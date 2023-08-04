And still not rejected or accepted, 5 days later...



EA keeps saying they're taking their time discussing offers...



Do we just wait it out or do I get in touch and say we need a decision within 24 hours or we'll move on to other houses?



This is the only house we like at the moment so unfortunately our eggs are in this basket and I don't want to crack them but also don't want to get messed about for a long time only to hear someone else got the house?



It's a crapshoot if you do put an expiration on the offer. I think it's fair to say that you haven't absolutely exceeded their expectations on the offer if they haven't accepted it within 5 days. At this point, i now would also be getting frustrated and anxious about the decision. Let's say you do put a 24 hour notice on your offer:1. you are the only offer, and the are holding on to see if anyone can come in and beat it. You threatening to pull out triggers an acceptance else they have nothing.2. you are the strongest offer, but not the only offer (likely within a couple grand). Same as option 1, but the agent may quickly go back to the other offers and seek a higher counter offer to beat yours.3. you aren't the best offer and they just haven't told you yet.Before I relocated, I always rented when living in the UK, so forgive me on the buying process, but can you work with your EA to ask the sellers what gets you to a "yes". If it is the house you want, I don't think I would put pressure on having them tell you yes/ no, but just straight up ask them what it'll take to get you in the house. And if they tell you a ridiculous figure, then you can feel good walking away.