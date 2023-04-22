Ah okay , I had an offer accepted on a buy to let flat last June which was being sold by strike , my wife whose in housing said I hope the sellers not using strikes recommended solicitors as they are crap . Still not gone through after nine months due to the sellers solicitor being so slow and consistently sending wrong info . Had a mortgage offer that expired on the 31st December and the lender wouldnt extend so ended up needed a new application with an interest rate double the one of my original offer last June .



Will never ever ever buy a house marketed by strike. Had an offer accepted last Dec on a house. by mid Jan they'd not sent the sale details to their in house conveyancers. It was time sensitive as it was due to rate being so much lower than what was on offer (locked into a 3.25% till March 23) so we had to pull out and not move at all.Worst company ive ever dealt withLooking to start the process again though, missus is about to pop out our first sprog and weve only got a 2 bed terrace. No idea what it'll sell for - sale price was 150k before Strike and Liz Truss fucked us over. Probably will end up with 130k now but there's hardly any mortage so should get the best rates.