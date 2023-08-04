« previous next »
c*nts for doing their jobs?

Their job is to sell the house, not superheat the market by pushing house prices up to unaffordable levels. This is why we have a generation who are going to be looking at 35 year mortgages before long.

We didn't get it.

The person who did bid 'much higher' apparently. We weren't in a position to do that. Fair play to their EA for getting probably 20 grand above asking price!
Ah crap. That's annoying. Didn't think that happened in England much and was more a Scottish thing.
Ah crap. That's annoying. Didn't think that happened in England much and was more a Scottish thing.


Yeah. Seems a mental thing to be able to get away with. But if we were the seller we'd be over the moon so can't begrudge them really.
Yeah. Seems a mental thing to be able to get away with. But if we were the seller we'd be over the moon so can't begrudge them really.

Till they find out they have to pay £30 k more for their next house because the estate agent,.........😉
Yeah. Seems a mental thing to be able to get away with. But if we were the seller we'd be over the moon so can't begrudge them really.
Yeah I get that. Onwards and upwards hope you find something else soon!

Just speaking to friend last night and they've made decision to get onto property ladder via shared ownership. Hopefully works out for them. Mortgage AND rent just seems odd to me & the property isn't yours.
Sold the house (well, STC) in April. Still rumbling on now, only got the contracts last week. Looking like November if we don't fall apart in the meantime.

I used to be a conveyancer so I've got a bit of perspective but fuck me this is stressful. The house seems to know it and is falling apart around me (its at least 250 yeas old) and I just want to get out!
Sold the house (well, STC) in April. Still rumbling on now, only got the contracts last week. Looking like November if we don't fall apart in the meantime.

I used to be a conveyancer so I've got a bit of perspective but fuck me this is stressful. The house seems to know it and is falling apart around me (its at least 250 yeas old) and I just want to get out!

the UK process for house sales never ceases to amaze me.  how TF can it take 4 months between an agreement to sell and contracts showing up??
Another question I have - if we fail to find a house we want soon we may have to sell our flat and move in with my parents temporarily (joy). What sort of penalty do you get for that in terms of not paying your mortgage for a bit?

I feel like we've waited ages for a buyer for our place so don't want to lose them if they feel we're taking ages to get a place of our own.
Another question I have - if we fail to find a house we want soon we may have to sell our flat and move in with my parents temporarily (joy). What sort of penalty do you get for that in terms of not paying your mortgage for a bit?

I feel like we've waited ages for a buyer for our place so don't want to lose them if they feel we're taking ages to get a place of our own.

What do you mean, "not paying your mortgage for a bit" - if you sell and move in with your parents/rent, you won't have a mortgage?

If you are mortgage-free for three years, you're classed as a first-time buyer. (Though I don't think you want to stay with your parents for three years!)
Another question I have - if we fail to find a house we want soon we may have to sell our flat and move in with my parents temporarily (joy). What sort of penalty do you get for that in terms of not paying your mortgage for a bit?

I feel like we've waited ages for a buyer for our place so don't want to lose them if they feel we're taking ages to get a place of our own.

Even crazier to me is that once you've waited months to get the contracts sorted, everybody in the chain moves on the same day!
What do you mean, "not paying your mortgage for a bit" - if you sell and move in with your parents/rent, you won't have a mortgage?

If you are mortgage-free for three years, you're classed as a first-time buyer. (Though I don't think you want to stay with your parents for three years!)

Well I thought if you're in a fixed mortgage payments of 5 years and then you suddenly stop paying as you aren't in that property and aren't in a new mortgage property there would be some sort of early exit penalty?
Well I thought if you're in a fixed mortgage payments of 5 years and then you suddenly stop paying as you aren't in that property and aren't in a new mortgage property there would be some sort of early exit penalty?

That's to do with your mortgage arrangement. Some have early exit fees, and some don't. I assume that if you sell the flat, you'd pay that mortgage off, so if there are any early exit fees, you'd have to pay them then. If you buy somewhere new, you'd take out a new mortgage for that place. I think some lenders allow you to transfer your mortgage, but I don't think that's the norm (and I'd double check if that is actually better than paying off and taking out a new one with a different lender).

I'd check your mortgage contract regarding early exit fees.
That's to do with your mortgage arrangement. Some have early exit fees, and some don't. I assume that if you sell the flat, you'd pay that mortgage off, so if there are any early exit fees, you'd have to pay them then. If you buy somewhere new, you'd take out a new mortgage for that place. I think some lenders allow you to transfer your mortgage, but I don't think that's the norm (and I'd double check if that is actually better than paying off and taking out a new one with a different lender).

I'd check your mortgage contract regarding early exit fees.

Yeah looked into it and I think we'd have to pay 5 grand to exit early and live with my parents while we searched for a house in that scenario.

The alternative is to risk losing our buyer and then have to wait another 3 months or longer to find another one....

Not easy this game!
It definitely was a slow few weeks! Survey is booked for tomorrow, and I've been pleased to learn that the seller has secured an onward purchase.

The sales progression manager informs me that they'll now "do a full chain check and report back" to me - how long should I expect this to take, or is that like asking 'how long is a piece of string?'?

Finally got the stage of discussing exchange & completion, and should have keys on the 29th August. That'll be just over five months since the offer was accepted.

Can't decide whether I feel like this has taken forever, or whether I've felt okay with it. I suppose if someone had told me in mid April that it was going to be more than four more months I'd have expected more stress, so all good...!
Offered over asking on another house on Saturday around 12ish.

Still not had a response. EA claims the husband is away so the wife has been waiting to speak with him...
Getting used to asking questions on viewings, today the estate agent was neither sure of the age of the house nor what heating it had. Absolute basic questions I would have thought.
Getting used to asking questions on viewings, today the estate agent was neither sure of the age of the house nor what heating it had. Absolute basic questions I would have thought.

The estate agent is in the wrong career if they can't answer that, that's unreal not knowing the age of the house lol. At least they didn't give you a bullshit answer I guess just to seem like they know the obvious.
Getting used to asking questions on viewings, today the estate agent was neither sure of the age of the house nor what heating it had. Absolute basic questions I would have thought.

Some of the EA that have shown us round places knew absolutely nothing about the property. One didn't know where the boiler was or if the garden was south facing or not.
Getting used to asking questions on viewings, today the estate agent was neither sure of the age of the house nor what heating it had. Absolute basic questions I would have thought.

I guess in recent years houses got snapped up immediately regardless, so it wasn't worth learning anything about the properties as they were selling themselves immediately? Maybe these people will have to learn basic sales skills again...

When we looking for our flat here the agents couldn't answer anything during the viewing (for us it was whether we were allowed pets) and would always have to go away and check. But there are so many people clamouring for property in some parts of the country, if someone wants to hold themselves up with questions then you just sell to the next person who comes along.
Offered over asking on another house on Saturday around 12ish.

Still not had a response. EA claims the husband is away so the wife has been waiting to speak with him...

And still not rejected or accepted, 5 days later...

EA keeps saying they're taking their time discussing offers...

Do we just wait it out or do I get in touch and say we need a decision within 24 hours or we'll move on to other houses?

This is the only house we like at the moment so unfortunately our eggs are in this basket and I don't want to crack them but also don't want to get messed about for a long time only to hear someone else got the house?
And still not rejected or accepted, 5 days later...

EA keeps saying they're taking their time discussing offers...

Do we just wait it out or do I get in touch and say we need a decision within 24 hours or we'll move on to other houses?

This is the only house we like at the moment so unfortunately our eggs are in this basket and I don't want to crack them but also don't want to get messed about for a long time only to hear someone else got the house?

It's a crapshoot if you do put an expiration on the offer. I think it's fair to say that you haven't absolutely exceeded their expectations on the offer if they haven't accepted it within 5 days. At this point, i now would also be getting frustrated and anxious about the decision. Let's say you do put a 24 hour notice on your offer:

1. you are the only offer, and the are holding on to see if anyone can come in and beat it. You threatening to pull out triggers an acceptance else they have nothing.

2. you are the strongest offer, but not the only offer (likely within a couple grand). Same as option 1, but the agent may quickly go back to the other offers and seek a higher counter offer to beat yours.

3. you aren't the best offer and they just haven't told you yet.

Before I relocated, I always rented when living in the UK, so forgive me on the buying process, but can you work with your EA to ask the sellers what gets you to a "yes". If it is the house you want, I don't think I would put pressure on having them tell you yes/ no, but just straight up ask them what it'll take to get you in the house. And if they tell you a ridiculous figure, then you can feel good walking away.
It's a crapshoot if you do put an expiration on the offer. I think it's fair to say that you haven't absolutely exceeded their expectations on the offer if they haven't accepted it within 5 days. At this point, i now would also be getting frustrated and anxious about the decision. Let's say you do put a 24 hour notice on your offer:

1. you are the only offer, and the are holding on to see if anyone can come in and beat it. You threatening to pull out triggers an acceptance else they have nothing.

2. you are the strongest offer, but not the only offer (likely within a couple grand). Same as option 1, but the agent may quickly go back to the other offers and seek a higher counter offer to beat yours.

3. you aren't the best offer and they just haven't told you yet.

Before I relocated, I always rented when living in the UK, so forgive me on the buying process, but can you work with your EA to ask the sellers what gets you to a "yes". If it is the house you want, I don't think I would put pressure on having them tell you yes/ no, but just straight up ask them what it'll take to get you in the house. And if they tell you a ridiculous figure, then you can feel good walking away.

I agree that it's too risky to give them a deadline as it could piss them off.

However, I also think it's a joke to be left waiting while they're obviously waiting for better offers and the EA is playing games.

I asked the EA yesterday what figure they had in mind to accept and he said 'I don't know.' Which is absolute bollocks.

I also don't want to offer more until they say I need to as you're basically giving them more money when it might not be necessary.

I agree that it's too risky to give them a deadline as it could piss them off.

However, I also think it's a joke to be left waiting while they're obviously waiting for better offers and the EA is playing games.

I asked the EA yesterday what figure they had in mind to accept and he said 'I don't know.' Which is absolute bollocks.

I also don't want to offer more until they say I need to as you're basically giving them more money when it might not be necessary.


Find another property with that agent and book a viewing. Just so the agent knows you are looking for alternatives and not heart set on this one. They dont know how many other viewings you have with other agents.

Try and book the viewing with the same person at the agents who you are dealing with currently.
I agree that it's too risky to give them a deadline as it could piss them off.

However, I also think it's a joke to be left waiting while they're obviously waiting for better offers and the EA is playing games.

I asked the EA yesterday what figure they had in mind to accept and he said 'I don't know.' Which is absolute bollocks.

I also don't want to offer more until they say I need to as you're basically giving them more money when it might not be necessary.

Oh yeah, it's a complete joke. And the EA will be making commissions from this, so "I don't know" is such a BS answer. Go fucking find out then! Sorry you are having to deal with this, I hope you get good news very soon. Buying/ selling a house is one of the most stressful life events, and doesn't help when you are dealing with people further messing you about.
Oh yeah, it's a complete joke. And the EA will be making commissions from this, so "I don't know" is such a BS answer. Go fucking find out then! Sorry you are having to deal with this, I hope you get good news very soon. Buying/ selling a house is one of the most stressful life events, and doesn't help when you are dealing with people further messing you about.

Cheers.

I'm not ringing the EA any more after that bullshit.

Going to just look for other houses and if they get back to us great but the whole thing has been a pisstake so far.
Cheers.

I'm not ringing the EA any more after that bullshit.

Going to just look for other houses and if they get back to us great but the whole thing has been a pisstake so far.

Send Craig around, he'll sort the c*nts out ;D

I've never had to deal with estate agents thank fuck, but the more I hear the more I get why they are hated so much - useless twats.
Cheers.

I'm not ringing the EA any more after that bullshit.

Going to just look for other houses and if they get back to us great but the whole thing has been a pisstake so far.

Have you sold your flat now ?
