👍
carl123uk

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 08:15:43 am
After buying our 1st house at the start of Covid just after 4 years of being here we are looking to move next year once we've saved a bit more. Don't even know where to begin or the process of it all.

The next year should be fun 🙄
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 11:18:48 am
Just be prepared for unexpected fees to people/entities that appear to do fuck all apart from muddy the water or delay proceedings. 

We are waiting to exchange right now (selling after 8 years) and honestly, I had forgotten what a complete ballache buying/selling a house it is in this country. It is messed up.
LuverlyRita

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 04:14:44 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on May 16, 2024, 11:18:48 am
Just be prepared for unexpected fees to people/entities that appear to do fuck all apart from muddy the water or delay proceedings. 

We are waiting to exchange right now (selling after 8 years) and honestly, I had forgotten what a complete ballache buying/selling a house it is in this country. It is messed up.
We helped my cousin's lad and his wife find rented property and I was astonished at the unexpected fees/people that crop up in that process these days. It feels likes the whole "finding a home" business (rented or owned) is rammed full of middle men wanting their cut. I'd hate to be renting and effectively paying someone else's mortgage and although you have responsibility for the upkeep of a property, you have some level of certainty that it's always going to be there for you. Furthermore renting isn't necessarily the cheap option any more. My niece and her partner have recently bought their own place. It's small and barely enough room to swing a cat but it's theirs and they're saving a fortune over renting.
Red-Soldier

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 05:26:20 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 16, 2024, 04:14:44 pm
We helped my cousin's lad and his wife find rented property and I was astonished at the unexpected fees/people that crop up in that process these days. It feels likes the whole "finding a home" business (rented or owned) is rammed full of middle men wanting their cut. I'd hate to be renting and effectively paying someone else's mortgage and although you have responsibility for the upkeep of a property, you have some level of certainty that it's always going to be there for you. Furthermore renting isn't necessarily the cheap option any more. My niece and her partner have recently bought their own place. It's small and barely enough room to swing a cat but it's theirs and they're saving a fortune over renting.

Rents have skyrocketed, from what I've seen.
fridgepants

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 06:32:28 pm
I've seen a lot of people renting rooms out in their flats for what I imagine is basically their mortgage halved - either that or 'market rents' has meant the end of being a lodger being a cheaper option and people have realised they can charge £800+ for a spare room because that's how much a houseshare seems to be here these days. On the one hand, it's a sensible thing to do ifor the owner f you're struggling for money and have the space, people need places to live, and at least there's less likelihood of your room being affected by damp and mould. On the other hand, being a lodger means fewer rights for the tenant than a houseshare, and it is a bit galling to think you're paying your housemate's mortgage but could effectively be kicked out tomorrow.
fridgepants

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 16, 2024, 06:35:29 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on May 16, 2024, 04:14:44 pm
I'd hate to be renting and effectively paying someone else's mortgage and although you have responsibility for the upkeep of a property, you have some level of certainty that it's always going to be there for you. F

We've paid more in rent in the past five years than the flat we live in cost our landlady to buy back in 1999. Sometimes you're not even paying someone else's mortgage.

What really annoys me is that there are landlords who have over-leveraged themselves, are seeing their interest rates shoot up as they didn't plan for fluctuations in mortgage costs, and now it's the tenants who are having to pay the extra costs for someone else's investment risk. At least if it's your own mortgage you get to own the place at the end after being more skint.
carl123uk

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 21, 2024, 04:17:14 pm
Thanks for the replies. We could literally put the house up for sale tomorrow and move straight away but we have zero savings. In a year we could hopefully scrape together enough to pay the Stam Duty and all the legal fees rather than take this out the equity
Wabaloolah

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 11:38:50 am
My Mum recently passed away, about 10 years ago she gifted a 25% share of her house to me and 25% to my brother whilst she kept 50%.

Does anyone know if we'll have to apply for probate as we are getting mixed messages on it and the .gov website isn't that clear.

We are Joint Owners of the property, we are both reluctant to involve solicitors if we can avoid it and if we do need probate we'll try to do it ourselves if possible.

The solicitor who drew up my Mum's will said he thought we would need probate but he said he wasn't an expert but they do have a probate solicitor who could help (for a fee 🙄)

Any help would be much appreciated
Millie

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 07:26:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:38:50 am
My Mum recently passed away, about 10 years ago she gifted a 25% share of her house to me and 25% to my brother whilst she kept 50%.

Does anyone know if we'll have to apply for probate as we are getting mixed messages on it and the .gov website isn't that clear.

We are Joint Owners of the property, we are both reluctant to involve solicitors if we can avoid it and if we do need probate we'll try to do it ourselves if possible.

The solicitor who drew up my Mum's will said he thought we would need probate but he said he wasn't an expert but they do have a probate solicitor who could help (for a fee 🙄)

Any help would be much appreciated

I would say you may need probate.  If you are confident you clearly understand the will then you shouldn't need a solicitor.

My Mum died 2 years ago and I did the probate.  Was pretty straight forward.  It was under the Inheritance tax level, which probably made it easier.

If you go on the gov website there is a lot of info on there.

https://www.gov.uk/applying-for-probate


Just noticed you say you'e already been on the gov website.

Did your Mum have savings?  Bank accounts etc. 

My Mum's bank, and the Building Society she had savings in would not release any money without probate.  Therefore maybe ask them if they want you to apply for probate.
