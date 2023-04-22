« previous next »
The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread

Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 22, 2023, 11:47:14 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 30, 2023, 09:07:13 pm
Ah okay , I had an offer accepted on a buy to let flat last June which was being sold by strike , my wife whose in housing said I hope the sellers not using strikes recommended solicitors as they are crap . Still not gone through after nine months due to the sellers solicitor being so slow and consistently sending wrong info . Had a mortgage offer that expired on the 31st December and the lender wouldnt extend so ended up needed a new application with an interest rate double the one of my original offer last June .

Will never ever ever buy a house marketed by strike. Had an offer accepted last Dec on a house. by mid Jan they'd not sent the sale details to their in house conveyancers. It was time sensitive as it was due to rate being so much lower than what was on offer (locked into a 3.25% till March 23) so we had to pull out and not move at all.

Worst company ive ever dealt with

Looking to start the process again though, missus is about to pop out our first sprog and weve only got a 2 bed terrace. No idea what it'll sell for - sale price was 150k before Strike and Liz Truss fucked us over. Probably will end up with 130k now but there's hardly any mortage so should get the best rates.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 23, 2023, 06:36:59 pm
Quote from: Jake on April 22, 2023, 11:47:14 am
Will never ever ever buy a house marketed by strike. Had an offer accepted last Dec on a house. by mid Jan they'd not sent the sale details to their in house conveyancers. It was time sensitive as it was due to rate being so much lower than what was on offer (locked into a 3.25% till March 23) so we had to pull out and not move at all.

Worst company ive ever dealt with

Looking to start the process again though, missus is about to pop out our first sprog and weve only got a 2 bed terrace. No idea what it'll sell for - sale price was 150k before Strike and Liz Truss fucked us over. Probably will end up with 130k now but there's hardly any mortage so should get the best rates.

Mine still has not gone through , the only decent thing about strike was there portal on the phone , able to get to speak to the seller and keep him in the loop and vice versa , I was able to negotiate the price down with the seller due to my extra mortgage costs .
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
April 23, 2023, 07:04:26 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 19, 2023, 11:04:36 pm
Valuation went fine and the mortgage offer has come through. Just waiting to hear where the seller is up to, and then if all looks good I'll get the survey booked. I don't actually think there's much else for me to do, is there...? Survey and then check I've got various insurances in place before the mortgage payments begin.

Sounds like the seller was negotiating a purchase last week. Have got the survey booked in, but the seller is away for a few weeks now and so it isn't for three & a half weeks. Going to be a slow few weeks...!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 1, 2023, 02:50:28 pm
I see today's headlines are suggesting the government is thinking about help to buy for Autumn budget to help first time buyer's. That good or bad? Also those that took on the scheme first time around..I can't see anything for them being announced so they can move up the property ladder?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 17, 2023, 08:29:39 am
Quote from: jackh on April 23, 2023, 07:04:26 pm
Sounds like the seller was negotiating a purchase last week. Have got the survey booked in, but the seller is away for a few weeks now and so it isn't for three & a half weeks. Going to be a slow few weeks...!

It definitely was a slow few weeks! Survey is booked for tomorrow, and I've been pleased to learn that the seller has secured an onward purchase.

The sales progression manager informs me that they'll now "do a full chain check and report back" to me - how long should I expect this to take, or is that like asking 'how long is a piece of string?'?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 17, 2023, 02:50:58 pm
Has anyone sold a leasehold flat in Liverpool before? How many viewings did you typically get? Ours has been up for a month now, only 2 viewings in that time. Wondering if we need to knock the price down?
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 18, 2023, 07:09:34 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 17, 2023, 02:50:58 pm
Has anyone sold a leasehold flat in Liverpool before? How many viewings did you typically get? Ours has been up for a month now, only 2 viewings in that time. Wondering if we need to knock the price down?

My mate has just sold one in Waterloo warehouse , had it on for 250k but accepted 230k after reducing it twice . He said he only had four viewings in total over the three month period it was up
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
May 18, 2023, 08:48:38 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May 18, 2023, 07:09:34 am
My mate has just sold one in Waterloo warehouse , had it on for 250k but accepted 230k after reducing it twice . He said he only had four viewings in total over the three month period it was up

Cheers. We are going to keep ours at the same price for maybe 2 more weeks then knock it down a bit.
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 18, 2023, 08:48:38 am
Cheers. We are going to keep ours at the same price for maybe 2 more weeks then knock it down a bit.

We knocked our price down by 15 grand and got a flurry of viewers last week.

One said they weren't interested but liked the location.

One we haven't heard back from.

One are weighing up their options and will let the EA know tomorrow.

Just bloody hate this game, I'm not the sort of person made for it! We would quite like to sell now as there's a house we want to offer on but can't until we have an offer on ours.

Hating the process!
Re: The 'Eeeek...buying/saving for a house' thread
Today at 04:44:10 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on March 30, 2023, 09:07:13 pm
Ah okay , I had an offer accepted on a buy to let flat last June which was being sold by strike , my wife whose in housing said I hope the sellers not using strikes recommended solicitors as they are crap . Still not gone through after nine months due to the sellers solicitor being so slow and consistently sending wrong info . Had a mortgage offer that expired on the 31st December and the lender wouldnt extend so ended up needed a new application with an interest rate double the one of my original offer last June .

So finally completed on Friday and got the keys only six  days short of a whole year since I viewed and had an offer accepted on it . If anyone is buying or selling using strike then I strongly recommend staying clear of their nominated solicitors .
